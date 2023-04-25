RamLegacy Celebrates First Generation UM Graduates

MOBILE, Ala. – RamLegacy at the University of Mobile honored first-generation graduates through a pinning ceremony on April 20 in Frances Garner Hall. Jayda Stinnett, Martionna Salinas, Brianna Roberts and Hahnnah Brown received pins to celebrate their upcoming graduation on May 6.

“We want to make sure first-generation students here don’t just ‘attend’ UM, but also complete their academic programs and graduate with a UM degree – becoming part of the alumni legacy of UM, our RamLegacy,” says Barbara Brousseau, associate professor of French and founder of the RamLegacy program.

Along with the culture of mentoring that the University of Mobile fosters through its Student Success Center, RamLegacy offers an additional layer of support for first-generation students.

RamLegacy was founded to help first-generation students not just survive the college journey, but to thrive, walk across the stage to receive their diplomas, and leave the University of Mobile with added tools, resources and attitudes to help them throughout their adult life.

The program helps first-generation students establish friendships, strengthen interpersonal skills, improve study skills, access networking opportunities and develop mentorships with first-generation alumni, faculty and staff.

“I was blown away by the love and intentionality of the faculty and students. I felt seen, and that I mattered,” says Jayda Stinnett, RamLegacy graduate.

First-generation May 6, 2023, graduates include:

Jayda Stinnett:

Stinnett is graduating through the Integrated 5-year MBA Program, where she will simultaneously receive a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Master of Business Administration. Stinnett is from Guin, Alabama, and currently serves as the graduate assistant for the Grace Pilot School of Business and on the RamLegacy Leadership Team. She is a member of Delta Mu Delta Honor Society, Investment Group, and Quality Enhancement Plan (QEP) Steering Committee. Following graduation, Stinnett looks forward to working at a public accounting firm in Waco, Texas.

Martionna Salinas:

Salinas is from Frisco City, Alabama, and is graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in creative writing. Throughout her time at UM, she says the different writing classes such as Screenplay, Introduction to Short Stories, and Lyric Poetry have allowed her to express herself and her thoughts. Salinas says she gained more knowledge in her career field at the university that can help her when she becomes an “official” writer and poet one day. She intends to take a gap year and work, then plans on getting her master’s degree.

Brianna Roberts:

Roberts is graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with a minor in psychology. Roberts is from Mobile, Alabama. She says the University of Mobile has been the biggest blessing. At UM, she discovered lifelong friendships, her passion for helping others, and life lessons that will stay with her for the rest of her life. Roberts says she learned that life is never what it seems, and that everything happens for a reason. God places people and opportunities in your life for a reason, even if you may not know that reason for years later. Roberts has accepted a nursing position in the ICU in Waco, Texas.

Hahnnah Brown:

Brown is graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Brown is a proud Alabama resident and says she is extremely excited to be a first-generation graduate to start a new pattern in her family and set an example for her future children. After graduation, Brown plans to study for the NCLEX then work as a pediatric nurse.

For more information about RamLegacy, please visit umobile.edu/ramlegacy.

