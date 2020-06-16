University of Mobile Receives J.L. Bedsole Foundation Grant for Athletic Facility

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile received a substantial grant from the J.L. Bedsole Foundation for a campus weight training and athletic facility.

The grant will fund a significant portion of construction and equipment costs for the new J.L. Bedsole Strength and Conditioning Complex on campus. The complex will provide space for weight and cardiovascular training, offices, plus an exterior training area that can be used for campus functions, community athletic events and fundraising receptions.

According to university president Dr. Lonnie Burnett, “The Bedsole family has been a valuable partner with our institution for over 50 years. This is another example of their investment in our students.”

Vice President for Advancement Dr. Bruce Earnest said the university is delighted to receive the generous grant.

“The Foundation’s generosity to the University of Mobile will allow us to provide exceptional weight and strength conditioning for our students,” Earnest said.

The facility will support the university’s NAIA athletic programs that have outgrown the 35-year-old weight room and training facility in Pharr Gymnasium. Currently, the university fields teams in eight male sports, nine female sports and two co-ed sports.

Students in the university’s School of Health and Sports Science will use the facility to gain practical experience and earn professional credentials in the areas of kinesiology, exercise science, athletic training and sports administration.

Additionally, the center will be the site for a partnership with local schools to host community workshops, camps and college preparation initiatives to assist underserved student athletes.

The UM Advancement Office is seeking additional partners for the project. Donations can be made at giving.umobile.edu. For more information, contact Earnest at bearnest@umobile.edu or 251.442.2325.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.