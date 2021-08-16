University of Mobile Welcomes Students with President’s Commissioning

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile continued the Great Commission Tradition on August 13 by welcoming new students with the President’s Commissioning.

As new students and their families gathered on the Great Commission Lawn on the UM campus, President Lonnie Burnett delivered a charge to students.

Burnett elaborated on the Christ-centered university’s theme, “Know and Be Known.” He said “Know” refers to:

Know Yourself – Personal Knowledge (2 Corinthians 13:5)

Know your Field – Professional Knowledge (Proverbs 1:5)

Know your Calling – Purposeful Knowledge (2 Timothy 2:20-21)

Know your God – Providential Knowledge (Proverbs 9:10)

“Be Known” refers to:

Be Known for your Excellence (Colossians 3:23)

Be Known for your Faith (1 Thessalonians 1:8)

Be Known for your Love (John 13:35)

Be Known for your Devotion (1 Corinthians 8:3)

“You’re committing yourselves to recognize that God has a purpose for your life, and we each must strive to complete that purpose,” Burnett said.

The President’s Commissioning is the first step in the university’s two-part Great Commission Tradition. Incoming students touch the globe to symbolize the student’s commitment to open up to intellectual and spiritual development during their time at UM. Students also touch the globe after graduation to symbolize they are being sent into the world to fulfill their professional calling.

At the conclusion of the President’s Commissioning ceremony, parents, faculty and staff lined the walkway of the Great Commission Lawn and cheered for students as they touched the globe and gathered on the steps of Weaver Hall for a class photo.

This event also signaled the beginning of Ram Rush, UM’s welcome week and new student orientation. Ram Rush helps students learn about the school, find a local church and get connected with current students. New students build relationships with each other during Ram Rush with events like Goodwill Gala, concerts, game nights, worship nights and more. For more information on Ram Rush, please visit umobile.edu/ramrush.

