University of Mobile Premieres ‘The Mayfair Affair’ Nov. 5 and 8

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts will present the first Alabama performance of the play “The Mayfair Affair” on Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. on Martin Lawn at the University of Mobile campus.

“The Mayfair Affair” is the third event of this year’s Alabama School of the Arts Performing Arts Series. Set in the 1940s, this farcical story centers on John and Samantha Mayfair and their desperate attempt to sell their final financial asset, the Mayfair Diamond, at a weekend affair at their estate. However, their guest’s schemes turn everyone into potential thieves.

The play will be presented outside and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Tickets are $15 and attendance will be capped at 50 persons in order to abide by COVID-19 guidelines.

A limited number of tickets are available at umobile.edu/pas or by calling 251.442.2383.

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, State of Alabama and University of Mobile mandates, face masks or face shields will be required. For more information on COVID-19 guidelines, please visit umobile.edu/coronavirus.

For more information on “The Mayfair Affair” and other Alabama School of the Arts Performing Arts Series events, please visit umobile.edu/pas.

