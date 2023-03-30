Retiring ASOTA Dean Conducts ‘Saviour’ in Career Finale 

MOBILE, Ala. – The story of God’s passion for His people – “Saviour, a Modern Oratorio” – will be presented by the University of Mobile’s Alabama School of the Arts and conducted for the final time by Dr. Alan Miller at 7 p.m. on April 11. The concert will be held at First Baptist Church Fairhope and admission is free.

This performance of Saviour is particularly special as it will be the finale of Miller’s 20-year career at the University of Mobile, where he has served as dean of the Alabama School of the Arts and professor of music.

Saviour is a musical journey through the Bible from creation to the resurrection, focusing on God’s redemption of man. The theme: “God’s passion for His people” is set in an oratorio style where the choir and orchestra provide the foundation and soloists tell the story.

Miller said this presentation of Saviour will be a magnificent production with a 75-piece orchestra, 200 voice choir and soloists, and outstanding stage presentation, audio and lighting, focused on displaying the glory and majesty of Christ with the aim of having an eternal impact in the lives of the audience.

Miller has cherished the musical composition since he first heard it 30 years ago.

“I’ll never forget the first time I heard a recording of the musical work, SAVIOUR. I was emotionally and spiritually moved by the musical presentation which fused classical and contemporary sounds,” Miller said.

He first introduced Saviour to the University of Mobile when he arrived 20 years ago and added UM’s own special touch.

Through UM’s adaptation of Saviour, Miller says that “above all, the Lord has been glorified in the presentation of Saviour at UM, and lives have been changed. It is the worship of the Living God for what He has and is doing for his people. It is scripture in song. It is the story of God’s redemption for man. The Holy Spirit has and continues to move the hearts of people during these presentations.”

While it is Miller’s last Saviour performance in his UM teaching career, it is also the first time this particular group of students has presented the musical work at UM, due to the pandemic and scheduling conflicts. Miller said he is excited that this generation of students will experience the love of singing and performing the music of Saviour.

“The greatest joy for me and all of us in the Alabama School of the Arts is to see lives changed and transformed to His image. I’m praying we will all experience and act on God’s great love for us and recognize the great passion He has for His people,” Miller said.

Reflecting on his impact at the university, Miller added, “If we are seeking recognition on our own merits, we have missed the mark. What good is it to leave a legacy of success unless one has done all to the glory of God? The students I have taught may not always remember me, nor do I want them to do so. They will, however, remember the SAVIOUR, to whom I hope I have helped point them. Nothing else matters.”