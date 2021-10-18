University of Mobile Ranks #1 Best College Dorms in Alabama, Top 20 in Nation

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile has the #1 Best College Dorms in Alabama and ranks among the Top 20 dorms in the nation, according to the popular ranking and review site Niche.

The new 2022 Best Colleges rankings also praised the Christian university’s safety, value, food, college campus and student life. UM was ranked #1 Best College in Mobile and is one of the Top 10 universities in Alabama, including both public and private schools.

“Top-ranked colleges offer outstanding campus housing that is safe and clean with modern amenities at reasonable prices,” Niche states. Factors considered in the rankings include student surveys on campus housing, average housing cost, housing capacity and student housing crime rate.

University of Mobile residential housing offers students a variety of choices, from apartment living to suite-style or private-style rooms, with automated laundry, a 24-hour fitness center and 24-hour security. Mac labs, media rooms, access to a full kitchen and free wi-fi, cable TV and a residential assistant on each hall who provides mentorship and helps with questions or concerns are just a few of the amenities. Photos and additional information are on UM’s website at https://umobile.edu/student-life/residential-living/.

In addition to having the #1 Best College Dorms in Alabama, the University of Mobile has the $19 Best College Dorms in America. Rankings are posted at Niche.com.

The site includes data for 4,136 colleges nationwide. Niche ranked colleges throughout the United States in more 50 categories, then broke those rankings down by state and city.

The Best Colleges ranking is based on rigorous analysis of academic, admissions, financial and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews from students and alumni, according to Niche.

Complete Niche rankings for the University of Mobile are at https://www.niche.com/colleges/university-of-mobile/rankings/.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For information about the University of Mobile, areas of study, admissions and more, visit umobile.edu , connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.