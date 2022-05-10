University of Mobile Class of 2022 Urged to Live by God’s Definition of Greatness

MOBILE, Ala. – Southern Baptist Convention President Ed Litton challenged the University of Mobile Class of 2022 to pursue greatness – not as the world defines it, but as God does.
The senior pastor of Redemption Church in Saraland, Alabama, delivered the commencement address at the Baptist-affiliated university on May 7. More than 3,500 family and friends gathered on campus at the Lackey Great Commission Lawn to celebrate 320 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral graduates.
Dr. Ted Mashburn, associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and currently the university’s longest-serving faculty member, carried the ceremonial mace and led the procession of faculty and graduates. The university presented its prestigious Weaver Awards to the top two graduates, Avery Wilhite and Grace Whittington. The complete list of Spring 2022 graduates with academic honors and awards is below.
After receiving diplomas, UM’s newest alumni participated in the university’s Great Commission Tradition and touched the Great Commission Globe to represent going out into the world to make an impact for Christ. Watch the full graduation ceremony here.
UM President Lonnie Burnett introduced commencement speaker Dr. Litton as his pastor and friend for 28 years.
“He officiated at my daughter’s wedding, but also at my father’s funeral. I was in Nashville when he was elected president of the SBC, and at the hospital the night his wife Tammy died. He is my friend and our speaker because I have seen this man on the mountaintop and in the valley – and he has served the same God in both places,” Burnett said.
Litton urged graduates to live by God’s definition of greatness – greatness that is self-forgetful, serves others, and is found in redemption.
“The problem comes when we desire greatness apart from God, or we define greatness apart from God,” he said.
He said graduates are entering “a world where people want you to self-define, where people want to define you…You must have a definition that’s based on the truth of God’s word.”
“Who does God say you are? He says you are precious, He says you are His creation, He says you are beloved. He says I sent my Son to die for you, I’ve given my Spirit to infill you. That your life might have meaning and purpose beyond recognitions, beyond achievements, beyond greatness in any human definition.”
Litton told graduates that all service to God is redemptive in nature.
“God uses us to serve others that we might remind them, tell them or even instruct them that God loves them, and that God wants to save them. No matter what your career may be, God wants you to play a part in His redemptive plan for others,” he said.
“My challenge to you today is to take up your cross and follow Christ. Greatness is before you. Live by His definition of greatness, and you will see the hand of God answer prayer, move in your lives, and this can be a better world because of it,” Litton concluded.
The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.
Following are degrees and honors awarded.
Alabama School of the Arts
Doctor of Musical Arts
Little Rock, Arkansas—Kara Michelle Claybrook, Vocal Performance, Alabama School of the Arts Achievement Award, Area Award: Vocal Performance
College of Health Professions
School of Nursing
Doctor of Nursing Practice
Gulf Breeze, Florida— Amanda Danielle Davis
Mobile, Alabama— Cameka Funches Evans
Alabama School of the Arts
Master of Arts and Master of Music
Boynton Beach, Florida—Taylor Anne Kroop, M.A., Musical Theatre
Cut Off, Louisiana—Carley Teresa Duet, M.M., Vocal Performance, Area Award: Vocal Performance
Ellisville, Mississippi—Austin Allen Perkins, M.M., Music Education (Non-Certification)
Hattiesburg, Mississippi—John Michael Lopinto, M.A., Musical Theatre
Houston, Texas—Paulina Virginia Guerra, M.M., Vocal Performance
Mobile, Alabama—Cindy Michelle McCormick, M.M., Music Education (Non-Certification)
Niceville, Florida—Elisabeth Jean Olson, M.M., Music Education (Non-Certification)
Pittsburg, Texas—Elizabeth Noel Griffin, M.A., Musical Theatre, Area Award: Musical Theatre
San Antonio, Texas—Dustin Joplin Gonzales, M.M, Vocal Performance
Satsuma, Alabama—Christie Marie Breland, M.M., Music Education (Non-Certification), Area Award: Music Education (Non-Certification)
Center for Christian Calling
Master of Arts
Alabaster, Alabama—Meagan Nichole Hall, Biblical/Theological Studies
Eight Mile, Alabama—David Martin Denton, Worship Leadership and Theology, Area Award: Worship Leadership and Theology
Saraland, Alabama—Michael Dewayne Smith, Biblical/Theological Studies
Spanish Fort, Alabama—Julie McCall Thompson, Biblical/Theological Studies, Center for Christian Calling Achievement Award
Theodore, Alabama—Byron Andre White, Biblical/Theological Studies
College of Arts and Sciences
Master of Arts
Ascutney, Vermont—Cortni Lynn Rochon, Marriage and Family Counseling, Area Award: Marriage and Family Counseling
Mobile, Alabama—Chirsti Leigh Bone, Marriage and Family Counseling; Linda Pugh, Marriage and Family Counseling
Panama City, Florida—Ali Nicole Taylor, Marriage and Family Counseling, College of Arts and Sciences Achievement Award
Tallahassee, Florida—Jessica Eunice Weeks, Marriage and Family Counseling
College of Health Professions
School of Nursing
Master of Science in Nursing
Brookhaven, Mississipp—Michael Brooks Foster, Family Nurse Practitioner
Gulfport, Mississippi—Olympia Nicole Horne, Family Nurse Practitioner; Jenny Rebecca Tomson, Family Nurse Practitioner
Pensacola, Florida—Brandy Michelle Nicholson, Family Nurse Practitioner
Pflugerville, Texas—Angela Nneamaka Acha, Family Nurse Practitioner
Mobile, Alabama—Mary Michael Andrus, Family Nurse Practitioner; Evan Bradlee Brewer, Family Nurse Practitioner; Aimee Hogan Castillow, Family Nurse Practitioner; Wanda Kristin Craft, Family Nurse Practitioner; Kristan Fresolone Evans, Family Nurse Practitioner; Katherine Trawick Smith, Family Nurse Practitioner
Moss Point, Mississippi—Ashley Nicole Thompson, Family Nurse Practitioner
Saraland, Alabama—Kendall Elaine Bruns, Family Nurse Practitioner
Semmes, Alabama—Kayla Catherine Byrd, Family Nurse Practitioner, Area Award: Master of Science in Nursing
Spanish Fort, Alabama—Lauren Catherine Taylor, Family Nurse Practitioner
Vancleave, Mississippi—Gina Marie Guillotte, Family Nurse Practitioner
Grace Pilot School of Business
Master of Business Administration and Master of Science
Asuncion, Paraguay—Paulo Rodrigo Paredes Acosta, Master of Business Administration
Atmore, Alabama—Timothy Ramer, Master of Business Administration
Barcelona, Spain—Alejandro Lozano Vilarroya, Master of Business Administration
Chatom, Alabama—Christian Faith Baker, M.S., Leadership and Communication, Area Award: Leadership and Communication
Conroe, Texas—Emily Ann Kelleher, M.S., Leadership and Communication
Cumberland, Virginia—Annesha Doris Harris, Master of Business Administration
Daphne, Alabama—Ansley Claire Hardyman, Master of Business Administration
Excel, Alabama—Haley Mashell Ikner Haney, M.S., Leadership and Communication
Fairhope, Alabama—Tessa Noelle Crane, Master of Business Administration, School of Business Achievement Award
Grand Bay, Alabama—Bailey Marie Davis, Master of Business Administration
Herzogenaurach, Bavaria, Germany—Emily John, M.S., Leadership and Communication
Ile de France, Paris, France—Antoine Bedos, Master of Business Administration, Area Award: Master of Business Administration
Jackson, Tennessee—Caleb Guthrie Croom, Master of Business Administration
Kenner, Louisiana—Ethan C. Simmons, Master of Business Administration
Lecher a, Venezuela—Ayax Alejandro Armas Guzman, Master of Business Administration
Millry, Alabama—Daisy B. Steiner, M.S., Leadership and Communication
Mobile, Alabama—Kimberly Michelle Bruce, Master of Business Administration; Cameron J. Cranton, Master of Business Administration; Martrisse Holliza Bernice Haynes, Master of Business Administration; Sunny Kumar Jamullamudi, Master of Business Administration; Tye Collins Jordan, Master of Business Administration; Tyra Mae Jones, M.S., Leadership and Communication; Brittany Danielle Long, Master of Business Administration; Ava Michelle Pierce, Master of Business Administration; Christian William Poche, M.S., Leadership and Communication; Amanda Turner Pritchard, M.S., Leadership and Communication; Miguel Martin Valdovinos, Master of Business Administration
Opp, Alabama—Nicholas Sean Hampton, M.S., Leadership and Communication
Peachtree City, Georgia—Lauren Graham Stroud, M.S., Leadership and Communication
Pensacola, Florida—La Tonya J. Perkins, M.S., Leadership and Communication
Prattville, Alabama—Kaylee Grace Pullin, M.S., Leadership and Communication
Saraland, Alabama—Heather Kyser Blackwell, Master of Business Administration; Jennifer S. Fulton, Master of Business Administration; Robert Spencer Kahalley, Master of Business Administration; Ashley Nicole Taylor, Master of Business Administration; Heath Raymond Vester, M.S., Leadership and Communication
Santiago, Chile—Andres Graterol Lillo, Master of Business Administration; Matias Horacio Le Fort Solari, Master of Business Administration
Santiago, RM, Chile—Guido Alessandro Evangelista Tapia, Master of Business Administration
Semmes, Alabama—Blake Patrick Roberts, Master of Business Administration; Christian Waltman, Master of Business Administration
Theodore, Alabama—Maranda Leigh Kirk, M.S., Leadership and Communication; Dalton Allen Rone, Master of Business Administration
Tucson, Arizona—Michael Blaine Lee, Master of Business Administration
Zvornik, Republic of Srpska, Bosnia—Nikola Rajkovic, Master of Business Administration
School of Education
Master of Arts and Master of Education
Bay Minette, Alabama—D’natia Runita Ann Kennedy, M.A., Elementary Education
Brantley, Alabama—Stefan Xavier King, M.Ed., Higher Education Leadership and Policy, Area Award: Higher Education Leadership and Policy
Eight Mile, Alabama—Anna Louise Morris, M.Ed., Higher Education Leadership and Policy
Grove Hill, Alabama—Jon Logan Horton, M.Ed., Higher Education Leadership and Policy
Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom—Jordan Stewart Sinclair, M.Ed., Early Child Development (Non-Certification)
Ile de France, Paris, France—Maxime Benoit, M.Ed., Higher Education Leadership and Policy
Jackson, Alabama—Maggie Ruth Jackson, M.A., Elementary Education
Kumasi, Ashanti Region, Ghana—Obed Asare, M.Ed., Higher Education Leadership and Policy
Louin, Mississippi—Laromeo Isiah McKee, M.Ed., Higher Education Leadership and Policy
Mobile, Alabama—Victoria Lowe Bolton, M.Ed., Early Child Development (Non-Certification), Area Award: Early Child Development (Non-Certification); Trinishia James Clausell, M.A., Alternative Early Childhood Education, Area Award: Alternative Early Childhood Education; Dawn Domonique Davis, M.Ed., Instructional Design and Technology; Tamara Eubanks Gurley, M.Ed., Instructional Design and Technology, Area Award: Instructional Design and Technology; Harry Jewitt, M.Ed., Higher Education Leadership and Policy; Desira Bolden Keith, M.Ed., Early Child Development (Non-Certification); Delissa Kelley, M.A., Alternative Elementary Education; Catherine Mary Mayfield, M.A., Alternative Early Childhood Education; Lindsey Morgan, M.A., Alternative Elementary Education, Area Award: Alternative Elementary Education; Iris Renae Oliver, M.Ed., Higher Education Leadership and Policy; Leah Olivia Walker, M.A., Elementary Education; LaDanika Johnson York—M.Ed., Early Child Development (Non-Certification)
Montgomery, Alabama—Lindsey Brooke McDaniel, M.A., Early Childhood Education, Area Award: Early Childhood Education
Mount Vernon, Alabama—Misty Lee Weaver-Byrd, M.A., Alternative Early Childhood Education
Perdido, Alabama—Kylie Arean Boutwell, M.A., Alternative Elementary Education
Semmes, Alabama—Hannah Rome Williams, M.Ed., Instructional Design and Technology
Saraland, Alabama—Laney Andrews, M.Ed., Instructional Design and Technology; Lisa Pugh Rogers, M.Ed., Instructional Design and Technology
Satsuma, Alabama—Hannah Elizabeth Clardy, M.Ed., Higher Education Leadership and Policy, Bridgett J. Dortch, M.Ed., Higher Education Leadership and Policy
Summerdale, Alabama—Merissa Lee Harris, M.A., Early Childhood Education
Wagarville, Alabama—Christian Bailey Vice, M.A., Elementary Education, School of Education Achievement Award, Area Award: Elementary Education
College of Health Professions
School of Nursing
Post-Master’s Certificate
Mobile, Alabama—Elizabeth Irene Naman, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, Family Nurse Practitioner
Pensacola, Florida—LaVonna Anne Gardner, Advanced Practice Registered Nurse, Family Nurse Practitioner
Alabama School of the Arts
Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Bachelor of Music and Bachelor of Science
Athens, Alabama—Bryley Elizabeth Clemmons, B.F.A., Studio Art, Area Award: Studio Art, Summa Cum Laude
Belle Chase, Louisiana—Alexandria Layne Summers, B.A., Art
Clermont, Florida—Holly Christine Herren, B.F.A., Graphic Design, Cum Laude
Daphne, Alabama—Phillip Anthony Baggins Jr., B.A., Music
Fairhope, Alabama—Melissa Caroline Bass, B.F.A., Graphic Design, Cum Laude
Florala, Alabama—Adam Ray Bundy, B.S., Production Technologies, Magna Cum Laude
Foley, Alabama—Rayburn Osten Belew, B.S., Worship Leadership, Cum Laude
Gordo, Alabama—Morgan Faith Patrick, B.S., Music, Area Award: Music Education, Summa Cum Laude
Havana, Florida—Conrad Allan Erskine, B.M., Piano Performance, Alabama School of the Arts Achievement Award, Area Award: Piano Performance, Summa Cum Laude
Lake Charles, Louisiana—Carina Presley Veillon, B.S., Worship Leadership, Area Award: Worship Leadership, Summa Cum Laude
Leeds, Alabama—Zane Howell Crumpton Duke, B.S., Production Technologies, Cum Laude
Long Beach, Mississippi—Sabina Isabelle Mana-ay, B.F.A., Performance, Musical Theatre, Area Award: Performance, Musical Theatre
Navarre, Florida—Kathan Quidam Brannon, B.A., Theatre
Mascot, Tennessee—Matthew Hunter Cleveland, B.S., Production Technologies
Milton, Florida—Sophie Mai-Lan Eberhard, B.F.A., Graphic Design, Area Award: Graphic Design, Magna Cum Laude
Mobile, Alabama—Dylan Steen Farnell, B.A., Theatre; Dylan Steen Farnell, B.A., Theatre; Tabitha L. Robinson, B.A., Theatre, Area Award: Theatre; Vivian K. West, B.S., Production Technologies, Magna Cum Laude; Raven Denise Young-Casey, B.S., Worship Leadership
Munford, Alabama—JoAnna Joyce Garrett, B.S., Worship Leadership
Perkasie, Pennsylvania—Katie Marie Detweiler, B.S., Production Technologies, Area Award: Production Technologies, Magna Cum Laude
Saraland, Alabama—Gunnar Thomas Jones, B.F.A., Graphic Design, Magna Cum Laude
Satsuma, Alabama—Jacob Dalton Howard, B.S., Music, Magna Cum Laude
Semmes, Alabama—Makayla Leeann Smith, B.F.A., Graphic Design
Summerdale, Alabama—James William Scruggs, B.S., Worship Leadership, Magna Cum Laude
Toronto, Ontario, Canada—Brooks Leslie Hunter, B.M., Musical Theatre, Area Award: Musical Theatre, Cum Laude
Wilmer, Alabama—Abigale Marie Wincel, B.F.A., Graphic Design
Center for Christian Calling
Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science
Cantonment, Florida—Devin Amanda Monasterio, B.A., Intercultural Studies, Cum Laude
Dothan, Alabama—Cade Alan Wood, B.S., Biblical/Theological Studies, Summa Cum Laude, Honors with Thesis Graduate
Guayaquil, Ecuador—Eliana R. Tate, B.A., Intercultural Studies, Magna Cum Laude
Jasper, Alabama—Braxton Will Blankenship, B.S., Biblical/Theological Studies, Magna Cum Laude
Milton, Florida—Nathan Evan Bell, B.S., Biblical/Theological Studies, Cum Laude
Monroeville, Alabama—Joshua Daniel Evers, B.A., Biblical/Theological Studies, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Area Award: Biblical/Theological Studies, Summa Cum Laude, Honors with Thesis Graduate
Prattville, Alabama—Madison Nicole Flowers, B.A., Intercultural Studies, Magna Cum Laude
Tallahassee, Florida—James David Clark, B.A., Intercultural Studies, Magna Cum Laude
Thomasville, Alabama—Moriah Ruth Nelson, B.A., Intercultural Studies, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Area Award: Intercultural Studies, Summa Cum Laude, Honors Program Graduate
Tuscaloosa, Alabama—Nathan Ross McKnight, B.S., Biblical/Theological Studies, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Center for Christian Calling Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude
College of Arts and Sciences
Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Science
Albany, Georgia—Hannah Grace Kavanaugh, B.S., Strategic Communication
Athens, Greece—Andreas Koutsougeras, B.S., Mathematics, Cum Laude
Bay Minette, Alabama—Cortney Marisa Presley, B.S., Sociology
Birmingham, Alabama—Melissa Niven Sherer, B.S., Organizational Leadership, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude
Brookside, Alabama—Taylor A. Watwood, B.S., Psychology, B.S., Communication
Clanton, Alabama—Elise Nicole Johnson, B.A., Strategic Communication, B.A., English, Magna Cum Laude
Chunchula, Alabama—Mitchell Dale Robinson, B.A., English
Citronelle, Alabama—Amber Keralee Naquin, B.S., Communication
Daphne, Alabama—Sarah Elizabeth Songer, B.S., General Studies
Evergreen, Alabama—Grace Elizabeth Whittington, B.S., Sociology, Annie Boyd Parker Weaver Excellence Award, Summa Cum Laude
Fairhope, Alabama—Eliza Jane Colbert, B.A., History, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Area Award: History, Summa Cum Laude, Honors with Thesis Graduate; Grace A. Parrish, B.S., Psychology, Magna Cum Laude
Freeport, Florida—Rhiannon Brook Cherith Combs, B.S., Psychology, Summa Cum Laude
Foley, Alabama—Rebecca Noelle Belew, B.S., Sociology, B.S., Psychology, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Area Award: Sociology, Area Award: Psychology, Summa Cum Laude; Madisen Elizabeth Ulrich, B.A., English
Fresno, California—Kalea Nichole Ashley, B.S., General Studies
Fort Deposit, Alabama—Morgan Louise Phillips, B.S., Psychology, B.S., History
Gaborone, Botswana—Ronaldo Picasso Fortune, B.S., Psychology
Gibsonton, Florida—Elyssa Calandra Paulding, B.A., Journalism and Broadcasting Media
Guatemala, Guatemala—Maria Alejandra Diaz Linde, B.A., Strategic Communication, Cum Laude
Hannibal, Missouri—Ashlyn Elisabeth Nichols, B.A., Communication Studies, Summa Cum Laude
Huntsville, Alabama—Karlie McKnight Ruff, B.A., Philosophy, Area Award: Philosophy, Magna Cum Laude
Jackson, Alabama—Tyler Cox Sullivan, B.S., Communication; Amber Faith Weide, B.S., Criminology
Jackson, Mississippi—Natalie Claire Jones, B.S., Psychology, Cum Laude
Linn, Missouri—Hailey Rene’ McKim, B.S., Marine Science, Cum Laude
Linden, Alabama—Hutson Moore Breckenridge, B.S., Government and Law, College of Arts and Sciences Achievement Award, Area Award: Government and Law, Summa Cum Laude
McIntosh, Alabama—Sydney Breanna Snow, B.A., English, B.A., Strategic Communication, Summa Cum Laude
Mobile, Alabama—Kayla Christine Brooks, B.S., Criminology; Cameron Bryce Connell, B.S., Criminology; Ian Joseph Copeland, B.S., Government and Law; Maddison Christine Hill, B.S., Biology, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude
Memphis, Tennessee—Jared Evan Burress, B.S., Organizational Leadership; Emily Claire Keith, B.S., Strategic Communication, Magna Cum Laude; Ezra Ronald Kennedy, B.F.A., Creative Writing, Area Award: English; Alexis E. Knott, B.A., English; Jillian LeeAnne Parker, B.S., Psychology; Zsakira Trenay Robinson, B.S., Psychology; Brandon Layne Ryan, B.S., History; Lindsey Christine Vise, B.A., Psychology, B.A., World Languages, Summa Cum Laude; Ayanna T. Whittaker, B.S., Biology
Mount Vernon, Alabama—Katrina R. Bohannon, B.S., Psychology, Cum Laude, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts and Bachelor of Science
Munford, Alabama—Chloee RayBeth Garrard, B.S., Pre-Health Biology
New Orleans, Louisiana—Kelsey Christina Pinera, B.S., Biology; Gabrielle Makaela Strahan, B.S., Communication
Niceville, Florida—Payton Mackenzie Lewis, B.S., History
Oxford, Alabama—Ashlyn Nikole Miller, B.S., Communication Studies, Magna Cum Laude
Panama City, Florida—Abigail Grace Kyle, B.A., English
Pearland, Texas—Hailey Lynn Morgan, B.A., Communication, B.A., English, Area Award: Communication, Summa Cum Laude, Honors with Thesis Graduate
Petal, Mississippi—Jada Nicole Arrington, B.S., Criminology
Piedmont, Alabama—Katelyn Ann Lawler, B.S., Criminology, B.S., Psychology, Area Award: Criminology
Powell, Tennessee—Lauren R. Hickey, B.S., Biology, Magna Cum Laude
Repton, Alabama—Carmen Lee Knowles, B.S., Sociology
Satsuma, Alabama—Emily Belle Henderson, B.S., Mathematics, Magna Cum Laude
Semmes, Alabama—Amanda Marie Graham, B.S., Psychology; Summer Delanie Smith, B.S., Communication
Spanish Fort, Alabama—Katelyn Elizabeth Garrison, B.S., Psychology
Saraland, Alabama—Hunter Shane Hayes, B.S., Communication, Cum Laude; Hope Elizabeth Mann, B.S., Mathematics, Area Award: Mathematics, Cum Laude; Lexington Earl Singleton, B.S., Mathematics
Tulsa, Oklahoma—Cassidy Faith Cannedy, B.S., Marine Science, Area Award: Natural Sciences, Magna Cum Laude
Whistler, Alabama—Briana Venetta Bell, B.S., Organizational Leadership
Williamson, Georgia—Jessica Nicole Jones, B.S., Communication Studies
College of Health Professions
School of Health and Sports Science
Bachelor of Science
Chalmette, Louisiana—Danielle Elizabeth Williams, Kinesiology, Cum Laude
Chunchula, Alabama—Shawn David Collins, Kinesiology
Creola, Alabama—Ashton Cheyenne Black, Kinesiology
Cullman, Alabama—Grant Howard, Kinesiology, Cum Laude
Daphne, Alabama—Wesley Stephen Perrigin, Kinesiology, Cum Laude
Fairhope, Alabama—Jaden Olivia Morace, Kinesiology, School of Health and Sports Science Achievement Award, Scholar Athlete Award, Summa Cum Laude; Michael Arch Wenzel, Kinesiology, Area Award: Kinesiology, Magna Cum Laude
Huntsville, Alabama—Anthony Maurice Anderson, Kinesiology
Jacksonville, Florida—Melea Paige Meadows, Kinesiology, Cum Laude
Maracay, Aragua, Venezuela—Luis Alberto Salazar Bohorquez, Exercise Science, Area Award: Exercise Science, Summa Cum Laude
Miramar Beach, Florida—Elaina Joy Davies, Kinesiology
Mobile, Alabama—Anna McKenzie Canton, Exercise Science
Norwich, England—Archie John Bean, Exercise Science
Panama City Beach, Florida—Gabriella Joanne Looker, Kinesiology
Prichard, Alabama—Ian Lea Ferguson, Kinesiology
Saraland, Alabama—Jaivasha Chantrice Bryant, Exercise Science
Titusville, Florida—Rachel Ashley Hart, Kinesiology, Magna Cum Laude
Theodore, Alabama—Joseph Colton Greene, Kinesiology, Cum Laude
Thibodaux, Louisiana—Lindsie A. Sanders, Kinesiology, Cum Laude
Thomasville, Alabama—Mary Elizabeth Hoyt, Kinesiology
College of Health Professions
School of Nursing
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Axis, Alabama—Chandler B. Knapp; Katie Clearman Smith
Bay Minette, Alabama—Shelandra Myrtice Nichols
Birmingham, Alabama—Justin Michael Weaver
Calvert, Alabama—Jasmine Thomas Franklin
Chattanooga, Tennessee—Kadin Bassem Toma
Creola, Alabama—Mechaela Elise Andry, Cum Laude
Hoover, Alabama—Brittany Caitlin Hood
Little Rock, Arkansas—Katherine Blake Breeding
Mobile, Alabama—Ajah Keyuna Blackmon; Treasure Mone’t Fluker; Alexandra Michelle Forsman Bolt; Paula Gibson; Taylor Olivia Gunter; Mariah Eubie Young; Shacora Sam’Mese Malone; Rebecca R. Shorrosh; James Franklin Springs IV; Ja’Nae Gabrielle Williams
New Orleans, Louisiana—Isabella Hannalee Yavneh Shattenkirk
Pell City, Alabama—Jared Baker, Cum Laude
Pensacola, Florida—Alexandra Carroll Wright
Phoenix, Arizona—Zacharie S. Taylor
Saraland, Alabama—Sydney Elizabeth Brown, Magna Cum Laude; Maggie Lauren Copeland
Satsuma, Alabama— Mary-Paige Cooley; Paulette D. Whetsel, School of Nursing Achievement Award, Cum Laude
Semmes, Alabama—Hannah Grace Maddox; Macey Ann Weaver, Cum Laude
Silverhill, Alabama—Taylor Marie Fortner, Area Award: Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude
Spanish Fort, Alabama—Madison Emily Scharles
Theodore, Alabama—Antonio Marcelino Alvidrez; Ginger Leigh Stewart
Thomasville, Alabama—Kayla Elizabeth Gill, Cum Laude
Grace Pilot School of Business
Bachelor of Science
Bay Minette, Alabama—Brett Caylor Buck, Management; Ashley Jane Conrad, Management, Summa Cum Laude
Calvert, Alabama—Mary Kate Howard, Accounting, Magna Cum Laude
Covington, Georgia—Darvin Eric Jones, Business Administration
Daphne, Alabama—Ansley Claire Hardyman, Management, Cum Laude; Brittney Paige Johnson, Integrated Marketing Communications
Destin, Florida—Sarah Catherine McDorman, Management, School of Business Achievement Award
Eight Mile, Alabama—Raven Navosha Rocker, Accounting
Foley, Alabama—Aleigh Claire Herndon, Integrated Marketing Communications
Grand Bay, Alabama—Bailey Marie Davis, Accounting
Herzogenaurach, Bavaria, Germany—Emily John, Management
Holtville, Alabama—Pearson A. Shaw, Nonprofit Leadership, Summa Cum Laude
Hoover, Alabama—Tucker Lee Hill, Integrated Marketing Communications
Jackson, Tennessee—Caleb Guthrie Croom, Accounting
Kenner, Louisiana—Ethan C. Simmons, B.S., Accounting, B.A., English, Magna Cum Laude
Milton, Florida—Reagan Aubry Hyde, Management
Mobile, Alabama—Trent Avery, Management; Kimberly Michelle Bruce, Accounting; Cameron J. Cranton, Management; Kelsi Renae Huggins, Management; Tye Collins Jordan, Management, Cum Laude; Jillian E. Lane, Accounting, Business Administration, Area Award: Accounting; Brittany Danielle Long, Accounting, Magna Cum Laude; Noah S. Martino, Business Administration; Victor Hugh Mitchell, Business Administration, Area Award: Finance, Cum Laude; Kaliea Shamone Niles, Computer Information Systems, Area Award: Computer Information Systems; Tyleria Lenai Reed, Management
Fairhope, Alabama—Tessa Noelle Crane, Accounting, Business Administration, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude
Monroeville, Alabama—Dana Michelle Welch, Management
Nepalgunj-20, Banke, Nepal—Bivek Verma, Management
Semmes, Alabama—Blake Patrick Roberts, Management; Christian Waltman, Management, Area Award: Management, Cum Laude
Saraland, Alabama—Robert Spencer Kahalley, Business Administration; Brandon Troy Mills, Business Administration; Mikayla Rose Xin-Guang Persons, Accounting; Ashley Nicole Taylor, Accounting, Business Administration
Satsuma, Alabama—Camryn Paige Rice, Integrated Marketing Communications, Area Award: Integrated Marketing Communications, Cum Laude
Spanish Fort, Alabama—Avery Todd Wilhite, Digital Media and Advertising, William K Weaver, Jr. Excellence Award, Area Award: Digital Media and Advertising, Magna Cum Laude
Theodore, Alabama—Janet Renee O’Bryant, Management; Dalton Allen Rone, Accounting
Wetumpka, Alabama—Phillip William Maddox Jr., Management
School of Education
Bachelor of Science
Ashville, Alabama—William Kell Spears, Collaborative Special Education, Cum Laude
Bay Minette, Alabama—Amber Leigh Blackmon, Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude
Citronelle, Alabama—Savannah Danielle Vigor, Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, Area Award: Early Childhood and Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude
Cordova, Alabama—Kassie Grace Salors, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude
Deer Park, Alabama–Breanna R. Englebert, Early Childhood Education, Area Award: Early Childhood Education
Ellisville, Mississippi—Lexus Tyeshia Peppers, Early Childhood Education
Excel, Alabama—Emma Grace McCrory, Collaborative Special Education, Cum Laude
Fairhope, Alabama—Maggie Elizabeth Diehl, Elementary Education, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Magna Cum Laude
Freeport, Florida—Layton Suzanne Warren, Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, Cum Laude
Fruitdale, Alabama—Mikaela Danielle Dees, Early Childhood Education
Grand Bay, Alabama—Macy Rae Mareno, Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education
Helena, Alabama—Kalynn Ruth Hall, Child and Social Development; Briley Teague Freeman, Collaborative Special Education, Area Award: Collaborative Special Education, Magna Cum Laude
Satsuma, Alabama—Lydia Chelsea Evans, Early Childhood Education, Elementary Education, Magna Cum Laude
Semmes, Alabama—Erin Leigh Smith, Elementary Education, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, School of Education Achievement Award, Summa Cum Laude
Spanish Fort, Alabama—Carley Hamric Tomlinson, Early Childhood Education, Cum Laude
Stow, Massachusetts—Caitlyn Faith Sahlberg, Elementary Education, President’s Scholastic Achievement Award, Area Award: Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude
College of Arts and Sciences
Associate of Science
Mobile, Alabama—Tiffany Dawn Head, General Studies, Cum Laude
Saraland, Alabama—Christopher Elwin Beaver, General Studies; Saireate Tremon Cunningham, General Studies
Satsuma, Alabama—David C. Miller, General Studies
About the University of Mobile
The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university offering on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.
For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.