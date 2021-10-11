University of Mobile Professor of Music Kadisha Onalbayeva Inducted into Steinway & Sons Teacher Hall of Fame

MOBILE, Ala. – University of Mobile Professor of Music and Steinway Artist Kadisha Onalbayeva has been inducted into the Steinway & Sons Teacher Hall of Fame.

The director of piano studies and professor of music in the university’s Alabama School of the Arts was nominated by the Steinway Piano Gallery in Spanish Fort, Alabama.

“Your passionate commitment to teaching and inspiring young people in their study of piano music is commendable and rare,” said Steinway & Sons Americas President Gavin English.

The induction took place at the historic New York Steinway factory Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

Onalbayeva is the first pianist from Kazakhstan to be named a Steinway Artist and is the founder and currently serves as president of the Gulf Coast Steinway Society, promoting the study of piano in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Onalbayeva started the Alabama School of the Arts Piano Festival , a yearlong series of special events spotlighting ASOTA’s undergraduate and graduate programs in piano performance. Now in its fifth year, the Piano Festival is going strong with over 10 events featuring ASOTA’s piano ensemble Elite 88, as well as guest artists and professors.

For more information about the Piano Festival V and for a full list of events, visit umobile.edu/news.

