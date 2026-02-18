A Calling to Lead and Serve: Doug Harwell ’00

“Believe in yourself and what God has called you to do.”

That guiding conviction shapes every chapter of Doug Harwell’s life — as a husband, father, business owner, community servant and University of Mobile alumnus.

As founder and owner of Harwell & Company, a construction firm serving communities across the Southeast, Doug has built a career grounded in leadership, responsibility and integrity.

Today, he continues to live out that calling through business, faith and community service — foundations strengthened during his time at the University of Mobile. From coaching youth baseball and serving as a church deacon to representing District 1 for 12 years on the Mobile County Public School Board, Doug’s lifelong dedication to leadership and helping others has now led him to pursue another avenue of service as he runs for Alabama State Senate District 34.

Faith, Perseverance & Success

Doug’s path to the University of Mobile was not a traditional one. A 1983 graduate of Mary G. Montgomery High School, he briefly attended college before entering the workforce full time.

After the birth of his second son, Doug was passed over for a job he had been ranked first for — a turning point that underscored the importance of finishing his degree and trusting God’s timing. After evaluating his options, he enrolled at the University of Mobile, a decision he now recognizes as God’s direction.

Doug quickly learned the role faith would play in perseverance and success.

“Working full time, raising two small children, and attending school full time taught me quickly that there is only one way to make it through, and that is faith in God,” he said. “UM administrators, professors and staff reinforced that lesson.”

He credits UM’s degree programs with equipping him not only academically, but personally and professionally.

“Earning a degree challenges you to think critically, solve problems and work with others. Those are the same skills required to succeed as a business owner,” said the 2000 graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in business management.

A Heart for Service

Doug’s commitment to serving others grew out of his faith and family life. After marrying his wife, Sandy, in 1990, the couple became active at Orchard Assembly of God, where they served in children’s church and later as youth sponsors.

Their sons began playing baseball at Semmes Community Park, and Doug coached for many years before serving six years as park commissioner — an experience that helped clarify his calling to community leadership.

“During this time, I saw that I could make an impact by serving others and my community,” Harwell said. “For me, it is not about a job – it is service.”

That calling led to additional roles in public and community service, including 12 years on the Mobile County Public School Board representing District 1, which includes Semmes, Citronelle and northwest Mobile County. He also served more than 10 years on the Mobile Sports Authority Board and has been a deacon at Orchard Assembly of God for more than 27 years.

Building a Business with Purpose

In 2010, Doug founded Harwell & Company, a licensed general contracting firm serving Alabama, Mississippi and Florida, specializing in concrete and asphalt construction throughout the Southeast. What began with four employees, two trucks, a tractor and a trailer is now a company employing more than 40 people and operating a full fleet of trucks and equipment.

In addition to the construction firm, Doug owns Division Supply and partners in Complete Pool Care, Mobile Soft Wash and Ace Marketing. His professional background also includes 12 years in the water and wastewater industry.

He describes the decision to start his company as another clear moment of God’s direction.

“No question, it was a God thing,” Doug said. “It was a 27-year journey where many doors closed and pushed me to do something different and go in a new direction. Everything aligned, and through prayer and confirmation, I knew it was time to start the business.”

Faith, Family and Foundation

Family is central to Doug’s life. He and Sandy have been married for more than 35 years and have three sons and seven grandchildren.

He also credits the University of Mobile community for walking alongside him during both joyful and difficult seasons of life. While he was a student, Doug experienced the loss of his mother on October 15, 1998 — a time he remembers as especially challenging.

With faith in God and the support of his UM family, he persevered.

“UM is a family,” Doug said. “Family stands by you during challenging times and circumstances. Family helps keep you on the path to success.”

Looking back, Doug describes his decision to attend the University of Mobile as a defining moment.

“My decision to attend UM was a turning point in my life, and it was truly one of the best decisions I have ever made for my career and my family,” he said. “During my time at UM, I learned many valuable lessons, sharpened my skills, and built a network that continues to pay dividends today. UM truly changed my life.”

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.