University of Mobile Presents ‘The Unseen Voice’ Felt Art Exhibit and Artist Talk

MOBILE, Ala. – University of Mobile ballet instructor and award-winning artist Barbara Haines presents “The Unseen Voice” felt art exhibit beginning Oct. 15. The exhibit showcases an interpretation of Vaslav Nijinsky’s “Le Sacre du Printemps” through the art of felt.

An artist talk will be held Oct. 28 at 11 a.m. in the Marilyn Foley Art Gallery in Ben May Hall on the University of Mobile campus. The exhibit will be displayed Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Oct. 15. Admission is free.

The artist talk will pair the exhibit with a piano performance by UM professor and Steinway Artist Dr. Kadisha Onalbayeva. In a unique collaboration with Haines’s exhibit of felted pieces, Onalbayeva will showcase Nijinsky’s choreography as it forms a seamless synergy from reality to an amplified trance state of mind.

Haines’s obsession with felt surfaced when she realized the uncommon aspect of having costumes presented from a different material.

Her journey with felt allowed her to feel the rhythm of tangling wool that undulates a physic state and brings the essence of textile and dance alive.

She has dedicated 15 years as a professional ballerina. She has performed as a principal dancer for productions in The National Opera House of Hungary, the Hungarian Festival Ballet, Richard-Wagner Festspielhaus, Germany, and in the Andrew Lloyd Webber production of Phantom of the Opera in Denmark, Italy, Norway, Sweden, Austria, and Switzerland.

Haines has a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and pedagogy from Eotvos Lorand Academy of Science in Budapest, Hungary, and Master of Arts in classical ballet pedagogy and cultural arts from the Hungarian Dance Conservatory in Budapest. She is currently pursuing a diploma in movement linguistics at the Royal Academy of Dance in London, England.

For more information about “The Unseen Voice” and other exhibits in the Marilyn Foley Art Gallery, contact Phillip Counselman, associate professor of art at the University of Mobile, at 251.442.2283 or pcounselman@umobile.edu.

