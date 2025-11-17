University of Mobile to Host Leading Voices in Ministry During Spring 2026 Chapel Season

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile will welcome an exciting lineup of Chapel speakers for the Spring 2026 semester, continuing a tradition that inspires, challenges and unites the UM community each week.

Ram Hall has become the heart of campus on Wednesday afternoons, where students, faculty and staff gather for a dynamic Chapel experience that fills the room to capacity and extends into the adjacent cafeteria. Each service features worship led by the university’s Worship Collective student ensemble, creating an atmosphere of praise and reflection as guest speakers encourage students in their faith journey.

“The Chapel program is one of the most powerful expressions of who we are as a Christ-centered university,” said UM President Charles Smith,

“Each week, our community gathers to worship together, hear the Word of God proclaimed, and be reminded that our calling as Kingdom leaders begins right here — in our hearts, our studies and our everyday lives.”

The revitalized Chapel program continues to bring influential pastors, ministry leaders and faith-based professionals to campus. These weekly gatherings strengthen the spiritual life of the university community and provide opportunities for reflection and growth, embodying UM’s mission to integrate faith and learning in every discipline.

Chapel Videos and Podcasts Available

All chapel episodes can be streamed each week at umobile.edu/chapel. Chapel services from past semesters can also be found at that link.

Spring 2026 Chapel Lineup

Jan. 14 – Dr. Charles Smith, President, University of Mobile

Dr. Charles Smith is the 6th president of the University of Mobile and associate professor of Christian leadership. Under President Smith’s leadership, the University of Mobile is focused on its mission of multiplying Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world – For Christ & His Kingdom.

Jan. 21 – Dr. Tony Merida, Pastor for Preaching and Vision, Imago Dei Church

Merida is founding pastor of Imago Dei Church in Raleigh, NC; vice president for planter development for the Send Network, the church planting arm for the North American Mission Board (NAMB) of the Southern Baptist Convention; and a Board member of The Gospel Coalition. He is the author of several books, including “The Christ-Centered Expositor,” “Ordinary” and “Orphanology.”

Jan. 28 – Heiden Ratner, Senior Pastor, WALK Church

Ratner is senior pastor of Walk Church in Las Vegas, NV, and serves as the Las Vegas City Missionary for Send Network. Heiden also serves the NFL Las Vegas Raiders and the WNBA Las Vegas Aces as their lead team chaplain.

Feb. 4 – Dr. Alan Floyd, Lead Pastor, Cottage Hill Baptist Church

Floyd is a native of Mobile, holding degrees from the University of Mobile, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. He is the author of “These Three: A Believer’s Guide to Faith, Hope, & Love” and is executive director of The Hill Collective, a church planting/replanting network.

Feb. 11 – William Smith, Senior Fellow, Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI)

Smith oversees the Conservative Partnership Institute’s Magnus Fellowship and engages with CPI’s partners on Capitol Hill and in the executive branch. He has over 20 years of experience on Capitol Hill, where he built a reputation for identifying and training the next generation of conservative staffers.

Feb. 18 – Quintell Hill, Lead Pastor, Multiply Community Church

Hill , a UM alumnus, is pastor of Multiply Community Church in Monroe, NC, and former president of the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina. Hill also serves on the mobilization team at the International Mission Board where he seeks to fulfill the mission of the Great Commission.

Feb. 25 – Dr. Kevin Ezell, President, North American Mission Board (NAMB)

Ezell has served as president of the North American Mission Board (NAMB) of the Southern Baptist Convention since 2010. He has helped Southern Baptists plant more than 11,000 churches during his tenure.

March 11 – Dr. Derek Allen, Lead Pastor, First Baptist Tillman’s Corner

A native of Etowah County, AL, Allen holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Jacksonville State University, Master of Divinity from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, and PhD in Church Leadership from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. After planting Christ Centered Church in Miami for six years, he has served as lead pastor at FBTC since 2019.

March 18 – Dr. Jed Coppenger, Lead Pastor, First Baptist Cummings

Coppenger is lead pastor of First Baptist Church Cumming, GA. He is an author of “21 Days to Childlike Prayer: Changing Your World One Specific Prayer at a Time” and “Fake Christianity: 10 Traps of an Inauthentic Faith (and How to Avoid Them).” Coppenger has worked in Christian publishing, Christian higher education, church planting, served on mission trips around the world, and preached for a wide range of camps, retreats and events.

March 25 – Dr. Paul Chitwood, President, International Mission Board (IMB)

Chitwood was elected president of the IMB in November 2018. He previously served as executive director of the Kentucky Baptist Convention from 2011-2018. For 18 years prior, Chitwood served as the pastor of local churches of varying size in Kentucky. During his pastorates, he served as chairman of the International Mission Board’s trustees from 2008-10, as part of his tenure as an IMB trustee from 2002-10.

Apr. 1 – Tim Adams, Vice President for Student Development & Collegiate Athletics, University of Mobile

Prior to joining the University of Mobile in June 2025, Adams served as director of student life and events at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. His extensive background includes 16 years of pastoral ministry in Liberty and Camdenton, MO, as well as leadership roles with Kanakuk Kamps and K-Life Ministries. At UM, Adams leads the overall student experience through the Student Life and Athletics departments.

