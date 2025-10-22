High School Juniors & Seniors: RSVP for UM Day on Nov. 20; Sign Up for VIP Backstage Pass to Christmas Spectacular

MOBILE, Ala. – High school juniors and seniors can experience college life at the University of Mobile during UM Day on Thursday, Nov. 20, and get a bonus opportunity to go behind the scenes of Christmas Spectacular with a VIP Backstage Pass the same weekend, Nov. 20-23.

UM Day is the university’s signature campus-visit event, offering a firsthand look at what makes UM one of the Top 100 Christian universities in the nation. Students can tour the #1 Safest College Campus in Alabama, explore residence halls ranked #1 Best Dorms, and meet professors and current students.

Earn a $2,000 Visit Day Scholarship

Students who attend UM Day, apply and enroll are eligible for a $2,000 Visit Scholarship for new traditional undergraduate students.

RSVP now for UM Day on Nov. 20 at umobile.edu/umday-info or call 251.442.2222.

Why RSVP Now for UM Day on Nov. 20?

When you RSVP, you unlock exclusive opportunities and special perks that make your visit even more rewarding.

Apply for Free at UM Day!

at UM Day! Free UM Day T-shirt for students who apply for admission at UM Day!

for students who apply for admission at UM Day! Free UM sweatshirt for students who make their enrollment down payment!

for students who make their enrollment down payment! $2,000 Visit Scholarship for new traditional undergraduate students who visit, apply and enroll

RSVP for UM Day at umobile.edu/umday-info or call 251.442.2222.

Bonus Experience: VIP Backstage Pass at Christmas Spectacular

Students visiting for UM Day can make their trip even more memorable by attending the University of Mobile’s Christmas Spectacular and signing up for a free VIP Backstage Pass.

With the VIP Backstage Pass, high school juniors and seniors get an exclusive look behind the scenes of UM’s annual holiday production, presented by the Alabama School of the Arts (ASOTA) at Cottage Hill Baptist Church. Pass holders will meet current UM students and faculty, tour backstage, and join the full cast and crew for Prayer Room, a powerful time of worship before the show begins.

Christmas Spectacular has kicked off the Christmas season on the Gulf Coast for more than two decades and features over 200 students, faculty, staff and alumni. Students from all majors participate in the production.

The University of Mobile is ranked among the Top 100 Music Schools in America and the #1 Best College for Music in Alabama, according to Niche’s 2026 Best Colleges.

Performances are:

Thursday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m.

VIP Backstage Passes are free for high school juniors and seniors and their immediate families. Guests also receive a discount on Christmas Spectacular tickets and are entered into a drawing for a half-tuition scholarship.

Register for the VIP Backstage Pass and purchase Christmas Spectacular tickets at umobile.edu/Christmas.

More UM Days & Private Visits

If you can’t attend the November event, more UM Days are planned for Feb. 5 and March 23, 2026. Private campus tours are also available year-round, and students who visit, apply and enroll through a private visit still qualify for the $2,000 Visit Scholarship.

Schedule your visit at umobile.edu/umday-info or call 251.442.2222.

What Happens at UM Day?

On your visit, you’ll:

Tour our beautiful 880‑acre campus and see why our dorms are ranked #1 in Alabama on a campus ranked #1 for safety.

Meet professors and current students who will inspire you.

Learn how affordable a private Christian university can be.

Apply for free — and take the first step toward your future.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equippingstudents for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.