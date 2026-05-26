Joe Stevens Named First Instructional Faculty Member at University of Mobile

The University of Mobile has named the Rev. Joe Lewis Stevens Jr. as its first instructional faculty member, a new faculty category designed to bring experienced academics into the classroom to strengthen programs and provide students with expertise grounded in real-world practice.

Stevens will serve as instructor of Bible exposition at the Baptist university. He will continue his current role as pastor-teacher at Redeemer Fellowship in Saraland, Alabama, and as a hospice chaplain in Atmore, Alabama. He and his wife, Brakia, have four children and live in Daphne, Alabama.

University of Mobile President Charles Smith said Stevens’ appointment reflects the university’s mission of equipping students to make a Kingdom impact for the glory of God and the good of the world.

“This new instructional faculty category allows us to bring seasoned professionals into the classroom in meaningful ways,” said President Smith. “It’s fitting that Joe Stevens is our first instructional faculty appointment. Joe is a gifted preacher and a trusted ministry leader in our community and broader region. What a joy to know he will have an even greater impact in the lives of our students.”

Shaping Students For Christ & His Kingdom

“We are excited to add Joe Stevens to our faculty,” said Jason K. Lee, provost of the University of Mobile. “He can leverage his ministry experience as a church planter, pastor and hospice chaplain to train our students for a variety of ministry contexts.”

Known for his passion for theology, service and Christ-centered teaching faithful to Scripture, Stevens will foster student engagement, growth and discipleship.

“It is a joy to serve alongside world-class faculty in shaping students for Christ and His Kingdom,” Stevens said.

Since 2021, Stevens has taught at the University of Mobile in both online and on-campus settings. He is a fellow with the Center for Pastor Theologians and is due to complete his Ph.D. in Bible exposition in the spring of 2027 at Liberty University.

Enhanced Student Learning

Provost Lee said instructional faculty members combine academic preparation with significant field experience that enhance student learning across disciplines.

“Instructional faculty have a desire to invest in UM students and enhance our academic programs,” Lee said. “We are able to partner with these high-caliber leaders and field experts to provide the best training to our students in each program.”

University officials said additional instructional faculty appointments are expected in the coming months as the university continues expanding the initiative across academic programs.

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.