University of Mobile Hosts Kazakh Piano Workshop Nov. 1

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile will present the piano workshop entitled “Piano and Chamber works by Kazakh Composers.”

The workshop is under the direction of Steinway Artist ’ Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva, director of piano studies and professor of music, and will take place Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. in Moorer Auditorium, Thomas T. Martin Hall.

Students from the National University of Costa Rica will join UM students via Zoom for the workshop, which introduces official works by Kazakhstan’s cherished composers in an educational display of music and artistry.

UM students will perform. They include Gaukhar Kenessova, Rebecca Read, Mak Marquis and Luke Graham.

The event is free and open to the public.

To learn more about Alabama School of the Arts events, please visit umobile.edu/asota or call the Alabama School of the Arts at 251.442.2383.

