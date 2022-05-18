Kappa Delta Pi Inducted Emerging Teachers at The University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – The Upsilon Chi Chapter of Kappa Delta Pi at the University of Mobile inducted 12 new student members on April 28, 2022.

Membership into Kappa Delta Pi is by invitation only and is based on academic achievement, leadership, responsibility and faculty recommendations.

Kappa Delta Pi is a professional honor society in the School of Education that prepares students as they enter the teaching field. Faculty sponsor for the 2021-22 year was Brenda Chastain, assistant professor of education.

Students inducted are:

Randi Becton – junior, elementary ed., Alabaster, AL

Lauren Day – senior, elementary ed., Saraland, AL

Maggie Diehl – senior, elementary ed., Fairhope, AL

Abigail Duke – Senior, biology, Dothan, AL

Alyssa Flowers – junior, collaborative spec. ed., Mobile, AL

Katie Grubbs – senior, elementary ed., Slidell, LA

Kristyn Hensley – senior, early childhood/elem. ed., Gulfport, MS

Mark Ledlow – senior, history, Dothan, AL

Lindsey McDaniel – grad, early childhood ed., Montgomery, AL

Ashlee Nettles – senior, physical ed., Jacksonville, NC

Taylor Rester – senior, elementary ed., Satsuma, AL

Madilyn Robertson – senior, elementary ed., Satsuma, AL

