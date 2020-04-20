University of Mobile Online Master of Arts in Education Named Among Best in Nation

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile’s online Master of Arts in Education has been named among the best in the nation by Online Schools Report.

The M.A. in education offers graduate programs leading to Class A certification in early childhood education and/or elementary education. Students may choose to combine the early childhood and elementary education programs for dual certification.

The program is offered online and students may begin any semester. Applications are being accepted at umobile.edu/apply.

For information about degrees in the University of Mobile School of Education, go to umobile.edu/schoolofeducation or call Enrollment Services at 251.442.2222.

Online Schools Report synthesizes data from the National Center for Education Statistics, the Bureau of Labor Statics, Payscale, and the College Scorecard. Ultimately, colleges are scored based on their commitment to online education, admission rates, student satisfaction, alumni debt, and speciality in the program in question.

