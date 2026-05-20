University of Mobile Announces Dean’s List for Spring 2026

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile is proud to announce the Dean’s List for the spring semester of 2026. The Dean’s List consists of students who received a 3.50 GPA or higher with at least 12 credit hours. The students who received this honor are listed below.

Lucy Kate Allen, Rachel Noelle Allen, Vic L. Allo, Rayan Aden Amison, Jackson Anders, Shaylin Nicole Andrews, Mallory Erin Atchison, Mia Claire Bailey, Madison Faith Barnes, Grace Catherine Barton, Laura Hope Belk, Anaria D. Bell, Brooke Leigh Bell, Liliana Elise Bell, Thomas M. Bell, Bailee Michaela Best, Jonah A. Blackwell, Lillie Hope Blaylock, Addison Kate Boland, Samantha Elina Kostmayer Bolton, Andrew Henry Bosarge, Michelle Hannah Bossard, Mallory L. Botos, Kelsey L. Brewer, Bailey Brianna Bronner, Ashlyn C. Broussard, Gabriel Alex Bryars, Andrew Reece Buck,

Chloe Faith Burford, Whitley Rayne Burns, Stella Elizabeth Byars, Bralee Maleigh Byrd, Brittany Calhoun, Jahi Rasheed Cannon, Kensley Lambert Cannon, Kathryn Nettles Cantey, Anna Claire Carlock, Anna Madeline Carrick, Savannah Scotlynn Catrett, Eugenio Cazares, Elijah John Cherolis, Elkanah Alan Cherolis, Bobbi Jo Chestang, Grace Elizabeth Chisholm, Kenyatta C. Clark,

Evan Stone Clymer, Laiken Kynlee Coaker, Jaime Cobas, Gabriella Grace Cochran, Maeva Constantinoff, Paolo Conti, Elisha Jevon Cook, Evan Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lyn Cope, Micah S. Coxwell, Jaxson D. Crisler, Mala Rene Cross, Noelia Cruz, Milyanis Cruz Martinez, Thomas F. Cumbie, Bryline H. Dailey, Javion A. Dailey, Senyakah K. Darling, Taylor Ann Davidson, Alison Magen Dearmon, Kadence D. Dedeaux, Mathis Devargas, Alyssa M. Dewberry, Callum James David Harvey Dickson, Wyatt R. Dickson, Bella M. Didonna, Albanie Nikole Dixon, Jackson Scott Doggett, Camryn G. Dorilma, Taylor A. Dortch, Ella Joyce Downing, Jacie Adeline Drinnon, Emilee G. Duet, Rachel C. Dunaway, Madison F. Duncan, Craven Powers Dunham, Tristan Van Durflinger, Camille J, Edgar, Kloe M. Ernst, Linda Iris Ethridge, Nicole Fabbruzzo, Loralee Dallas Faulkner,

Hayden Sequoia Fey, Leonardo Fiorotti Da Silva, Amy D. Fisher, Braylee R. Flora, Meagan E. Ford, Michael Anthony Frails, Ethan B. Francis, Gabriel Francis, Kaitlyn Michelle Franklin, Caroline Madison Frederick, Joao Gago, Luke John Galey, Stephen Richard Galvin, Journee Ora Garrett, Trashinda D. Gavin, Isabella L. Gibbons, Joshua Canaan Giles, Sidney Clare Gipe, Grace Elizabeth Girdley, Katherine Margaret Glass, Jenni Marie Goins, Salvador Gonsalves, Takiyah Lanece Goodwin, Jake Christian Graves, John Henry Griffin, Nicole Taylor Griswold, Tyler C. Grondin, Emily E. Grubach, Aaron Manuel Guevara,

Anna Sellers Hadley, Audrey Zoe Hall, Ashleigh E. Hamilton, Yonan Hanna, Kyleigh Elizabeth Harper, Kasi Jeliyah Harris, Taylor Brooks Harris, Dawson Foley Harrison, Steven Edward Hazewinkel, Noah T. Henderson, Christian M. Herron, Rusty W. Hickman, Nathan Jeffry, Higginson, Yusuke Higuchi, Patience Sky Hill, Ethan W. Hilpert, Makala Joy Holland, Ava Kristen Holm, Kaylea Judith Holmes, Hayleigh B. Houk, Micaela Briana Howze, Andrea Michelle Hughes, Joshua Aaron Hulse, Lameshia M. Hunt, Ruth Idemudia, Trent Alexander Irvin, Kirstyn Nicole Jackson, Micco Jay Jackson, Jake Jaye, Jonathan N. Jesse, Alisa G. Johnson, Kaylin G. Johnson, Naomi Lynn Johnson, Autumn Renee Jones, Breelyn Renee Jones, Eden Karis Jones, Joseph A. Jones, Lamaria M. Jones, Cayson A. Jordan, Trevor Lee Joseph,

Momolu Kamara, Karleigh Addison Keller, Katelynn Mary Kempton, Ninah Gale Kerr, Maci T. Kiper, Sierra Anna Knight, Jeremy Michael Knox, Adele E. Kuhn, Sophia P. Kuhn, Brooklyn Elise Kyzar, Amy C. Lankford, Gabrielle G. Larsen, Shameika M. Lee, Taylor A. Lee, Claire Lewis, Madalyn Alivia Lewis, Albert Llatje Panisello, Kamirra Shykell Logan, Isabella Elise Lombardo, Emma Kathryn Lowe, Samuel Webster Lowery, Maddox James Lugo, Porsha A. Lynch, Jada Noel Lynd, Carson Luke Lynn,

Mayar A. Maarouf, Audrey Elizabeth Maddox, Crystal Alexis Mai, Jasmine S. Malone, Gracyn Ella Martin, Jocelyn Faye Martin, Chloe Martinez, Alvie E. Maskew, Lais Tammy Masuda, Katelyn Cierra Maten, Kristyn C. Maten, Dalton Grant Mathis, Janae L. McCall, Emilie J. McConnell, Caden Reese McDill, Sarah Renee McGonegal, Abigail Joy McKissack, Rachel Emmajean McMullan, Madison Paige Medley, Anysten L. Metcalf, Jacob W. Miller, Gabryelle Minor, Stephen D. Mixon, Jerniyah K. Moore-Martin, Ashley M. Morsey, Abigail Nichole Moseley, Mariha Tamaria Mosely, Robert G. Moulthrop, Grace Alexis Moye, Stormy Renee Mullins, Katie Lynn Murphree, Trevor Jordan Murphy,

Lexi Hannah Myers, Mattie Caroline Neese, Yasmine Taliah Nichols, Lydia R. Nicholson, Antoinette Oconnell, Zandrea Roylyn Ofstedahl, Damian Jose Ortiz, Ethan N. Oshea, Emily G. Otts,

Keagan P. Partin, Raleigh Michelle Patterson, Meredith Claire Peacock, Luis Perez, Jaden Radic Person, Abby Lila Peterson, Kenzie G. Pihringer, Mary E. Poiroux, Bailey Kayann Polk, Sarah M. Polk, Ellie R. Powell, McCory Reid Powell, Daniel Pratt, Taylor Reese Prestridge, Alexandria Jodi Price, Laura-Kenli K. Prince, Pearl Lavon Pringle, Christy Elizabeth Provost, Lott P. Putnam, Jake D. Quina, Olivia Faith Quiroz, Kristen Marie Rachel, Eimantas Ramanauskas, Angel Josue Ramos, Elizabeth Denise Ranew, Jason Michael Ray, Alyvia Marie Raymond, Dayton C. Richardson, Hannah M. Rigby, Cayden Carter Rigdon, Daryelin Rivas, Jamie Laniece Roberts, Alyna Caridad Rojo, William Roley, Keaine Amiyah Rollins, Jazlyn Christine Romero, Brooklyn F. Rowell, Clayton T. Russell,

Adrian Yadier Salas, Steven Andrew Sandlin, Taylor Grace Sasser, Jeb W. Scarbrough, Brooke Lindsey Schachle, Juronica Dontasia Scott, Halle Aladria Shepard, Addyson C. Shepherd, Emily L. Showmaker, Deanna Cassidy Shook, Courtney Ruth Sides, Georgia Burton Simmons, Miah Faith Simmons, Keira Lynn Skinner, Kaitlyn Joy Skrove, Angel L. Smith, Annie L. Smith, Alya M. Smith, Isabella Marie Smith, Riley Kara Smith, Zachary T. Smith, Guido Solaro, Sadie Elizabeth Sparks, John Lee Spillers, Landon J. Squires, Asya Zori Stanislaus, Lillian Grace Steiner, Joseph P. Stevens, Madelynn Grace Stewart, Shelby Annette Stewart, Lyla Kae K. Stokes, Bryant Wheeler Story, Isabella F. Stracener, Samuel Lane Stronge, Jailyn B. Swink, Mason B. Sword, Marcello Tacca,

Austin Curtis Taylor, Haley Kelis Taylor, Mateo Tempone, Hailey Eleanor Terrell, Andrew Joseph Thames, Ansley Matea Thomas, Semora Lynn Thompson, Emma Rose Tillman, Haven Leigh Tillman, Kaelyn Izabelle Tolley, Cierra Elizabeth Travis, Weston K. Tubbis, Isaiah S. Tunstall, Ian B. Turner, Marleigh Christine Turner, Presleigh Celeste Turner,

Melissa Brooke Umanzor, Alex Thomas Valenzuela, Kristitan Ivaylov Vasilev, Juliana Nicolaievna Vasko, Nicolai Nicolaivichi Vasko, Diana Luara Vazquez, Samuel Felipe Vergara, Halle Jaiden Verkerk, Gabriella Grace Verkouille, Angela K. Viator, Layne Danielle Vidich, Rachel Susan Walker, Ella Joy Walley, Hannah Victoria Elise Walters, Princess Kimara Evon Ward, Rylee Noel Warren,

Gracie G. Warriner, Brock Conaway Washington, Alexis Jade Welch, Kathryn Pyper White, Tahj D. White, Macayla L. Wiggins, Kylie F. Wilkerson, Emma Claire Wilkins, Christian D. Williams, Cooper Thomas Williams, Elise Noelle Williams, Kaylee Renae Williams, Lora Lee Williams, Madison M. Williams, Marleigh Elizabeth Williams, Shyla R. Williams, Chloe N. Wilson, Deanderick X. Wilson, Trenton A. Windham, Kristen Alana Wright, MacKenzie B. Yates.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.