University of Mobile Expands Opportunities for Student Internships and Job Search

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile has partnered with Handshake, a career management platform that expands opportunities for students through internships, jobs, student networking, and virtual career activities and events.

“The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has not only hurt businesses, it has also affected college students who are relying on these businesses for internships in their field, or in launching their career after graduation. Many have had to start their internship or job search over completely, because their previous plans have been postponed or halted altogether,” said Lawrencine Mason, career services director in the university’s Student Success Center.

“Our partnership with Handshake gives our students a powerful tool to use in discovering the right opportunity during this unprecedented time,” Mason said.

Employers use Handshake to recruit students who can create a profile on the platform and explore job roles based on their major and interests. Students receive personalized job recommendations based on their profile.

UM students also have support for their job search through the university’s Student Success Center, which offers personalized advice on resumes, career fields, interviewing skills and more.

For information about career services at the University of Mobile, contact Mason at lmason@umobile.edu.

