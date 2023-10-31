Promoting Success: David Haney

David Haney

Go Rams! It’s a cheer you hear across the University of Mobile campus, where outstanding student-athletes compete in one of the largest programs in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. From NAIA team and individual championships to nationally recognized scholar-athletes and scholar teams, the University of Mobile is known for competing at the highest level.

It’s a similar commitment to excellence that landed UM alumnus David Haney a top award in his field. Haney, who serves his alma mater as sports information and media director, was named the Neptune GameTime Sports Information Director of the Year for 2022-2023 by the Southern States Athletic Conference.

We asked Haney for an inside look at UM Athletics and what it means to experience the difference of this Christ-centered university.

“At the University of Mobile, it is my passion and job to help the large athletic department we have be put on the map. Whether it’s enhancing home broadcasts of sporting events, improving website and social media content, or developing relationships with local/national media outlets, I strive to make sure the UM Athletic Department is covered when teams and student-athletes find success,” says Haney.

Q. What is your background?

A. I received a Bachelor of Arts in sociology with a concentration in criminal justice from UM in 2016. I began my career in the sports industry following graduation by working in a Minor League Baseball front office for three seasons prior to coming to UM in July of 2019.

Q. What do you like most about UM?

A. What I love most about UM is the family-oriented feeling you have across this campus, whether it’s from faculty and staff or with students. UM just feels like a large family.

Q. What does “Experience the Difference” mean for student-athletes at UM?

A. When students attend the University of Mobile, it’s not the same experience as the majority of other college institutions. UM pours into each student to educate, pursues relationships and excels at preparing for life after college, while staying involved in life after a degree.

Q. What are some of your interests outside of UM athletics?

A. I run a family-owned side hobby with my Dad called H.I.S.S. Conservation. It stands for Haney’s Independent Snake Studies, where we go out to document, relocate, rehabilitate and educate the public on different wild non-venomous and venomous snakes across the southeastern United States.

On occasion, we are asked to speak at schools, summer camps, and even make appearances at birthday parties with our captive snakes that we either own or are rehabilitating and relocating at the time. I have a passion for nature and believe animals should all be respected and understood, especially snakes, who are arguably the most misunderstood animal on the planet.

Additionally, I love watching sports, primarily baseball, when I am not working sporting events. I love to travel and spend time with family and loved ones at any opportunity.

Q. Any final thoughts?

A. The University of Mobile is unlike any other college institution, and I could not see myself doing what I do for a profession anywhere else. I am thankful to be here and thankful for the relationships I have developed across coworkers and students. The University of Mobile is a fantastic place to not only become knowledgeable in a field of study, but to go out into the world following graduation and make an impact in the world.