University of Mobile Presents Symphonic Winds Concert Oct. 15

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile will present the Symphonic Winds in concert on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. on the Weaver Hall patio at the University of Mobile campus.

The Symphonic Winds concert is the second event of this year’s Alabama School of the Arts Performing Arts Series. The concert will be hosted outside and attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Tickets are free and attendance will be capped at 200 persons in order to abide by COVID-19 guidelines.

A limited number of tickets are available at umobile.edu/pas or by calling 251.442.2383.

In accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, State of Alabama and University of Mobile mandates, face masks or face shields will be required. For more information on COVID-19 guidelines, please visit umobile.edu/coronavirus.

For more information on Symphonic Winds and other Alabama School of the Arts Performing Arts Series events, please visit umobile.edu/pas.

