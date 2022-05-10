University of Mobile Class of 2022 Urged to Live by God’s Definition of Greatness

MOBILE, Ala. – Southern Baptist Convention President Ed Litton challenged the University of Mobile Class of 2022 to pursue greatness – not as the world defines it, but as God does.

The senior pastor of Redemption Church in Saraland, Alabama, delivered the commencement address at the Baptist-affiliated university on May 7. More than 3,500 family and friends gathered on campus at the Lackey Great Commission Lawn to celebrate 320 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral graduates.

Dr. Ted Mashburn, associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and currently the university’s longest-serving faculty member, carried the ceremonial mace and led the procession of faculty and graduates. The university presented its prestigious Weaver Awards to the top two graduates , Avery Wilhite and Grace Whittington. The complete list of Spring 2022 graduates with academic honors and awards is below.

After receiving diplomas, UM’s newest alumni participated in the university’s Great Commission Tradition and touched the Great Commission Globe to represent going out into the world to make an impact for Christ. Watch the full graduation ceremony here.

UM President Lonnie Burnett introduced commencement speaker Dr. Litton as his pastor and friend for 28 years.

“He officiated at my daughter’s wedding, but also at my father’s funeral. I was in Nashville when he was elected president of the SBC, and at the hospital the night his wife Tammy died. He is my friend and our speaker because I have seen this man on the mountaintop and in the valley – and he has served the same God in both places,” Burnett said.

Litton urged graduates to live by God’s definition of greatness – greatness that is self-forgetful, serves others, and is found in redemption.

“The problem comes when we desire greatness apart from God, or we define greatness apart from God,” he said.

He said graduates are entering “a world where people want you to self-define, where people want to define you…You must have a definition that’s based on the truth of God’s word.”

“Who does God say you are? He says you are precious, He says you are His creation, He says you are beloved. He says I sent my Son to die for you, I’ve given my Spirit to infill you. That your life might have meaning and purpose beyond recognitions, beyond achievements, beyond greatness in any human definition.”

Litton told graduates that all service to God is redemptive in nature.

“God uses u s to serve others that we might remind them, tell them or even instruct them that God loves them, and that God wants to save them. No matter what your career may be, God wants you to play a part in His redemptive plan for others,” he said.

“My challenge to you today is to take up your cross and follow Christ. Greatness is before you. Live by His definition of greatness, and you will see the hand of God answer prayer, move in your lives, and this can be a better world because of it,” Litton concluded.

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

Following are degrees and honors awarded.

Alabama School of the Arts

Doctor of Musical Arts

Little Rock, Arkansas­—Kara Michelle Claybrook, Vocal Performance, Alabama School of the Arts Achievement Award, Area Award: Vocal Performance

College of Health Professions

School of Nursing

Doctor of Nursing Practice

Gulf Breeze, Florida— Amanda Danielle Davis

Mobile, Alabama— Cameka Funches Evans

Alabama School of the Arts

Master of Arts and Master of Music

Boynton Beach, Florida—Taylor Anne Kroop, M.A., Musical Theatre

Cut Off, Louisiana—Carley Teresa Duet, M.M., Vocal Performance, Area Award: Vocal Performance

Ellisville, Mississippi—Austin Allen Perkins, M.M., Music Education (Non-Certification)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi—John Michael Lopinto, M.A., Musical Theatre

Houston, Texas—Paulina Virginia Guerra, M.M., Vocal Performance

Mobile, Alabama—Cindy Michelle McCormick, M.M., Music Education (Non-Certification)

Niceville, Florida—Elisabeth Jean Olson, M.M., Music Education (Non-Certification)

Pittsburg, Texas—Elizabeth Noel Griffin, M.A., Musical Theatre, Area Award: Musical Theatre

San Antonio, Texas—Dustin Joplin Gonzales, M.M, Vocal Performance

Satsuma, Alabama—Christie Marie Breland, M.M., Music Education (Non-Certification), Area Award: Music Education (Non-Certification)

Center for Christian Calling

Master of Arts

Alabaster, Alabama—Meagan Nichole Hall, Biblical/Theological Studies

Eight Mile, Alabama—David Martin Denton, Worship Leadership and Theology, Area Award: Worship Leadership and Theology

Saraland, Alabama—Michael Dewayne Smith, Biblical/Theological Studies

Spanish Fort, Alabama—Julie McCall Thompson, Biblical/Theological Studies, Center for Christian Calling Achievement Award

Theodore, Alabama—Byron Andre White, Biblical/Theological Studies

College of Arts and Sciences

Master of Arts

Ascutney, Vermont—Cortni Lynn Rochon, Marriage and Family Counseling, Area Award: Marriage and Family Counseling

Mobile, Alabama—Chirsti Leigh Bone, Marriage and Family Counseling; Linda Pugh, Marriage and Family Counseling

Panama City, Florida—Ali Nicole Taylor, Marriage and Family Counseling, College of Arts and Sciences Achievement Award

Tallahassee, Florida—Jessica Eunice Weeks, Marriage and Family Counseling

College of Health Professions

School of Nursing

Master of Science in Nursing

Brookhaven, Mississipp—Michael Brooks Foster, Family Nurse Practitioner

Gulfport, Mississippi—Olympia Nicole Horne, Family Nurse Practitioner; Jenny Rebecca Tomson, Family Nurse Practitioner

Pensacola, Florida—Brandy Michelle Nicholson, Family Nurse Practitioner

Pflugerville, Texas—Angela Nneamaka Acha, Family Nurse Practitioner

Mobile, Alabama—Mary Michael Andrus, Family Nurse Practitioner; Evan Bradlee Brewer, Family Nurse Practitioner; Aimee Hogan Castillow, Family Nurse Practitioner; Wanda Kristin Craft, Family Nurse Practitioner; Kristan Fresolone Evans, Family Nurse Practitioner; Katherine Trawick Smith, Family Nurse Practitioner

Moss Point, Mississippi—Ashley Nicole Thompson, Family Nurse Practitioner

Saraland, Alabama—Kendall Elaine Bruns, Family Nurse Practitioner

Semmes, Alabama—Kayla Catherine Byrd, Family Nurse Practitioner, Area Award: Master of Science in Nursing

Spanish Fort, Alabama—Lauren Catherine Taylor, Family Nurse Practitioner

Vancleave, Mississippi—Gina Marie Guillotte, Family Nurse Practitioner

Grace Pilot School of Business

Master of Business Administration and Master of Science

Asuncion, Paraguay—Paulo Rodrigo Paredes Acosta, Master of Business Administration

Atmore, Alabama—Timothy Ramer, Master of Business Administration

Barcelona, Spain—Alejandro Lozano Vilarroya, Master of Business Administration

Chatom, Alabama—Christian Faith Baker, M.S., Leadership and Communication, Area Award: Leadership and Communication

Conroe, Texas—Emily Ann Kelleher, M.S., Leadership and Communication

Cumberland, Virginia—Annesha Doris Harris, Master of Business Administration

Daphne, Alabama—Ansley Claire Hardyman, Master of Business Administration

Excel, Alabama—Haley Mashell Ikner Haney, M.S., Leadership and Communication

Fairhope, Alabama—Tessa Noelle Crane, Master of Business Administration, School of Business Achievement Award

Grand Bay, Alabama—Bailey Marie Davis, Master of Business Administration

Herzogenaurach, Bavaria, Germany—Emily John, M.S., Leadership and Communication

Ile de France, Paris, France—Antoine Bedos, Master of Business Administration, Area Award: Master of Business Administration

Jackson, Tennessee—Caleb Guthrie Croom, Master of Business Administration

Kenner, Louisiana—Ethan C. Simmons, Master of Business Administration

Lecher a, Venezuela—Ayax Alejandro Armas Guzman, Master of Business Administration

Millry, Alabama—Daisy B. Steiner, M.S., Leadership and Communication

Mobile, Alabama—Kimberly Michelle Bruce, Master of Business Administration; Cameron J. Cranton, Master of Business Administration; Martrisse Holliza Bernice Haynes, Master of Business Administration; Sunny Kumar Jamullamudi, Master of Business Administration; Tye Collins Jordan, Master of Business Administration; Tyra Mae Jones, M.S., Leadership and Communication; Brittany Danielle Long, Master of Business Administration; Ava Michelle Pierce, Master of Business Administration; Christian William Poche, M.S., Leadership and Communication; Amanda Turner Pritchard, M.S., Leadership and Communication; Miguel Martin Valdovinos, Master of Business Administration

Opp, Alabama—Nicholas Sean Hampton, M.S., Leadership and Communication

Peachtree City, Georgia—Lauren Graham Stroud, M.S., Leadership and Communication

Pensacola, Florida—La Tonya J. Perkins, M.S., Leadership and Communication

Prattville, Alabama—Kaylee Grace Pullin, M.S., Leadership and Communication

Saraland, Alabama—Heather Kyser Blackwell, Master of Business Administration; Jennifer S. Fulton, Master of Business Administration; Robert Spencer Kahalley, Master of Business Administration; Ashley Nicole Taylor, Master of Business Administration; Heath Raymond Vester, M.S., Leadership and Communication

Santiago, Chile—Andres Graterol Lillo, Master of Business Administration; Matias Horacio Le Fort Solari, Master of Business Administration

Santiago, RM, Chile—Guido Alessandro Evangelista Tapia, Master of Business Administration

Semmes, Alabama—Blake Patrick Roberts, Master of Business Administration; Christian Waltman, Master of Business Administration

Theodore, Alabama—Maranda Leigh Kirk, M.S., Leadership and Communication; Dalton Allen Rone, Master of Business Administration

Tucson, Arizona—Michael Blaine Lee, Master of Business Administration

Zvornik, Republic of Srpska, Bosnia—Nikola Rajkovic, Master of Business Administration

School of Education

Master of Arts and Master of Education

Bay Minette, Alabama—D’natia Runita Ann Kennedy, M.A., Elementary Education

Brantley, Alabama—Stefan Xavier King, M.Ed., Higher Education Leadership and Policy, Area Award: Higher Education Leadership and Policy

Eight Mile, Alabama—Anna Louise Morris, M.Ed., Higher Education Leadership and Policy

Grove Hill, Alabama—Jon Logan Horton, M.Ed., Higher Education Leadership and Policy

Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom—Jordan Stewart Sinclair, M.Ed., Early Child Development (Non-Certification)

Ile de France, Paris, France—Maxime Benoit, M.Ed., Higher Education Leadership and Policy

Jackson, Alabama—Maggie Ruth Jackson, M.A., Elementary Education

Kumasi, Ashanti Region, Ghana—Obed Asare, M.Ed., Higher Education Leadership and Policy

Louin, Mississippi—Laromeo Isiah McKee, M.Ed., Higher Education Leadership and Policy

Mobile, Alabama—Victoria Lowe Bolton, M.Ed., Early Child Development (Non-Certification), Area Award: Early Child Development (Non-Certification); Trinishia James Clausell, M.A., Alternative Early Childhood Education, Area Award: Alternative Early Childhood Education; Dawn Domonique Davis, M.Ed., Instructional Design and Technology; Tamara Eubanks Gurley, M.Ed., Instructional Design and Technology, Area Award: Instructional Design and Technology; Harry Jewitt, M.Ed., Higher Education Leadership and Policy; Desira Bolden Keith, M.Ed., Early Child Development (Non-Certification); Delissa Kelley, M.A., Alternative Elementary Education; Catherine Mary Mayfield, M.A., Alternative Early Childhood Education; Lindsey Morgan, M.A., Alternative Elementary Education, Area Award: Alternative Elementary Education; Iris Renae Oliver, M.Ed., Higher Education Leadership and Policy; Leah Olivia Walker, M.A., Elementary Education; LaDanika Johnson York—M.Ed., Early Child Development (Non-Certification)

Montgomery, Alabama—Lindsey Brooke McDaniel, M.A., Early Childhood Education, Area Award: Early Childhood Education

Mount Vernon, Alabama—Misty Lee Weaver-Byrd, M.A., Alternative Early Childhood Education

Perdido, Alabama—Kylie Arean Boutwell, M.A., Alternative Elementary Education

Semmes, Alabama—Hannah Rome Williams, M.Ed., Instructional Design and Technology

Saraland, Alabama—Laney Andrews, M.Ed., Instructional Design and Technology; Lisa Pugh Rogers, M.Ed., Instructional Design and Technology

Satsuma, Alabama—Hannah Elizabeth Clardy, M.Ed., Higher Education Leadership and Policy, Bridgett J. Dortch, M.Ed., Higher Education Leadership and Policy

Summerdale, Alabama—Merissa Lee Harris, M.A., Early Childhood Education

Wagarville, Alabama—Christian Bailey Vice, M.A., Elementary Education, School of Education Achievement Award, Area Award: Elementary Education

College of Health Professions

School of Nursing

Post-Master’s Certificate

Mobile, Alabama—Elizabeth Irene Naman, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, Family Nurse Practitioner

Pensacola, Florida—LaVonna Anne Gardner, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, Family Nurse Practitioner

Alabama School of the Arts

Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Bachelor of Music and Bachelor of Science

Athens, Alabama—Bryley Elizabeth Clemmons, B.F.A., Studio Art, Area Award: Studio Art, Summa Cum Laude

Belle Chase, Louisiana—Alexandria Layne Summers, B.A., Art

Clermont, Florida—Holly Christine Herren, B.F.A., Graphic Design, Cum Laude

Daphne, Alabama—Phillip Anthony Baggins Jr., B.A., Music

Fairhope, Alabama—Melissa Caroline Bass, B.F.A., Graphic Design, Cum Laude

Florala, Alabama—Adam Ray Bundy, B.S., Production Technologies, Magna Cum Laude

Foley, Alabama—Rayburn Osten Belew, B.S., Worship Leadership, Cum Laude

Gordo, Alabama—Morgan Faith Patrick, B.S., Music, Area Award: Music Education, Summa Cum Laude

Havana, Florida—Conrad Allan Erskine, B.M., Piano Performance, Alabama School of the Arts Achievement Award, Area Award: Piano Performance, Summa Cum Laude

Lake Charles, Louisiana—Carina Presley Veillon, B.S., Worship Leadership, Area Award: Worship Leadership, Summa Cum Laude

Leeds, Alabama—Zane Howell Crumpton Duke, B.S., Production Technologies, Cum Laude

Long Beach, Mississippi—Sabina Isabelle Mana-ay, B.F.A., Performance, Musical Theatre, Area Award: Performance, Musical Theatre

Navarre, Florida—Kathan Quidam Brannon, B.A., Theatre

Mascot, Tennessee—Matthew Hunter Cleveland, B.S., Production Technologies

Milton, Florida—Sophie Mai-Lan Eberhard, B.F.A., Graphic Design, Area Award: Graphic Design, Magna Cum Laude

Mobile, Alabama—Dylan Steen Farnell, B.A., Theatre; Dylan Steen Farnell, B.A., Theatre; Tabitha L. Robinson, B.A., Theatre, Area Award: Theatre; Vivian K. West, B.S., Production Technologies, Magna Cum Laude; Raven Denise Young-Casey, B.S., Worship Leadership

Munford, Alabama—JoAnna Joyce Garrett, B.S., Worship Leadership

Perkasie, Pennsylvania—Katie Marie Detweiler, B.S., Production Technologies, Area Award: Production Technologies, Magna Cum Laude

Saraland, Alabama—Gunnar Thomas Jones, B.F.A., Graphic Design, Magna Cum Laude

Satsuma, Alabama—Jacob Dalton Howard, B.S., Music, Magna Cum Laude

Semmes, Alabama—Makayla Leeann Smith, B.F.A., Graphic Design

Summerdale, Alabama—James William Scruggs, B.S., Worship Leadership, Magna Cum Laude

Toronto, Ontario, Canada—Brooks Leslie Hunter, B.M., Musical Theatre, Area Award: Musical Theatre, Cum Laude

Wilmer, Alabama—Abigale Marie Wincel, B.F.A., Graphic Design

Center for Christian Calling

Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science

Cantonment, Florida—Devin Amanda Monasterio, B.A., Intercultural Studies, Cum Laude

Dothan, Alabama—Cade Alan Wood, B.S., Biblical/Theological Studies, Summa Cum Laude, Honors with Thesis Graduate

Guayaquil, Ecuador—Eliana R. Tate, B.A., Intercultural Studies, Magna Cum Laude

Jasper, Alabama—Braxton Will Blankenship, B.S., Biblical/Theological Studies, Magna Cum Laude

Milton, Florida—Nathan Evan Bell, B.S., Biblical/Theological Studies, Cum Laude

Monroeville, Alabama—Joshua Daniel Evers, B.A., Biblical/Theological Studies, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Area Award: Biblical/Theological Studies, Summa Cum Laude, Honors with Thesis Graduate

Prattville, Alabama—Madison Nicole Flowers, B.A., Intercultural Studies, Magna Cum Laude

Tallahassee, Florida—James David Clark, B.A., Intercultural Studies, Magna Cum Laude

Thomasville, Alabama—Moriah Ruth Nelson, B.A., Intercultural Studies, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Area Award: Intercultural Studies, Summa Cum Laude, Honors Program Graduate

Tuscaloosa, Alabama—Nathan Ross McKnight, B.S., Biblical/Theological Studies, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Center for Christian Calling Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude

College of Arts and Sciences

Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Science

Albany, Georgia—Hannah Grace Kavanaugh, B.S., Strategic Communication

Athens, Greece—Andreas Koutsougeras, B.S., Mathematics, Cum Laude

Bay Minette, Alabama—Cortney Marisa Presley, B.S., Sociology

Birmingham, Alabama—Melissa Niven Sherer, B.S., Organizational Leadership, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude

Brookside, Alabama—Taylor A. Watwood, B.S., Psychology, B.S., Communication

Clanton, Alabama—Elise Nicole Johnson, B.A., Strategic Communication, B.A., English, Magna Cum Laude

Chunchula, Alabama—Mitchell Dale Robinson, B.A., English

Citronelle, Alabama—Amber Keralee Naquin, B.S., Communication

Daphne, Alabama—Sarah Elizabeth Songer, B.S., General Studies

Evergreen, Alabama—Grace Elizabeth Whittington, B.S., Sociology, Annie Boyd Parker Weaver Excellence Award, Summa Cum Laude

Fairhope, Alabama—Eliza Jane Colbert, B.A., History, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Area Award: History, Summa Cum Laude, Honors with Thesis Graduate; Grace A. Parrish, B.S., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude

Freeport, Florida—Rhiannon Brook Cherith Combs, B.S., Psychology, Summa Cum Laude

Foley, Alabama—Rebecca Noelle Belew, B.S., Sociology, B.S., Psychology, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Area Award: Sociology, Area Award: Psychology, Summa Cum Laude; Madisen Elizabeth Ulrich, B.A., English

Fresno, California—Kalea Nichole Ashley, B.S., General Studies

Fort Deposit, Alabama—Morgan Louise Phillips, B.S., Psychology, B.S., History

Gaborone, Botswana—Ronaldo Picasso Fortune, B.S., Psychology

Gibsonton, Florida—Elyssa Calandra Paulding, B.A., Journalism and Broadcasting Media

Guatemala, Guatemala—Maria Alejandra Diaz Linde, B.A., Strategic Communication, Cum Laude

Hannibal, Missouri—Ashlyn Elisabeth Nichols, B.A., Communication Studies, Summa Cum Laude

Huntsville, Alabama—Karlie McKnight Ruff, B.A., Philosophy, Area Award: Philosophy, Magna Cum Laude

Jackson, Alabama—Tyler Cox Sullivan, B.S., Communication; Amber Faith Weide, B.S., Criminology

Jackson, Mississippi—Natalie Claire Jones, B.S., Psychology, Cum Laude

Linn, Missouri—Hailey Rene’ McKim, B.S., Marine Science, Cum Laude

Linden, Alabama—Hutson Moore Breckenridge, B.S., Government and Law, College of Arts and Sciences Achievement Award, Area Award: Government and Law, Summa Cum Laude

McIntosh, Alabama—Sydney Breanna Snow, B.A., English, B.A., Strategic Communication, Summa Cum Laude

Mobile, Alabama—Kayla Christine Brooks, B.S., Criminology; Cameron Bryce Connell, B.S., Criminology; Ian Joseph Copeland, B.S., Government and Law; Maddison Christine Hill, B.S., Biology, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude

Memphis, Tennessee—Jared Evan Burress, B.S., Organizational Leadership; Emily Claire Keith, B.S., Strategic Communication, Magna Cum Laude; Ezra Ronald Kennedy, B.F.A., Creative Writing, Area Award: English; Alexis E. Knott, B.A., English; Jillian LeeAnne Parker, B.S., Psychology; Zsakira Trenay Robinson, B.S., Psychology; Brandon Layne Ryan, B.S., History; Lindsey Christine Vise, B.A., Psychology, B.A., World Languages, Summa Cum Laude; Ayanna T. Whittaker, B.S., Biology

Mount Vernon, Alabama—Katrina R. Bohannon, B.S., Psychology, Cum Laude, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Science

Munford, Alabama—Chloee RayBeth Garrard, B.S., Pre-Health Biology

New Orleans, Louisiana—Kelsey Christina Pinera, B.S., Biology; Gabrielle Makaela Strahan, B.S., Communication

Niceville, Florida—Payton Mackenzie Lewis, B.S., History

Oxford, Alabama—Ashlyn Nikole Miller, B.S., Communication Studies, Magna Cum Laude

Panama City, Florida—Abigail Grace Kyle, B.A., English

Pearland, Texas—Hailey Lynn Morgan, B.A., Communication, B.A., English, Area Award: Communication, Summa Cum Laude, Honors with Thesis Graduate

Petal, Mississippi—Jada Nicole Arrington, B.S., Criminology

Piedmont, Alabama—Katelyn Ann Lawler, B.S., Criminology, B.S., Psychology, Area Award: Criminology

Powell, Tennessee—Lauren R. Hickey, B.S., Biology, Magna Cum Laude

Repton, Alabama—Carmen Lee Knowles, B.S., Sociology

Satsuma, Alabama—Emily Belle Henderson, B.S., Mathematics, Magna Cum Laude

Semmes, Alabama—Amanda Marie Graham, B.S., Psychology; Summer Delanie Smith, B.S., Communication

Spanish Fort, Alabama—Katelyn Elizabeth Garrison, B.S., Psychology

Saraland, Alabama—Hunter Shane Hayes, B.S., Communication, Cum Laude; Hope Elizabeth Mann, B.S., Mathematics, Area Award: Mathematics, Cum Laude; Lexington Earl Singleton, B.S., Mathematics

Tulsa, Oklahoma—Cassidy Faith Cannedy, B.S., Marine Science, Area Award: Natural Sciences, Magna Cum Laude

Whistler, Alabama—Briana Venetta Bell, B.S., Organizational Leadership

Williamson, Georgia—Jessica Nicole Jones, B.S., Communication Studies

College of Health Professions

School of Health and Sports Science

Bachelor of Science

Chalmette, Louisiana—Danielle Elizabeth Williams, Kinesiology, Cum Laude

Chunchula, Alabama—Shawn David Collins, Kinesiology

Creola, Alabama—Ashton Cheyenne Black, Kinesiology

Cullman, Alabama—Grant Howard, Kinesiology, Cum Laude

Daphne, Alabama—Wesley Stephen Perrigin, Kinesiology, Cum Laude

Fairhope, Alabama—Jaden Olivia Morace, Kinesiology, School of Health and Sports Science Achievement Award, Scholar Athlete Award, Summa Cum Laude; Michael Arch Wenzel, Kinesiology, Area Award: Kinesiology, Magna Cum Laude

Huntsville, Alabama—Anthony Maurice Anderson, Kinesiology

Jacksonville, Florida—Melea Paige Meadows, Kinesiology, Cum Laude

Maracay, Aragua, Venezuela—Luis Alberto Salazar Bohorquez, Exercise Science, Area Award: Exercise Science, Summa Cum Laude

Miramar Beach, Florida—Elaina Joy Davies, Kinesiology

Mobile, Alabama—Anna McKenzie Canton, Exercise Science

Norwich, England—Archie John Bean, Exercise Science

Panama City Beach, Florida—Gabriella Joanne Looker, Kinesiology

Prichard, Alabama—Ian Lea Ferguson, Kinesiology

Saraland, Alabama—Jaivasha Chantrice Bryant, Exercise Science

Titusville, Florida—Rachel Ashley Hart, Kinesiology, Magna Cum Laude

Theodore, Alabama—Joseph Colton Greene, Kinesiology, Cum Laude

Thibodaux, Louisiana—Lindsie A. Sanders, Kinesiology, Cum Laude

Thomasville, Alabama—Mary Elizabeth Hoyt, Kinesiology

College of Health Professions

School of Nursing

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Axis, Alabama—Chandler B. Knapp; Katie Clearman Smith

Bay Minette, Alabama—Shelandra Myrtice Nichols

Birmingham, Alabama—Justin Michael Weaver

Calvert, Alabama—Jasmine Thomas Franklin

Chattanooga, Tennessee—Kadin Bassem Toma

Creola, Alabama—Mechaela Elise Andry, Cum Laude

Hoover, Alabama—Brittany Caitlin Hood

Little Rock, Arkansas—Katherine Blake Breeding

Mobile, Alabama—Ajah Keyuna Blackmon; Treasure Mone’t Fluker; Alexandra Michelle Forsman Bolt; Paula Gibson; Taylor Olivia Gunter; Mariah Eubie Young; Shacora Sam’Mese Malone; Rebecca R. Shorrosh; James Franklin Springs IV; Ja’Nae Gabrielle Williams

New Orleans, Louisiana—Isabella Hannalee Yavneh Shattenkirk

Pell City, Alabama—Jared Baker, Cum Laude

Pensacola, Florida—Alexandra Carroll Wright

Phoenix, Arizona—Zacharie S. Taylor

Saraland, Alabama—Sydney Elizabeth Brown, Magna Cum Laude; Maggie Lauren Copeland

Satsuma, Alabama— Mary-Paige Cooley; Paulette D. Whetsel, School of Nursing Achievement Award, Cum Laude

Semmes, Alabama—Hannah Grace Maddox; Macey Ann Weaver, Cum Laude

Silverhill, Alabama—Taylor Marie Fortner, Area Award: Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude

Spanish Fort, Alabama—Madison Emily Scharles

Theodore, Alabama—Antonio Marcelino Alvidrez; Ginger Leigh Stewart

Thomasville, Alabama—Kayla Elizabeth Gill, Cum Laude

Grace Pilot School of Business

Bachelor of Science

Bay Minette, Alabama—Brett Caylor Buck, Management; Ashley Jane Conrad, Management, Summa Cum Laude

Calvert, Alabama—Mary Kate Howard, Accounting, Magna Cum Laude

Covington, Georgia—Darvin Eric Jones, Business Administration

Daphne, Alabama—Ansley Claire Hardyman, Management, Cum Laude; Brittney Paige Johnson, Integrated Marketing Communications

Destin, Florida—Sarah Catherine McDorman, Management, School of Business Achievement Award

Eight Mile, Alabama—Raven Navosha Rocker, Accounting

Foley, Alabama—Aleigh Claire Herndon, Integrated Marketing Communications

Grand Bay, Alabama—Bailey Marie Davis, Accounting

Herzogenaurach, Bavaria, Germany—Emily John, Management

Holtville, Alabama—Pearson A. Shaw, Nonprofit Leadership, Summa Cum Laude

Hoover, Alabama—Tucker Lee Hill, Integrated Marketing Communications

Jackson, Tennessee—Caleb Guthrie Croom, Accounting

Kenner, Louisiana—Ethan C. Simmons, B.S., Accounting, B.A., English, Magna Cum Laude

Milton, Florida—Reagan Aubry Hyde, Management

Mobile, Alabama—Trent Avery, Management; Kimberly Michelle Bruce, Accounting; Cameron J. Cranton, Management; Kelsi Renae Huggins, Management; Tye Collins Jordan, Management, Cum Laude; Jillian E. Lane, Accounting, Business Administration, Area Award: Accounting; Brittany Danielle Long, Accounting, Magna Cum Laude; Noah S. Martino, Business Administration; Victor Hugh Mitchell, Business Administration, Area Award: Finance, Cum Laude; Kaliea Shamone Niles, Computer Information Systems, Area Award: Computer Information Systems; Tyleria Lenai Reed, Management

Fairhope, Alabama—Tessa Noelle Crane, Accounting, Business Administration, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude

Monroeville, Alabama—Dana Michelle Welch, Management

Nepalgunj-20, Banke, Nepal—Bivek Verma, Management

Semmes, Alabama—Blake Patrick Roberts, Management; Christian Waltman, Management, Area Award: Management, Cum Laude

Saraland, Alabama—Robert Spencer Kahalley, Business Administration; Brandon Troy Mills, Business Administration; Mikayla Rose Xin-Guang Persons, Accounting; Ashley Nicole Taylor, Accounting, Business Administration

Satsuma, Alabama—Camryn Paige Rice, Integrated Marketing Communications, Area Award: Integrated Marketing Communications, Cum Laude

Spanish Fort, Alabama—Avery Todd Wilhite, Digital Media and Advertising, William K Weaver, Jr. Excellence Award, Area Award: Digital Media and Advertising, Magna Cum Laude

Theodore, Alabama—Janet Renee O’Bryant, Management; Dalton Allen Rone, Accounting

Wetumpka, Alabama—Phillip William Maddox Jr., Management

School of Education

Bachelor of Science

Ashville, Alabama—William Kell Spears, Collaborative Special Education, Cum Laude

Bay Minette, Alabama—Amber Leigh Blackmon, Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude

Citronelle, Alabama—Savannah Danielle Vigor, Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, Area Award: Early Childhood and Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude

Cordova, Alabama—Kassie Grace Salors, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude

Deer Park, Alabama–Breanna R. Englebert, Early Childhood Education, Area Award: Early Childhood Education

Ellisville, Mississippi—Lexus Tyeshia Peppers, Early Childhood Education

Excel, Alabama—Emma Grace McCrory, Collaborative Special Education, Cum Laude

Fairhope, Alabama—Maggie Elizabeth Diehl, Elementary Education, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Magna Cum Laude

Freeport, Florida—Layton Suzanne Warren, Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, Cum Laude

Fruitdale, Alabama—Mikaela Danielle Dees, Early Childhood Education

Grand Bay, Alabama—Macy Rae Mareno, Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education

Helena, Alabama—Kalynn Ruth Hall, Child and Social Development; Briley Teague Freeman, Collaborative Special Education, Area Award: Collaborative Special Education, Magna Cum Laude

Satsuma, Alabama—Lydia Chelsea Evans, Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude

Semmes, Alabama—Erin Leigh Smith, Elementary Education, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, School of Education Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude

Spanish Fort, Alabama—Carley Hamric Tomlinson, Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude

Stow, Massachusetts—Caitlyn Faith Sahlberg, Elementary Education, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Area Award: Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude

College of Arts and Sciences

Associate of Science

Mobile, Alabama—Tiffany Dawn Head, General Studies, Cum Laude

Saraland, Alabama—Christopher Elwin Beaver, General Studies; Saireate Tremon Cunningham, General Studies

Satsuma, Alabama—David C. Miller, General Studies

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.