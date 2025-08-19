UM President Highlights Record Enrollment, Dorms at Capacity and Key Campus Updates at Annual Ignite Conference for Faculty and Staff

MOBILE, Ala. – During the University of Mobile’s annual Ignite Conference for faculty and staff, UM President Charles Smith shared the good news of record enrollment, dorms filled to capacity and key campus updates as a new academic year began at the Baptist university.

Record enrollment and mission-driven momentum ignite a historic year at the University of Mobile, Smith shared at the Aug. 14 conference that kicked off Fall Semester 2025.

New student enrollment is up a record-breaking 13% while graduate program enrollment has grown 20%. For the first time in the university’s history, residence halls are filled to capacity.

“I could not be more grateful for the growth we’re experiencing,” Smith said. “Every one of the students is a living reminder of our high calling as Christian educators.”

Overall, more than 2,000 students are enrolled at the Baptist university as classes began Aug. 18, pursuing associate to doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Official enrollment numbers will be announced after census day in early September.

The importance of the university’s mission was highlighted during the annual Ignite Conference where faculty and staff gathered for the annual kick-off to a new academic year.

A Mission-Driven College

Dr. Rick Langer, retired professor and co-author of “Mission-Driven Colleges: Keeping First Things First in Christian Higher Education,” joined President Smith at the Ignite Conference for a keynote address and armchair discussion about what it means to be a Christian university.

The University of Mobile exists “For Christ & His Kingdom” with a mission to multiply Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world. That missional clarity is key to the success of a Christian university, said Langer, retired director of the Office for the Integration of Faith and Learning at Biola University

“Let everybody know what you stand for, what you believe,” Langer urged.

Integration of Faith and Learning

Langer said the Christian faith is not meant to be compartmentalized into one hour a week at church.

“One of the worst things that can happen with Christian faith is we don’t make our faith intersect with the rest of our life. You are missing out on life when your faith in Christ is confined to one hour a week. I need to have Christ permeate everything in my life,” he said.

The integration of faith and learning is human learning oriented toward the lordship of Christ, he said.

“If you are doing a good job of integrating faith and learning, you want to have Christ woven into the fabric of the university. We’re not talking about having prayer or a devotion at the beginning of class. It’s teaching in such a way that everything points to Christ as creator and sustainer.”

He encouraged faculty to think about what they love about teaching and share that with colleagues.

“Be people who have an eye to notice and a voice to celebrate,” Langer said.

Smith Shares Vision, Celebrates Growth

During the president’s update, Smith noted the past year’s successes and looked ahead to the coming year.

“The Lord has blessed us,” Smith told faculty and staff, noting the following highlights:

The incoming class of students grew by 13%

Graduate programs increased by 20%

For the first time in UM’s history, residence halls are filled to capacity

UM had multiple positive accreditation visits

Chapel has generated excitement and growth

The Great Commission Fund was launched

Eight collegiate teams made it to NAIA Nationals

Facility updates refreshed the campus core

Multiple new administrators joined the team, along with several internal faculty and staff promotions

A brand new umobile.edu has launched

Smith said goals for the 2025-2026 year include creating an unforgettable campus experience, pursuing academic entrepreneurship by exploring new program and pathways, stewarding institutional resources wisely and building bridges and strengthening partnerships with ministry leaders, alumni, schools, community organizations and other key stakeholders.

“We will succeed by advancing a sincere, winsome and unmistakable commitment to Christ and His Kingdom, remembering and reasserting our identity and value as a premiere Christ-centered university and consistently and creatively telling our story – reminding our region and beyond what makes the University of Mobile so special,” Smith said.

He urged faculty and staff to embrace the university’s core values: Hungry team members who are passionate about progress, Humble team members who are eager to serve, Smart team members who approach both people and projects with wisdom, and Happy & Hopeful team members who are kind, encouraging and optimistic.

“Live out the vision,” Smith encouraged faculty and staff.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.