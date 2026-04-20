University of Mobile Announces ‘Days of Giving’ April 28-30 to Equip Students through The Great Commission Fund

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile invites alumni, friends and supporters to come together April 28-30 for “Days of Giving,” a three-day opportunity to invest in the lives of students through the university’s Great Commission Fund.

This special initiative highlights three key areas of impact supported by The Great Commission Fund — scholarships, faith and mission — showing how giving opens doors for students to pursue their calling, strengthens their spiritual growth and equips them to live out the Great Commission for the glory of God and the good of the world.

“This is more than a fundraising effort — it is a unified commitment to the mission God has given us,” said University of Mobile President Charles Smith. “Through The Great Commission Fund, students are being equipped to lead, serve and make a difference for Christ in every field and every corner of the world.”

3 Days to Make an Impact for Students

Each day of University of Mobile Days of Giving will focus on a key area supported by the Baptist university’s Great Commission Fund.

Tuesday, April 28, will emphasize scholarships, highlighting how financial support opens doors for students to pursue their calling.

highlighting how financial support opens doors for students to pursue their calling. Wednesday, April 29, will focus on faith, underscoring the university’s commitment to spiritual growth through chapel, Bible studies and the integration of faith and learning.

underscoring the university’s commitment to spiritual growth through chapel, Bible studies and the integration of faith and learning. Thursday, April 30, will highlight mission, celebrating how students are equipped to live out the Great Commission through service opportunities, global outreach and initiatives such as the new Tom Elliff Center for Missions.

Every Student Matters; Every Gift Matters

Every gift made during the three-day initiative directly impacts University of Mobile students.

“Days of Giving provide an opportunity for our community to invest in what matters most — our students and their calling,” said Nathan Harris, vice president for institutional relations. “Every gift, no matter the size, plays a meaningful role in shaping the next generation of leaders grounded in faith and purpose.

“Every student matters; therefore, every gift matters.”

Courtney Sides is one of those students.

“Thank you to all the donors who are giving generously and taking part in God’s will for students they may have never met. It is because of donations from you that I can pursue God’s calling on my life,” said Sides, a student in UM’s School of Nursing.

“I plan to take part in helping heal the physical needs of those in our community and all over the world as a nurse, while leading them to the One who can heal their deeper, spiritual wounds.”

Give Early to Jumpstart UM Days of Giving

Early giving is available ahead of April 28, allowing supporters to contribute at any time leading up to and during the event. Updates and student stories will be shared throughout the three days on University of Mobile social media (@univofmobile).

Gifts are tax-deductible and may be made online at umobile.edu/daysofgiving or by calling the Office for Institutional Relations at 251.442.2913.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.