University of Mobile Presents “Roméo et Juliette” Feb. 14 and 16

MOBILE, Ala. – The Alabama School of the Arts at the University of Mobile presents “Roméo et Juliette,” a play of young love and unfortunate tragedy.

Performances will be held Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. at Saraland Performing Arts Center, 1115 Industrial Pkwy, Mobile, Alabama 36571.

Admission is $25 for adults and $10 for students with a valid ID. Tickets may be purchased online at umobile.edu/pas or at the door.

This operetta follows the story of Roméo and Juliette who are separated by family rivalry. Their longing to be together takes them to drastic acts, which in turn brings them both to their ultimate demise.

“Roméo et Juliette” is directed by Dr. Patrick Jacobs, director of opera and professor of music and voice. Director of music is Dr. Jay Dean, dean of the School of Music at the University of Southern Mississippi.

“Roméo et Juliette” is part of the 2019-2020 Roger Breland Center for Performing Arts Series. Future performances include “Little Women,” Symphonic Winds, Elite88 Piano Ensemble, Night of the Classical Masters, and Spring Spectacular.

For more information, visit the website at umobile.edu/pas or contact the Roger Breland Center for Performing Arts box office at 251.442.2383.

The University of Mobile offers a variety of performing arts degrees in the Alabama School of the Arts. For more information, visit umobile.edu/asota or call 251.442.2222.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.