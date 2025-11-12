University of Mobile Announces New Pell Promise Scholarships for Fall 2026 Freshmen

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile announces a new Pell Promise Scholarship to help freshmen with financial need pursue a Christ-centered university education at UM, one of the Top 100 Best Christian Colleges in America.

UM’s new Pell Promise Scholarship is available beginning Fall 2026 for new freshmen who are eligible for federal Pell Grants. The Pell Promise Scholarship will fill the gap between a student’s Pell Grant, merit awards, Alabama state grant (if applicable), and any additional University of Mobile scholarships.

The Pell Promise Scholarship ensures an eligible student’s tuition costs are fully covered at the University of Mobile.

University of Mobile President Charles Smith said the new Pell Promise Scholarship allows even more students to access the kind of Christian higher education UM offers that equips graduates to impact the world For Christ & His Kingdom.

Bridging the Tuition Gap

“We know that many students with great potential and strong academic records qualify for federal Pell Grants but still face a gap in covering tuition. This scholarship is our promise to help them bridge that gap and make a UM education possible,” Smith said.

“Through the Pell Promise Scholarship, we are investing in students who will go on to live out the Great Commission in every field — from business, education and health care to ministry, the arts and more.”

Scholarship Eligibility

The Pell Promise Scholarship is available to new Fall 2026 freshmen who meet the following criteria:

Have an unweighted high school GPA of 3.00 or higher

Submit a valid 2026–2027 FAFSA showing eligibility for a federal Pell Grant

Meet other University of Mobile admissions requirements

Students receiving athletic or arts scholarships are not eligible for the Pell Promise Scholarship.

Over $14 Million in Scholarships

Charity Wittner, vice president for enrollment management and student success, said the Pell Promise Scholarship reflects UM’s mission to provide higher education that is academically strong, spiritually rich and accessible to students from all backgrounds.

“We see the incredible potential in students who want to grow academically and spiritually but wonder if a Christian college is financially possible,” Wittner said. “This scholarship is a tangible way we can say, ‘Yes, you belong here — and we’re going to help make it happen.’”

Over 98% of freshman at the University of Mobile receive financial aid and scholarships. Each year, UM awards more than $14 million in scholarships.

UM is named among the Top 100 Best Christian Colleges in America in the 2026 Niche Best Colleges rankings. UM also holds the #1 spot in Alabama for the best dorms and safest campus.

Learn More & Apply

For more information about the Pell Promise Scholarship and admission at the University of Mobile, visit umobile.edu/um-info or contact the Office of Admissions at umenrollment@umobile.edu or 251.442.2222.

