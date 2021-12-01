University of Mobile Presents Homeschool Photography Exhibit

MOBILE, Ala. – University of Mobile presents the Homeschool Photography Exhibit on display in the foyer of the Ben May Building from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2021.

The free exhibit is open to the public and is presented by University of Mobile Professor Steven Carey’s Alternate Photography class for homeschool students.

The photography class, one of the several workshops offered to homeschool students during the fall semester, is a part of the South Alabama Homeschooling University of Mobile Homeschooling Alliance program.

As part of the class, students learn how to make cyanotype, lumen, photogram, and oil transfer prints, as well as how to prepare and exhibit a gallery print. Additionally, students learn how to make prints of their photographs without the use of a darkroom or expensive equipment.

“The students demonstrated an enthusiasm and creativity beyond my expectation,” said Carey.

The second part of this class will be offered during the spring semester where students will expand on the techniques already learned and will be introduced to other ways of making art prints.

For more information about classes for homeschool students, contact Dr. Katherine Abernathy, professor of English, in the College of Arts and Sciences at kabernathy@umobile.edu

