‘A UM Night Before Christmas’ Video Wins Top Honors for University of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. – A video featuring University of Mobile mascot Mac the Ram alone on campus during Christmas break won first place honors in the 2022 Baptist Communicators Association awards competition.

“A UM Night Before Christmas” received first place in Audio-Visual Communication for Video: Storytelling (less than 1 minute) in the 58th annual Wilmer C. Fields Awards Competition of the Baptist Communicators Association (BCA).

Watch “A UM Night Before Christmas” here.

The university earned second place in Video: Promotion (1-3 minutes) for “Know Your Calling: Nursing,” a video telling the emotional story of a student in the School of Nursing as she pursues her calling to become a nurse.

Watch “Know Your Calling: Nursing” here.

BCA is a professional organization of communicators within Baptist agencies and institutions across the world.

“A UM Night Before Christmas” tells the imaginary story of the university’s mascot, Mac the Ram, alone on campus during Christmas break, with a nod to the well-known Clement Clarke Moore poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas.”

“Our goal for our annual Christmas video message from the university president was to produce a fun-to-watch, engaging video for 2021 that showcased the university in a unique way,” said Lesa Moore, vice president for marketing and public relations.

The university’s marketing team completed the project in just over two weeks using in-house staff and volunteer students.

University videographer/photographer Rovy Lopez directed, filmed and edited the video. Kathy Dean, assistant vice president for university communications, wrote the script. Moore and Heath Vester, creative director, oversaw production. Assisting with video shoots were Amanda Pritchard, graphic designer; Noah Walters, project manager; Avery Wilhite, communications assistant and Cindy Bruns, administrative assistant.

“Know Your Calling: Nursing” is the first in a series of videos featuring actual University of Mobile students and alumni. The videos show the journey each person takes as they study, learn and grow at the University of Mobile.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

See more UM videos on the university’s YouTube channel at youtube.com/universityofmobile.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.