UM Partners for Purpose Luncheon Features ‘Italian Stallion’ Johnny Musso

MOBILE, Ala. – Johnny Musso, former star running back for the University of Alabama and Chicago Bears who earned the nickname “The Italian Stallion,” will be the featured speaker for the Partners for Purpose Luncheon, a fundraising event for the University of Mobile.

The Partners for Purpose Luncheon will be held Thursday, Oct. 19 at 12 p.m. at College Woods Center on the university campus. A silent auction featuring autographed footballs and prints will start at 11:15 a.m. Prior to the luncheon, a VIP reception with Musso will be held for event sponsors

Tickets are available now at umobile.edu/purpose. Proceeds from the Partners for Purpose Luncheon support scholarships for University of Mobile students.

“We are thrilled to feature Mr. Johnny Musso at our Partners for Purpose Luncheon and continue UM’s tradition of hosting outstanding leaders who share their wisdom and insight with our community,” said Brian Boyle, vice president for advancement.

“We look forward to welcoming Mr. Musso to our campus, as well as raising funds for student scholarships at the University of Mobile,” Boyle added.

For more information about the Partners for Purpose Luncheon or other opportunities to support the University of Mobile, visit umobile.edu/advancement or call the Office for Advancement at 251.442.2585.

About Johnny Musso

Musso was born in March of 1950 in Birmingham, Alabama. Nicknamed “The Italian Stallion,” he was a star running back at Frazier Banks High School in Birmingham. After graduating high school, Musso joined the Crimson Tide football team at the University of Alabama, where he played for legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant as a three-year starter at halfback.

Known as a “bulldozing blocker and breakaway runner”, Johnny was a part of the now famous “switch to the wishbone” in 1971, famously upsetting USC with Musso scoring two touchdowns in the win.

Record-Setting College Career

Musso was twice an All-American and a three-time All-Southeastern Conference player. As a senior, he finished fourth in the voting for the 1971 Heisman Trophy and was named “Player of the Year” by Football News, The Miami Touchdown Club and the Touchdown Club of Atlanta.

He led the Southeastern Conference in rushing two years and in scoring (100 points) in 1971. He set a school record for rushing touchdowns (34) that lasted 28 years. His career rushing yardage of 2,742 was also a school record.

Musso’s big games included 221 yards against Auburn in 1970 and four touchdowns against Florida in 1971. Musso holds an Alabama team record for most rushes in a game; 42 in the 1970 Iron Bowl. He was a National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete and an NCAA postgraduate scholarship winner.

Musso was selected by Chicago in the 1972 NFL draft but chose instead to play for the Canadian Football League’s British Columbia Lions (1972 – 1974) where he ran for over 1,000 yards in 1973 and was a West All-Star. In 1975 he returned to Birmingham as a member of the World Football League’s Birmingham Vulcans. That fall he began a three-year NFL career with the Chicago Bears.

Musso was inducted into the National Football Foundation Scholar-Athletes Hall of Fame in 1971, the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 1989 and into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2000. In 2007 he was awarded the Legend of Birmingham Award during the Papa Johns.com Bowl at Legion Field.

Business & Ministry Leader

After retiring from football, Musso became president of the Schreiner-Musso Trading Co., a commodities firm serving as an independent trader at the Chicago Board of Trade.

Musso served in urban ministry, working with underprivileged youth. He served on the local and national boards of the youth ministry groups Young Life and Kids Across America.

He and his wife, Tanner, have four sons and one daughter.

