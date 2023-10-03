University of Mobile Invites Community to RamFest 2023 

MOBILE, Ala. – Mark your calendar for RamFest 2023 at the University of Mobile on Oct. 12-15, a fun family event for students, faculty, staff, alumni and the community!

RamFest is an action-packed weekend of Rams soccer and volleyball, concerts, Miss University of Mobile competition, alumni events, tailgating at The Jungle and a fireworks show. The weekend wraps up with a worship service at Cottage Hill Baptist Church featuring UM President Lonnie Burnett and UM’s Ignite Worship ensemble.

Some RamFest events are free while others require purchasing a ticket. Details and ticket information is at umobile.edu/ramfest.

Some RamFest highlights to look forward to include:

Thursday, Oct. 12 is Spirit Day!

5 p.m. – UM Women’s Soccer vs. Dalton State College at The Jungle

6 p.m. – UM Volleyball vs Faulkner University in Pharr Gymnasium

7 p.m. – Jazz Band Concert, “What a Wonderful World” in Ram Hall

7:30 p.m. – UM Men’s Soccer vs. Dalton State College at The Jungle

Friday, Oct. 13

7 p.m. – Miss University of Mobile in College Woods Auditorium

Saturday, Oct. 14

10:30 a.m. – Solar Eclipse Viewing at Great Commission Lawn

11:30 a.m. – Men’s Alumni Soccer Game at The Jungle

RamFest Tailgate Events (Must purchase ticket for entry at umobile.edu/ramfest)

1 p.m. – Food Truck Open for Alumni Lunch at The Jungle

1:15 p.m. – Live Music by Working Hour at The Jungle

1:30 p.m. – Gates Open for Game at The Jungle

2:30 p.m. – UM Women’s Soccer vs Life University at The Jungle

4:30 p.m. – Dinner at The Jungle

5 p.m. – UM Men’s Soccer vs. Life University at The Jungle

7 p.m. – Fireworks at The Jungle

Sunday, Oct. 15

10:30 a.m. – UM President Lonnie Burnett with Ignite Worship at Cottage Hill Baptist Church

Plan to be at the University of Mobile for one of the biggest weekends this fall! Experience the community and joy that comes from gathering with friends and family at the University of Mobile. For tickets and more information, visit umobile.edu/ramfest.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university with a vision of “Higher Education for a Higher Purpose,” founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, the university offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs.The University of Mobile was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu, connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.