University of Mobile Announces President’s List for Spring 2026

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is proud to announce the President’s List for the spring semester of 2026. The President’s List consists of students who received a 4.0 GPA with at least 15 credit hours. The students who received this honor are listed below.

Mary Katherine K. Alums, Claire Morgan Atkins, Taylor Ann-Marie Baker, Skyler N. Barnes, Luke Rush Barron, Camilo Jose Bazo, Skylar Marie Bennett, MacKston Cole Bishop, Kathleen Day Bowden, Oliver Boyle, Helena Braga, Isabella Hope Bullington,

Brayen Enrique Canas, Grayson Bradford Cannon, Brianna Grace Carmichael, Emma Marie Champagne, Martin Chaney, Gabriella L. Coleman, Anna Elizabeth Coon, Erin A. Cooper, Eleanor Faith Cowan, Gina M. Cox, Jamie L. Criswell, Ashton Blair Cubitt, Anthony Jesse Cumbaa, MacKenzie Faith Danzey, Allana Marie Davis, Bethany Marie Dean, Brayden Elijah Deaton, Emily D. Dietz, Samuel Allen Dippel, Sophie May Dorris,

Anna Claire Elliott, Hannah Mae Ellis, Makenzie Ellison, Gracelon Rose Fell, Honor J. Fluker, Michael Rhett Ford, Leonardo Jossue Fuentes, Fisher Tru Fuller, Peter Bradford Gardner, Hayleigh B. Gideons, Madison Grace Gipe, William D. Givens, Jade W. Goodiel, Luke Augustine Graham, Phoebe Anne Graham, Surely Azenet Gutierrez,

Abdullah Hamid, Emma Grace Hampton, Brea Lea Harris, Haleigh Hope Hartmann, Rachel Caroline Harwood, Maddison G. Hauck, Anna E. Hedrick, Brianna Ruth Hendricks, Kendall Rebecca Herron, Rebecca Joy Hii, Goodwin Anthony Holley, Jaxson Connor Hughes, Molly Catherine Hughes, Erica B. Jackson, Caroline Grace Johnson, Reese Payne Johnson, Haley Abigayle Jones, Evan Kolby Jordan, Maggie Renae Kenyon, Summer A. Killough, Anna E. King, Michael Ryan Kitchen,

Samantha Grace Landaiche, Elisabeth Grace Langley, Kyleigh Brooke Lewis, Katelyn J. Lippold, Sophie Claire Lomax, Alexandria D. Lopez, Bailey D. Madison, Davi Malvini Leao Fernandes, William Philip Manwaring, Juliana K. McCrary, Samantha Isabelle McMahill, Emma Paige McPhearson, Henrique Luro Teodoro Mendes, Elyssa C. Messick, Natalie Joy Messick, Aniyah Lashay Michael, Brennen Scott Miller, Lacee E. Moore, Esmeralda Janet Morataya, London Elise Morgan, Savannah L. Morgan, Karolina Mrowiecova, Kelly Nichole Murphree, Annsley Sage Myers,

Peter Stracker Olsen, Johan Ong, Luke Edgar Owers, Erin Bailey Parker, Matthew G. Patterson, Ethan James Plank, Elizabeth Grace Posey, Claire B. Powell, Chase A. Raulerson, Victoria M.E. Richardson, Shelby Lynn Isabell Riddle, Andres Riveros-Tejada, Kaitlynn Robertson, Addison Paige Scarborough, Allie Anna Schachle, Greta Liv Marja Schneider, Hayden Ellis Seale, Laine Abigail Shaw, Gabrielle K. Sheffield, Jewel R. Shelly, Merrin Marie Simmons, Caroline Elizabeth Smith, David Tyler Smith, William David Smith, Alison Alexandra Soto, Mileyshka Arianis Soto Trujillo, Bryna C. Stokes,

Maya Tait, Ariana Serenity Taylor, Sarah Katherine Taylor, Susan Elizabeth Terry, Kendall W. Thomas, Mataea Riane Walker, Peyton Rene Lillian Walker, Kirsten Nicole Williams, Brayden Timothy Wilson, Haley Madison Wilson, Mia Jade Wilson.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.