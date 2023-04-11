UM Presents ‘Eclectic Music’ Concert April 18

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile presents the ASOTA Piano Festival Chamber Music Concert “Eclectic Music” on April 18 at 7 p.m. The free concert will be held in Moorer Auditorium, Thomas T. Martin Hall, on the university campus.

The program will feature classical, romantic and contemporary repertoire by the classical masters, and features original works by University of Mobile student composers Benjamin Naman and Luke Graham.

Naman is a freshman Piano Performance major. He is working to enhance his passion for composing music under the guidance of Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva. When he graduates, Naman wishes to compose soundtracks for film and television. He will perform his original piece, “A Day at Steventon for Two Violins.”

Similarly, Luke Graham is also a freshman Piano Performance major. Graham is from Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and is a part of the piano ensemble, Elite 88. His favorite composers are Chopin and Debussy, and he enjoys improvising jazz. His composed work is titled, “Treading on Clouds.”

Steinway Artist Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, director of piano studies and UM professor of music, says, “We are giving our ASOTA piano students a very different and challenging opportunity of performing with other instruments. They are able to experience the joy of performing and collaborating with others. This is helping our students prepare and succeed on the professional level for a chamber music performance.”

Performing artists are:

Vocalists: Savannah Brannen, Abigail Anderson, Cory Anderson

Piano: Luke Graham, Alison Strunk, Gaukhar Kenessova, Rebecca Reed, Christopher Conger, Luke Killam, Tiffany Aikens

Composers: Benjamin Naman and Luke Graham

Violin: Nina Carpenter, Alison Strunk, Christopher Conger

Trombone: Andrew Sandlin

Trumpet: Hanna Kinsley Alexander

Clarinet: Jack Mims

