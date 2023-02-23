The Gift of Writing

As a creative writing major at the University of Mobile, I have a million ideas floating in my mind throughout the day that need to come into reality. In my mind, a brain fog comes often, but that is when I look for inspiration to my literary role models, Maya Angelou and Tyler Perry. They are two successful African Americans that I wanted to take time out to notice in honoring Black History Month.

I have a love for poetry, and so did Maya Angelou. As a senior here at the University of Mobile, I have taken classes in the College of Arts and Sciences that consist of poetry, novel writing and screenplay writing. In studying poetry, I have come to have an even deeper appreciation of this famous inspirational poet.

The multi-talented Maya Angelou had a flow and rhythm of poetry that was direct, with the use of metaphors, similes, alliteration, repetition and more. One of my favorites is one of her most famous poems, “Still I Rise.” A line that means so much to me is, “But, still like air, I’ll rise.” As a metaphor, it explains the confidence of overcoming obstacles. Although things happened, she didn’t let it bring her down.

I think of that line and apply it to my life as a college student. Sometimes the due date comes so quickly in turning in assignments, that I procrastinate and lose motivation. I’ve learned to stay ahead in my assignments and remember to stay motivated, because giving up is not an option!

When I had to write a 30-page script, I did not know where to start. I thought of Tyler Perry and how he has inspired me by writing about real life experiences, as he does in one of his shows, “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.” I thought about my own life and experiences. I went from there and started typing my fingers away!

Tyler Perry is multi-talented as well, and I admire his filmmaking, playwriting and acting. One quote he says that sticks in my mind is, “It doesn’t matter if a million people tell you what you can’t do, or if 10 million people tell you no. If you get one ‘yes’ from God, that’s all you need.” You have to keep the faith, and never let anyone depict your dreams for you!

Although Maya Angelou is not with us anymore, she is still a legend in my eyes. Her poetry is still significant. Tyler Perry inspires me to not give up on what I am called to do. He has paved a way for many African Americans, just as Maya Angelou has done in the writing field. They have inspired me to share my ideas, expand my writing horizons, and continue to write, even when people criticize your work.

Maya Angelou and Tyler Perry has inspired me in knowing that failing is a part of success, but it is all about getting back up and finishing what you have started. Writing can and will give you a voice to be heard!