Michaella Johnson Crowned Miss University of Mobile 2023

MOBILE, Ala. – Michaella Johnson, a senior musical theater major from Van Wert, Ohio, was crowned Miss University of Mobile 2023 on Oct. 20.

Johnson also received the talent award for the competition, along with Adalynn Joiner, and the People’s Choice Award.

For the next year, Johnson will represent UM at various events. She also has the option to compete in the Miss Alabama Competition this summer, which is the next step of the Miss America Competition.

“Wow! That was the word that immediately came to my mind when I heard my name called as Miss University of Mobile 2023,” says Johnson. “I was honored to be crowned and inducted into an amazing sisterhood of strong and beautiful women. All of the girls I got to bond with and compete with were talented, courageous, intelligent and confident, and I’m so lucky to have such awesome girls to now call my friends!”

Johnson’s platform as Miss UM is “The Best of Both Worlds Initiative,” a program to fight racial prejudice with kindness, celebrate the beauty of biracialism and highlight diversity.

“The Lord really humbled me, and I am so honored to carry this title in his name. I am excited not only for the learning opportunity, but to be able to represent the university that has poured so much into me and made me into who I am today,” says Johnson.

Also earning honors at the Miss University of Mobile competition were:

Caidyn Crowder, first runner-up from Ellisville, Mississippi, $3,000 scholarship.

Anna Katherine Bell, second runner-up from Columbia, Mississippi, $2,000 scholarship.

Adalynn Joiner, third runner-up from Pensacola, Florida. Joiner also tied with Johnson as winners of the talent portion of the competition. Joiner received a $1,350 scholarship.

Clara Rebekah Hicks, fourth runner-up from Franklin, Alabama, $350 scholarship.

Allegra Fuller, from Mobile, Alabama, received Miss Congeniality, $350 scholarship.

Miss UM 2022, Ashlyn Nichols, gave a special thank you to first her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, as well as her family, friends, sponsors, director, the university and many more. Nichols performed “I See Red,” her original spoken word talent during the competition held at UM’s College Woods Auditorium.

