University of Mobile Students Learn to Successfully Invest Money with New Software

MOBILE, Ala. – Newly installed software for the University of Mobile’s School of Business is giving students the real-world experience of investing in the stock market.

StockTrak not only allows students to learn about the markets, but also to participate in them. The new software tracks the stock market in real time, allowing students to use simulated funds to learn successful strategies before investing real money. Students walk away with knowledge equipping their day-to-day lives in the future, whether it be in a private business, professional corporation or simply personal finances.

“Opportunities in the field of finance are rampant. They can be anything from true investment positions, to banking, to corporations and insurance,” said Dean of the School of Business Kathy Dunning. Teaching at the school for over 27 years, Dunning has worked with multiple investment software models, but says StockTrack is her favorite.

Students share the same sentiment about the new software.

“I’d never been interested in stocks until I realized I needed to know this for real life. StockTrak has taught me how to research stocks for myself and has given me the confidence to start investing my own money,” said business student Hugh Mitchell.

Multiple classes at the University of Mobile’s School of Business are utilizing the software in different ways to prepare students.

Shannon Brown, assistant professor of economics and finance, said with StockTrak, she can set up an Investing Tournament where students compete by creating an individualized portfolio of investments that are traded in real time, only using ‘Monopoly’ money.

“Students become fund managers actively trading in the market. It is a fun and exciting way to not only learn about the market, but to actually be in the market. The friendly competition sparks their interest, keeps them engaged and, of course, there is a prize to the winner at the end. But overall, the real goal is to encourage them to become savvy investors, both personally and professionally,” says Brown.

Dunning hopes others outside the School of Business will soon be able to take advantage of the financial advice these classes offer.

“Using this equipment, we are hoping to start an Investment Club that will be open to anyone — students, staff and faculty — so they can take advantage of what we offer at the University of Mobile. This is information that every person needs to know,” Dunning concluded.

For more information on the University of Mobile School of Business, visit umobile.edu or call 251.442.2222.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered liberal arts and sciences institution with a vision of higher education for a higher purpose, founded to honor God by equipping students for their future professions through rigorous academic preparation and spiritual transformation. Core values are: Christ-Centered, Academically-Focused, Student-Devoted and Distinctively-Driven. The university offers on-campus and online bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Founded in 1961, the University of Mobile is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention and is located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama on a campus of over 880 acres.

For more information about the University of Mobile, visit the website at www.umobile.edu or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.