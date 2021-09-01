University of Mobile Celebrates 60 Years with Diamond Anniversary Events

MOBILE, Ala. – For 60 years, the University of Mobile has been sending graduates out to change the world. More than 14,000 alumni have walked the halls of the Christian university since it was chartered in 1961 as Mobile College.

The University of Mobile is celebrating its Diamond Anniversary during Fall Semester 2021 with events, exhibits and more. Details are at umobile.edu/celebrate60.

Highlights include:

History Exhibit – The University of Mobile history exhibit is on display now in Weaver Hall on the University of Mobile campus. Admission is free.

For more information on the University of Mobile 60th Diamond Anniversary and how to be involved, visit umobile.edu/celebrate60.

