University of Mobile Business Office Collects Toys for the Magical Christmas Toy Drive

MOBILE, Ala. – The Business Office at the University of Mobile collected and delivered new, unwrapped toys in partnership with the 2021 WKRG News 5 Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

The toy drive’s emphasis is to ensure every Gulf Coast child has a present under the tree. UM’s business office spearheaded the campus-wide emphasis to collect toys.

Kim Setser, Accountant for Financial Aid and Federal Programs, said, “All of us in the business office have either children or grandchildren. And the thought of any child not getting a toy on Christmas Day is disheartening. So, we wanted to help provide toys for underprivileged children.”

Collecting toys for the Magical Toy Drive is one of many outreach efforts of the UM’s Christ-centered approach to spread the love of Christ to the surrounding community.

She added, “In the spirit of October’s UM Project Serve and with the holidays around the corner, we thought this would be a great opportunity to spread Christmas cheer and the love of Christ throughout the community. We are thankful for everyone at the university who donated toys for this emphasis.”

University of Mobile’s Project Serve is a day where faculty, staff, and students take off from work and school to participate in a community-wide service effort. Teams from the university volunteered at over 30 locations.

For more information about University of Mobile’s Project Serve, visit umobile.edu/projectserve

For more information about the Magical Toy Drive and for a list of items and drop-off locations, visit wkrg.com.

