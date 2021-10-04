University of Mobile Among Top 10 Colleges with the Best Academics in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is among the Top 10 Colleges with the Best Academics in Alabama, according to the ranking and review site Niche. The Christian university also earned Top 10 rankings in Alabama for a variety of academic areas including nursing , business , education, history and psychology.

Factors considered in the rankings are professor quality, student-faculty ratio, acceptance rate, diversity, graduation rate and full-time retention rate, among others.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a culture of mentoring and a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose.” UM offers over 75 academic programs leading to bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees. Programs are offered through the Alabama School of the Arts, College of Arts and Sciences, School of Business, Center for Christian Calling, School of Education, School of Health and Sports Science, School of Nursing and School of Nurse Anesthesia.

For more information on academics at UM, visit umobile.edu/academics.

Niche’s 2022 Best Colleges Rankings are posted at Niche.com. The site includes data for 4,136 colleges nationwide. Niche ranked colleges throughout the United States in more 50 categories, then broke those rankings down by state and city.

The Best Colleges ranking is based on rigorous analysis of academic, admissions, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and alumni, according to Niche.

