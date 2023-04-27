UM President Emeritus Mark Foley to Deliver Commencement Address May 6

MOBILE, Ala. – Dr. Mark Foley, president emeritus of the University of Mobile, will deliver the commencement address for the UM Class of 2023 on Saturday, May 6. Approximately 330 candidates for graduation will receive associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees during the ceremony that begins at 10 a.m. on the Great Commission Lawn.

A highpoint for commencement is the Great Commission Tradition. After receiving their degrees, new graduates will touch the Great Commission Globe to mark the completion of their degree and the journey ahead as they pursue God’s calling for their lives throughout the world. The ceremony takes place on the Dr. Fred and Sue Lackey Great Commission Lawn and the Great Commission Globe was made possible through a generous gift from the estate of Doris M. Davis.

Guests are advised to arrive on campus early to allow time for parking and seating. Handicapped parking is available at Bedsole Library and Martin Hall. For more graduation information, including weather plans, please visit the university website at umobile.edu/graduation.

Dr. Mark Foley served as the third president of the University of Mobile, from 1998 to 2016. During his 18-year tenure, he led the move to intentionally integrate learning, faith and leadership in all areas of university life while raising academic standards, establishing outstanding programs such as the Center for Performing Arts, and leading the university to national rankings.

Also during that period, the university invested $44.8 million in capital projects, including the Weaver Hall Enhancement Project that gave the university’s historic first building its iconic look with a pitched roof, portico and cupola. Other additions included three residence halls, a professional recording studio and Ram Hall auditorium.

Previously, Foley served as executive vice president of New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Hardin Simmons University in Abilene, Texas; and a Master of Divinity and a Doctor of Philosophy in psychology and counseling from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He is an ordained minister, a former business owner, and has practiced as a professional counselor. His wife, Marilyn, served at his side as First Lady for the university. She holds a Bachelor of Science in education from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas, and is a former classroom educator.

