My University of Mobile Story

As a University of Mobile freshman, when I walked across the Great Commission Lawn and gingerly touched the globe during President’s Commissioning, I didn’t know that the next four years of my life would be, by far, the best experience I have ever had. Now, as a senior with graduation looming around the corner, I look back at this journey in gratitude and in utter amazement.

Honestly, my love for soccer lured me to the university. However, I stayed because of the overwhelming love of the community. To date, I have not met a more Christlike, intentional group of people than those at the University of Mobile. Whether the love is from faculty, a classmate, or a friend, I know I am a part of a family that sees and is invested in ME.

Because UM makes me feel known, my faith in God has grown substantially. It still blows my mind that God blessed me with everlasting friends, deepened my faith, and allowed me to get an education all in one place!

Because of UM, I will always remember scoring my first collegiate goal and looking around and seeing the entire student section cheering. I will always remember the late-night worship sessions underneath the stars and feeling God’s beautiful presence. One of the most distressing days of my life is when I tore my ACL. Although I was in mental and physical pain, the memory of my friends buying me ice cream and praying with me, is a memory I will cherish forever.

For all of this, I say thank you. Thank you, UM, for loving and encouraging me. Thank you for giving me friends that I have prayed for, for so long. Thank you for welcoming me into this amazing family.

In May, when I walk across that same Great Commission lawn and touch that same globe for the last time, know that the tears streaming down my face will be happy ones.