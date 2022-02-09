UM’s Master of Science in Leadership and Communication Ranked #2 in Nation

MOBILE, Ala. – University of Mobile’s Master of Science in Leadership and Communication (MSLC) is ranked #2 in the nation out of the top 50 most affordable master’s in organizational behavior degree programs by HumanResourcesMBA.net.

The online MSLC program is praised for being an inexpensive and quality education that offers courses such as Organizational Behavior, Organizational Communication and Leadership, and Public Relations.

The Grace Pilot School of Business program can be taken as either a 1 or 2-year cohort model beginning every fall semester. Courses are offered in three, 5-week segments per semester that include projects, dialogue, and quizzes.

Career opportunities include leadership positions in for- and nonprofit industries entrepreneurial startups and small businesses, and project and event management.

“This master’s program equips current professionals for the primary roles of leading and communicating within their organization,” said Dr. Kathy Dunning, dean of the Grace Pilot School of Business.

Laura Kilmartin, Online Relations at HumanResourcesMBA.net said, “Human Resources MBA’s mission is to provide the latest expert information about the best human resources degrees available on-campus and online across the United States to help you achieve your goals of becoming a human resource professional or advancing your career into high-level positions.”

View the full ranking at humanresourcesmba.net

Learn more about the MSLC program at umobile.edu

Apply today at umobile.edu/apply

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu , connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.