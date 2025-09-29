University of Mobile School of Nursing Named #1 Nursing Program in Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is celebrating another milestone of excellence as the UM School of Nursing is named the #1 Nursing Program in Alabama by RegisteredNursing.org.

With nursing job openings expected to rise 8% by 2030, Alabama is considered one of the best states for launching a nursing career and seeking job security in the healthcare field, says RegisteredNursing.org in its 2026 Best Nursing Schools in Alabama ranking.

UM’s top-ranked programs place students at the center of this opportunity, providing an academically strong, faith-driven foundation that equips graduates to step confidently into a variety of healthcare settings.

President Affirms Mission and Momentum

“Being recognized as the #1 Nursing Program in Alabama is both an honor and a responsibility,” said University of Mobile President Charles Smith.

“It affirms the excellence of our students and faculty, but more importantly, it highlights the mission that drives us. At the University of Mobile, we are preparing nurses who not only meet the highest professional standards but also embody Christ-centered compassion in every patient interaction.

“This recognition reflects our calling to multiply Kingdom leaders who will bring healing and hope to the world.”

UM’s Nursing Program Earns State’s Top Spot

Sally Worthington, outreach coordinator for RegisteredNursing.org, said UM’s recognition as the #1 Nursing Program in Alabama is more than just a ranking.

“It reflects the daily work faculty, staff and students put into creating a strong academic experience, one that prepares graduates to step into nursing careers with confidence,” Worthington said.

RegisteredNursing.org presents the definitive ranking of the best nursing schools in Alabama, focusing exclusively on NCLEX pass rates to provide future nurses with clear, data-driven insights. This comprehensive analysis highlights top nursing programs based on their ability to prepare students for successful licensure outcomes.

This top distinction recognizes UM’s Associate Degree in Nursing, Traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs for their outstanding performance in preparing graduates for the NCLEX licensing exam — the gold standard for entering the nursing profession.

With 100% NCLEX pass rates and 100% job placement, UM’s nursing programs consistently deliver graduates who are fully prepared and in demand.

Faith & Faculty Commitment Drives UM’s Distinction

Dr. Sarah Witherspoon, dean of the UM School of Nursing, said the ranking reflects the daily work of a team fully dedicated to helping students succeed in the nursing profession and throughout their lives.

“Our nursing program combines rigorous academics with extensive hands-on learning and a foundation of Christian values. We prepare nurses who are not only highly skilled, but who approach their patients with compassion, integrity and a deep sense of calling,” Witherspoon said.

The UM School of Nursing is part of the Celia Wallace College of Health Professions, which also includes the School of Nurse Anesthesia and the School of Health and Sports Science.

At UM, students can pursue a seamless educational journey from ADN to BSN to a variety of master’s degrees and doctoral degrees, gaining the knowledge, experience and spiritual grounding to make a difference in healthcare and in the world.

“We give God all the glory for this honor, and I am so thankful for the exceptional faculty who pour their knowledge, experience and heart for Christ into every student,” Witherspoon said.

Excellence Validated by National Accreditation

In June 2025, UM’s School of Nursing earned the maximum 10-year accreditation from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) — a prestigious affirmation of quality that covers its bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral programs through 2035.

Apply Now, Scholarships Available

The University of Mobile is accepting applications now for students interested in enrolling in the School of Nursing and other programs in the College of Health Professions.

Interested students can apply now at umobile.edu/um-info. To learn more about the University of Mobile, attend a UM Day or schedule a private campus visit at umobile.edu/umday-info.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.