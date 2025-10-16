Top 10 Reasons You Should Go To College – (Even if Everyone’s Telling You Not To)

You’ve probably heard all kinds of opinions about college — but here’s the thing: it’s still one of the best adventures you can take.

College isn’t just about lectures and late-night study sessions (though there’s plenty of that). It’s about discovering who you are, finding your people and preparing for the future God’s calling you to.

Whether you’re sure of your path or still figuring it out, here are 10 reasons why going to college — especially a place like the University of Mobile — can truly change your life.

College helps you figure out your calling. You’re not supposed to have it all figured out at 17. College gives you space to try things, meet people with different goals and discover what you actually want to do with your life. You’ll make friends that feel like family. College is one of the best places to meet people who get you. At the University of Mobile, we call it the “Ram Family” – and it’s real. Lifelong friendships are built in dorm rooms, dining halls and late-night study sessions. You don’t have to sacrifice your faith. College doesn’t have to pull you away from your beliefs. At UM, your faith is actually encouraged. You’ll grow spiritually while preparing for your career. You’ll earn more in the long run. Stats don’t lie: on average, college grads earn way more than those without a degree. Yes, it’s an investment – but it pays off in future job options, salaries and stability. You get support, not just schoolwork. College isn’t just about lectures. It’s about mentors, coaches, professors who care and a whole team helping you succeed – academically, emotionally, spiritually and professionally. You’ll grow up – in the best way. College teaches you how to live on your own without being totally on your own. You’ll learn independence, responsibility and how to make it through challenges without giving up. Your career options open up big time. Let’s be real — having a degree makes a difference. Some jobs require it, and others give you a major advantage if you have one. Plus, at UM you won’t just learn from a textbook. You’ll get hands-on experience that helps you stand out when you start your career. You’ll learn stuff that actually makes you more interesting. Sure, college gets you ready for a job – but it also teaches you how to think. Classes like history, art, literature and philosophy help you understand the world, tell better stories, hold deeper conversations and see life from different angles. Trust us: it pays off way beyond the classroom. You’ll do more than just study. College = fun, too. Whether it’s campus events, clubs, sports, worship nights or hanging out between classes, the college experience gives you stories and memories you’ll talk about forever. You’re building a foundation for your future. What you learn and who you become in college impacts the rest of your life. You’re not just preparing for a job – you’re preparing to make a difference.

You’ve got your whole life ahead of you. Don’t rush it. College – especially a place like the University of Mobile – is where you will prepare to make an impact in the world and pursue God’s calling for your life.

At the University of Mobile, we believe every career is a calling from God, whether it’s mathematics or ministry, business or health care, education or English. We equip you to use your gifts for the glory of God and the good of the world in a culture of caring, faith and academic excellence.

Learn more today at umobile.edu/um-info.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.