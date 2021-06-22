University of Mobile Announces Inductees to Prestigious Delta Mu Delta Honor Society

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile inducted students to the business honor society, Delta Mu Delta, on April 26.

Chapter members have opportunities to earn scholarships and access to a network of current and alumni members from over 300 chapters in nine countries.

Delta Mu Delta is an international honor society for students who meet the high academic standards required for membership. Candidates for undergraduate membership must have completed half the coursework for the degree and have a minimum 3.25 GPA. Inductees must rank in the top 20% of their class and completed a minimum of 24 hours in residence.

Graduate students must have completed at least half of the credit hours for their graduate degree with a 3.6 GPA or higher.

The 2021 Delta Mu Delta inductees at the University of Mobile are below:

Ayeshia Abraham

Jabraun Bass

Elmer Colubio

Ashley Conrad

Kelsey Courtney

Tessa Crane

Ansley Hardyman

Emily John

Shelby Landrum

Jillian Lane

Danielle Long

Micah Olson

Mikayla Persons

Emily Phillips

Jennifer Phillips

Camryn Rice

Callie Setser

Ethan Simmons

Jayda Stinnett

Bivek Verma

Noah Walters

Avery Wilhite

Shuyin Xue

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.