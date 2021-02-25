University of Mobile Celebrates ‘All-Steinway School’ with Piano Concert

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile will celebrate its anniversary as an All-Steinway School with a piano concert on March 4 at 7 p.m.

The concert take place in Moorer Auditorium on the University of Mobile campus, 5735 College Pkwy, Mobile, Alabama 36613. Seating is capped at 31 seats due to COVID-19 guidelines, and admission is free. In accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, State of Alabama, and Mobile mandates, face masks or face shields will be required. For more information on COVID-19 guidelines, please visit umobile.edu/coronavirus.

The concert also will be live streamed from the Alabama School of the Arts Facebook page. For more information and reservations, please call 251.442.2383 or visit umobile.edu/asota.

The University of Mobile earned the All-Steinway designation in 2016, after the “All-Steinway, All Together” campaign raised funds to update the university’s inventory of aging pianos. Now, 90 percent of the pianos, from practice room to recital hall, are designed by Steinway & Sons.

UM professor of music and director of piano studies, Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, said, “Being an All-Steinway school is not only a dedication to a commitment of excellence, but it provides the world’s best instruments for student and faculty.”

Selections from Mozart, Beethoven, Rachmaninoff, Mendelssohn, Gershwin and Debussy will be presented by the following piano major students: Lily Casway, Lily Erskine, Luke Killam, William Ferris, Rebekah Lipscombe, Rebecca Reed, and Lexie Smith.

The ASOTA Piano Department will perform the same concert on March 20 at St. Francis at the Point Church, 17280 Scenic Hwy. 98, Point Clear, AL 36564. Seating will be capped at 61 seats due to COVID-19 guidelines. Reservations are required, and admission is free. For details, please call 251.928.1256.

About the University of Mobile

