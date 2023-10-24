University of Mobile Announces New Graduate Certificate in Creative Practice

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile announces the launch of a new academic program, the Graduate Certificate in Creative Practice, offered by the College of Arts and Sciences, Department of Visual Arts.

This graduate-level certificate program is designed to nurture the creative talents of aspiring artists, designers and professionals seeking to enhance their creative skills and expand their career opportunities. The program includes six courses totaling 18 credit hours.

“The Graduate Certificate in Creative Practice is designed for individuals who are passionate about creativity and want to take their artistic abilities to the next level,” said Megan Cary, MFA, associate professor of graphic design.

The University of Mobile is enrolling now for classes beginning January 2024. For a program overview and to apply, go to umobile.edu/visualarts and choose Graduate Certificate in Creative Practice on the dropdown menu. For more information, contact Cary at mcary@umobile.edu.

Program Highlights

Key highlights of the program include:

Interdisciplinary Approach: The program is designed to foster collaboration between students from diverse creative backgrounds, promoting cross-pollination of ideas and the exploration of new, innovative artistic practices.

Professional Guidance: Students will benefit from the mentorship of highly experienced faculty members who are renowned in their respective fields, ensuring that they receive personalized guidance and support throughout their creative journey.

Flexible Learning: The Graduate Certificate in Creative Practice offers a flexible curriculum that can be completed in a short time frame, making it ideal for working professionals and individuals with busy schedules.

Hands-On Experience: The program includes a variety of hands-on projects and practical experiences, allowing students to apply their skills in real-world scenarios.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, the university offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs.The University of Mobile was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention.

