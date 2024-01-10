University of Mobile Introduces New Faculty for 2024

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile introduces three new faculty members for Spring Semester 2024. They are:

Shannon Barrentine is assistant professor of nursing in the School of Nursing, College of Health Professions.

Barrentine has been a registered nurse for 30 years. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Troy University and holds a master’s with a focus in Teaching and Learning from the University of North Alabama. She began her career in labor and delivery and pediatrics and then served as a school nurse for almost 20 years. In June of 2021, she started teaching future nurses at Herzing University. Barrentine relocated to Mobile to be a part of the University of Mobile. The university has always held a special place in her heart as both her daughter and son-in-law are alumni.

Dr. April T. Berry is assistant professor of psychology in the Department of Psychology, College of Arts & Sciences.

Berry received her doctorate from the University of South Alabama’s Combined-Integrated Clinical and Counseling Psychology program. Her background includes clinical leadership and college counseling. She has engaged in over 30 outreach initiatives on college campuses tailored to increasing and understanding diversity, equity and inclusion. She has presented presentations and symposiums at various conferences, including the American Psychological Association. Additionally, Berry has received many awards and accolades over the years for her outstanding work and dedication to social justice and liberation in the psychology field, published 13 peer-reviewed journal articles in her research area, and provided service at the state and national levels to advancing the psychology field.

Victoria Park is assistant professor of nursing in the School of Nursing, College of Health Professions.

Park received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Southwest Missouri State University, Master of Education at Drury University and Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Missouri-Kansas City with an emphasis in Family Nurse Practitioner. During her career in Missouri, she taught nursing students for 13 years and worked as a certified family nurse practitioner. Park started as adjunct faculty at UM last January and transitioned to a full-time position this spring. Park considers it a privilege to share her nursing knowledge with her students in a Christian environment, saying there is no better way to be the hands of Christ than by ministering to patients through the art of nursing.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs in over 90 areas of study. Founded in 1961, University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.