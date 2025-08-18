University of Mobile Announces UM Day Campus Visit Dates for 2025-2026

MOBILE, Ala. – Looking for a college visit that shows you more than classrooms and degrees?

The University of Mobile invites high school and transfer students and their families to experience UM Day – a special campus-visit event where you can see firsthand how our Christian university prepares you to be a Kingdom leader for the glory of God and the good of the world.

Registration is open now for UM Days scheduled during 2025-2026. Reserve your spot for any of these upcoming UM Days:

September 25, 2025

October 13, 2025

November 20, 2025

February 5, 2026

March 23, 2026

RSVP today at umobile.edu/umday-info or call 251.442.2222.

Earn a $2,000 Visit Scholarship

Now is the perfect time to plan your visit and take the next step toward discovering your calling at a university that exists For Christ & His Kingdom.

Students who attend a UM Day, apply and enroll are eligible for a $2,000 Visit Scholarship for new traditional undergraduate students.

Why RSVP Now?

When you RSVP, you unlock exclusive opportunities and special perks that make your visit even more rewarding.

Apply for Free at UM Day!

at UM Day! Free UM Day T-shirt for students who apply for admission at UM Day!

for students who apply for admission at UM Day! Free UM sweatshirt for students who make their enrollment down payment!

for students who make their enrollment down payment! $2,000 Visit Scholarship for new traditional undergraduate students who visit, apply and enroll

What Happens at UM Day?

Each UM Day begins with check-in at 8:30 a.m. in Ram Hall on the University of Mobile campus, 5735 College Pkwy., Mobile, Alabama, 36613.

On your visit, you’ll:

Tour our beautiful 880‑acre campus and see why our dorms are ranked #1 in Alabama on a campus ranked #1 for safety.

Meet professors and current students who will inspire you.

Learn how affordable a private Christian university can be.

Apply for free — and take the first step toward your future.

Schedule a Private Visit

If you can’t make a UM Day, private tours are available year-round. You can still qualify for the $2,000 Visit Scholarship when you visit, apply and enroll.

Schedule a visit at umobile.edu/visit or call 251.442.2222.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.