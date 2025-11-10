University of Mobile Receives Historic Gift, Announces Plans to Establish the Tom Elliff Center for Missions

MOBILE, Ala. – Thanks to a historic multi-million-dollar investment by generous donors, the University of Mobile is pleased to announce plans to establish the Tom Elliff Center for Missions. Launching in the Fall of 2026, the center is designed to equip students to live out their Great Commission calling around the world.

The university will name the center in honor of Dr. Tom Elliff, a pastor, preacher and missionary advocate whose ministry shaped churches and mission efforts throughout the world. During his tenure as president of the International Mission Board, he strengthened missionary care, renewed the IMB’s focus on prayer, and championed the call to reach the world’s unreached peoples. His legacy continues to inspire young men and women who sense God’s call to serve the nations.

Equipping Kingdom Leaders

“I am deeply grateful for the supporters who made this historic investment in our institution,” said University of Mobile President Charles Smith. “Though these dear friends insist on remaining anonymous, the Lord knows their name and continues to use them to advance the gospel around the world.”

Smith said the Elliff Center will help the university fulfill its Great Commission calling.

“At its core, this new center stands at the heart of our mission to equip Kingdom leaders for the glory of God and the good of the world. Mobilizing our students for missions remains central to that calling, and our prayer is that this center will equip and encourage every UM student to embrace their Great Commission calling,” President Smith said.

A Great Commission University

For decades, the University of Mobile has cultivated a strong Great Commission tradition — beginning each academic year with President’s Commissioning and culminating at graduation with a charge to serve Christ faithfully in every vocation and corner of the world. This heritage has shaped generations of UM graduates, reinforcing the conviction that every Christian is called to live on mission.

The new Elliff Center enables the university to deepen and expand this tradition by providing focused training, mentoring, and hands-on opportunities for students, including weekly gatherings that equip them for missions, quarterly forums with well-known missionary leaders and scholars, and mission trips that offer meaningful cross-cultural ministry experience.

Through this center, the University of Mobile strengthens its long-standing commitment to Christ-centered excellence and prepares graduates to serve faithfully in churches, communities and nations across the world.

The University of Mobile will soon begin a national search for the director of the Tom Elliff Center for Missions, a leader who will guide the center’s vision and oversee its programs.

President Smith noted that the university is seeking “a gifted and godly leader with extensive missions experience and a deep passion to equip our students to reach the nations for Christ.”

Those who wish to apply — or to submit letters of recommendation — may email a cover letter and résumé to humanresources@umobile.edu.

For more information, contact the Office for Institutional Relations at 251.442.2913 or visit umobile.edu.

