University of Mobile Hosts 17-Hour Reading Marathon

MOBILE, Ala. – In honor of the 700th anniversary of Dante’s death, the University of Mobile will host a 17-hour reading marathon of Dante’s “Divine Comedy” March 18-19.

The public is invited to attend this outdoor overnight event beginning at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, immediately following the conclusion of the Symphonic Winds concert presented on campus by the Alabama School of the Arts. In accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, State of Alabama and University of Mobile mandates, face masks or face shields will be required. For more information on COVID-19 guidelines, please visit umobile.edu/coronavirus.

UM junior Jamie Peters, student assistant to the UM English Department, is coordinating the event, along with UM English professors Dr. Katherine Abernathy and Amy Burdette.

This is a revival of the traditional reading marathon at the University of Mobile. The most recent practice of this tradition occurred in 2013 with the reading of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s “Sherlock Holmes.” Other previous reading marathons included C.S. Lewis’ “The Chronicles of Narnia” and Herman Melville’s “Moby Dick.”

Volunteers will read in 30-minute increments throughout the day and night. The event is expected to conclude at 1 pm on Friday, March 19. Those interested in participating in the reading marathon may sign up for a time by calling 251.442.2467.

The University of Mobile is located off I-65 at the Saraland Exit 13. Turn west onto Hwy. 158 and go 1.5 miles to College Parkway. Turn left onto College Parkway, then right at the stop sign. The main entrance is located about one-half mile on the right.

