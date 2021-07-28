University of Mobile Presents ‘Uncharted Blue’ Art Exhibit by Alumna Caroline Ennis

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile presents alumna Caroline Ennis’s ‘Uncharted Blue’ art exhibit in the Marilyn Foley Art Gallery from Aug. 23 to Sept. 30, 2021.

The exhibit is open Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and admission is free. A free artist talk and reception will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m. The Marilyn Foley Art Gallery is located in Ben May Hall on the University of Mobile campus, 5735 College Pkwy, Mobile, Ala. 36613.

Caroline Ennis is a visual artist whose work stems from her life-long relationship to the Gulf Coast and the coastline of the northwest Florida Panhandle. She uses installation and sculptural methods that include ceramic, fiber, drawing and unfired clay to explore ways to reflect the coastline’s familiarity and the obscurity of the deep water.

Ennis completed her Bachelor of Arts in studio art from the University of Mobile in 2016 and Master of Fine Arts from Florida State University in 2020. In 2019, Ennis attended a funded artist residency at Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts. While at FSU, Ennis received the 2019 MFA Award, the 2020 Ceramics Award, the 2020 MFA Award, and was nominated for the International Sculpture Center’s Outstanding Student Achievement Award in Contemporary Sculpture.

For more information about ‘Uncharted Blue’ and other exhibits in the Marilyn Foley Art Gallery, please contact Phillip Counselman, associate professor of art at the University of Mobile, at 251.442-2283 or pcounselman@umobile.edu. For information about the University of Mobile, go to umobile.edu or call 251.442.2222.

