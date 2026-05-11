University of Mobile Class of 2026 Celebrates Graduation, Rick Lance Awarded Doctor of Humane Letters

MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile Class of 2026 celebrated graduation as more than 300 graduates received degrees ranging from associate to doctoral at the ceremony held May 9. Dr. Charles Smith, president, congratulated graduates on this important milestone and welcomed guests.

“At the University of Mobile, graduation is not the finish line – it is the starting point of a life on mission,” said President Smith said at Cottage Hill Baptist Church where the ceremony – usually held outdoors on campus – was moved due to rain.

Dr. Rick Lance, executive director of the Alabama Baptist State Convention, delivered the commencement address based on Philippians 3:13-14, that reads, in part: “I press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus.” He urged graduates to follow the instructions of the Apostle Paul in the race of life, likening life to an Olympic race.

“In the race of life, in trying to be an Olympian in life, the first thing you need to keep in mind is stay in the race. You are going to hit some rough times. It’s often human nature to give up and quit, because life can be difficult and it’s often a struggle. But stay in the race,” Lance said.

“Second, set the pace in the race of life. Because you’re running a marathon, not a sprint, and there’s a world of difference between the two.

“Third, seek God’s face. Paul said, ‘I’m pressing toward the mark, the goal line of the upward calling of God in Christ Jesus.’ If we don’t have goals in life, we are going to have an aimless, purposeless life.”

Finally, he said, show God’s grace.

“This is the starting point,” Lance told graduates. “Run the race. Stay in that race. Set the pace of life in accordance to your abilities and the leadership of God. Seek God’s face. That’s the goal. And along the way, make sure and show God’s grace.”

Lance Awarded Doctor of Humane Letters

Following his address, on behalf of the UM Board of Trustees, President Smith awarded Lance the Doctor of Humane Letters from the University of Mobile.

“Dr. Lance has served Alabama Baptists with doctrinal conviction, steady wisdom and a deep love and support for the local church. During his tenure, he has encouraged thousands of ministry leaders; he’s helped dozens of godly men and women serve here at the University of Mobile and he’s worked with thousands of churches to invest more the $50 million into the lives of students at the University of Mobile,” Smith said.

“Dr. Rick Lance embodies the mission we desire for our graduates — a life faithfully lived for Christ and poured out in service to others. His leadership has strengthened churches, encouraged pastors and advanced Great Commission work across Alabama and beyond. We are proud to honor him with this degree in recognition of his extraordinary ministry and lasting Kingdom impact.”

Lance has served as executive director of the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions since 1998 and leads the SBOM staff in assisting approximately 1 million Alabama Baptists in more than 3,200 churches with Great Commission ministries. Previously, he served as a pastor for 29 years, including 15 years at First Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa, Ala. Lance recently announced his retirement effective Jan. 31, 2027.

Faculty of the Year

The Faculty of the Year award was presented to Dr. Kathy Dunning, professor of accounting and dean of the Grace Pilot School of Business. Dunning, who served as mace bearer for graduation, was cited for more than three decades of leadership marked by unwavering integrity, vision and a deep commitment to Christ-centered excellence in the classroom and beyond.

In addition to her role as professor of accounting, she has served as UM’s Faculty Athletic Representative. Her investment in UM students and her leadership as academic dean has strengthened the impact of the Grace Pilot School of Business and positioned it for continued growth well into the future.

“We are profoundly grateful for Dr. Dunning’s faithful leadership and the legacy she is leaving at the University of Mobile as she moves into retirement,” President Smith said.

Alumni of the Year

The Dr. Lonnie Burnett Alumni of the Year award is named after past president Dr. Lonnie Burnett, the 5th president of the University of Mobile. It honors an alumnus of the University of Mobile who exemplifies the values of the university, lives with godly character and seeks to serve the Lord in all aspects of life.

The award was presented to 1996 graduate Jeff Jones, former drummer with Big Daddy Weave, a Dove-Award-winning Christian band that started on the UM campus. An entrepreneur, Jones launched “Living in Mobile,” a distinctive community-centered brand and storefront highlighting the beauty and businesses of Mobile. Today, he is a nationally recognized real estate professional with Keller Williams in Mobile, consistently ranking among the top agents and placing in the top 1% of Realtors in Mobile County over the years.

Weaver Awards

The university honors an outstanding graduating male and female senior for excellence in exemplifying the mission of the University of Mobile. Selection is made by vote of the faculty based on scholarship, Christian character, leadership and service. The awards are named for the founding president and first lady of then-Mobile College.

Receiving the William K. Weaver Jr. Excellence Award is Samuel Marshall Werry, Bachelor of Science in Biology, summa cum laude. Werry has been accepted into the medical sciences Ph.D. program at the University of South Alabama.

Receiving the Annie Boyd Parker Weaver Excellence Award is Madison Rose Lipke, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, summa cum laude. The Honors Program graduate also received the President’s Scholastic Award.

Following are members of the University of Mobile Class of 2026:

Alabama School of the Arts, Doctorate

Rosemary Jane Springs – Pensacola, Florida, Performance, Vocal, Alabama School of the Arts Achievement Award

Alexandra C. Trosper – Evanston Wyoming, Performance, Vocal, Area Award: Performance, Vocal

Celia Wallace College of Health Professions, School of Nurse Anesthesia, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice

Claire Copeland Barnett – Saraland, Alabama

Trenten Cole Burns – Columbus, Georgia

Carlton Lee Carpenter – Chatom, Alabama

Chelsea Marie Geter – Mobile, Alabama

Alyssa R. Hemmen – Wichita, Kansas

Victoria P. Johnson – Mobile, Alabama

Christopher G. Keeton – Hoover, Alabama

Hunter Louis Kerin – Fairhope, Alabama

Eden Alyse Marble – Mobile, Alabama

Mark D. Matthews – Spicewood, Texas

Grace A. McArdle – Mobile, Alabama

Nicholas Moncaleano – Gonzales, Louisiana

Marissa Mya Patel – Mobile, Alabama

William Thomas Thacker – Anderson, Alabama

Claire Collins Zieman – Mobile, Alabama

Celia Wallace College of Health Professions, School of Nursing, Doctor of Nursing Practice

Jessie Coleman Black – Mobile, Alabama

Hayley Jones Brooks – Bay Minette, Alabama

Tammy Wadsworth Brown – Chunchula, Alabama

Lorie A. Bush – Theodore, Alabama

Beverly Danielle Collier – Bay Minette, Alabama

Christy Brown Parmer – Saraland, Alabama

Nakia A. Rankin – Mobile, Alabama

Erika Shanovia Samuels – Mobile, Alabama

Ashley Jones Smith – Bay Minette, Alabama

Alabama School of the Arts, Master of Arts and Master of Music

Abigail R. Anderson – Mobile, Alabama, M.A., Musical Theatre

Lenjamin Cory Anderson II – Mobile, Alabama, M.M., Performance, Vocal, Area Award: Performance, Vocal

Reagan Faith Daniels – Troy, Alabama, M.A., Musical Theatre, Area Award: Musical Theatre

Nicholas Samuel Lewis – Troy, Alabama, M.M., Performance, Piano, Area Award: Performance, Piano

College of Arts and Sciences, Master of Arts

Lester W. Bell Jr. – Chickasaw, Alabama, Master of Arts, Marriage and Family Counseling

AnnaLaura Elizabeth Colbert – Bay Minette, Alabama, Master of Arts, Creative Practice, College of Arts and Sciences Achievement Award

Stacy L. Edwards – Daphne, Alabama, Master of Arts, Marriage and Family Counseling

Baleigh A. Essary – Mobile, Alabama, Master of Arts, Creative Practice

Brinkley P. Goff – Saraland, Alabama, Master of Arts, Marriage and Family Counseling

Dillon M. Helton – Mobile, Alabama, Master of Arts, History

Jacqueline Cassie Hoeft – Saraland, Alabama, Master of Arts, History, Area Award: History

Stefany Justiniano Nuñez – Santa Cruz, Bolivia, Master of Arts, Creative Practice, Area Award: Creative Practice

Emma K. Naqvi – Mobile, Alabama, Master of Arts, English, Area Award: English

Brandi Patrick – Daphne, Alabama, Master of Arts, Creative Practice

Katherine Hill Turner – Fairhope, Alabama, Master of Arts, Marriage and Family Counseling, Area Award: Marriage and Family Counseling

Bryley C. Walley – Athens, Alabama, Master of Arts, Creative Practice

Lillian Wheatley – Southside, Alabama, Master of Arts, Marriage and Family Counseling

College of Arts and Sciences, School of Christian Studies, Master of Arts

Thomas L. Ray – SIlverhill, Alabama, Master of Arts, Worship Leadership and Theology

Celia Wallace College of Health Professions, School of Health and Sports Science, Master of Athletic Training

Halie Renee Barger – Orange Beach, Alabama, Master of Athletic Training

Elizabeth Anne McCormack – Eastaboga, Alabama, Master of Athletic Training, Area Award: Master of Athletic Training

Kinley Grace Phillips – Chatom, Alabama, Master of Athletic Training

Jayson Isaac Sansom – Grady, Alabama, Master of Athletic Training

Celia Wallace College of Health Professions, School of Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing

Chelsey Lynn Alwell – Pollock, Louisiana, Family Nurse Practitioner

Allison C. Cole – Pensacola, Florida, Family Nurse Practitioner

Ashley Johnson Emmons – Bay Minette, Alabama, Family Nurse Practitioner

Vantrell T. Fox – Grand Bay, Alabama, Family Nurse Practitioner

Bailey Mae Garriga – Hurley, Mississippi, Family Nurse Practitioner

Courtney D. Hall – Citronelle, Alabama, Family Nurse Practitioner

Ashley Elizabeth Hardee – Mobile, Alabama, Family Nurse Practitioner

Aaron James Haycraft – Fairhope, Alabama, Family Nurse Practitioner

Jennifer Hanh Huynh – Mobile, Alabama, Family Nurse Practitioner

Jeri L. Jordan – Bossier City, Louisiana, Family Nurse Practitioner

Alexandra Audie Kelley – Prattville, Alabama, Family Nurse Practitioner

Madison Babette Lowe – Tuskegee, Alabama, Family Nurse Practitioner

Sonia Leigh Pierce – Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Family Nurse Practitioner

Michaela Dew Reynolds – Chatom, Alabama, Family Nurse Practitioner

Lashanda Michole Rudolph – Moss Point, Mississippi, Family Nurse Practitioner

Peyton Scott Jernigan – Lake Village, Arkansas, Family Nurse Practitioner

Dorothy L. Thorske – Saraland, Alabama, Family Nurse Practitioner

Jacinta Gavin Whitt – Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Family Nurse Practitioner

Grace Pilot School of Business, Master of Business Administration and Master of Science

Moses Angulo – Panama City, Panama, Master of Business Administration

Nicolas C. Barstad – Tullahoma, Tennessee, M.S., Leadership and Communication

Caiden Joseph Bennett – Pearlington, Mississippi, Master of Business Administration

Katharina Bopst – Stuttgart, Germany, Master of Business Administration

Emily C. Butts – Pell City, Alabama, M.S., Leadership and Communication

Jonathan Bryan Byrd Jr. – Monroeville, Alabama, Master of Business Administration

James D. Clark – Mobile, Alabama, M.S., Leadership and Communication, Area Award: M.S., Leadership and Communication

Brady P. Clarke – Saraland, Alabama, Master of Business Administration

Adam J. Cooke – Grove Hill, Alabama, Master of Business Administration

Emory Blaine Cooper – Gilbertown, Alabama, Master of Business Administration

Gabriela Eva West – Babylon, New York, M.S., Leadership and Communication

Youssef Fazazi Idrissi – Rabat, Morocco, Master of Business Administration

Elke Maria Fernández Bormann – Sevilla, Spain, M.S., Leadership and Communication

Alexandria Rae Godwin – Saraland, Alabama, Master of Business Administration

Jacob T. Harned – Springville, Alabama, Master of Business Administration

Jil Franziska Hellerforth – Luedenscheid, Germany, Master of Business Administration

Ellie Jane Hicks – Stella, Missouri, Master of Business Administration, Area Award: Master of Business Administration

Cierra Highland – Brooklyn, New York, Master of Business Administration

Laura Hrabovská – Marianka, Slovakia, Master of Business Administration

Jada A. Johnson – Nashville, Tennessee, Master of Business Administration

Cayson L. Langham – Bay Minette, Alabama, Master of Business Administration Grace Pilot School of Business Achievement Award

Michael A. McCrary – Daphne, Alabama, Master of Business Administration

Brady Ray Northam – Ashville, Alabama, Master of Business Administration

Miriam H. Oldacre – Cullman, Alabama, Master of Business Administration

Destiny E. Pettway – Mobile, Alabama, Master of Business Administration

Isabella Cameron Pierce – Mobile, Alabama, Master of Business Administration

Mariona Pontnou Ripol – Barcelona, Spain, Master of Business Administration

Robyn Hunter Reed – McIntosh, Alabama, Master of Business Administration

Shawn R. Rivers – Fairhope, Alabama, M.S., Leadership and Communication

Hamza Sabah – Amman, Jordan, Master of Business Administration

Emily M. Silbernagel – Mobile, Alabama, Master of Business Administration

Braylan T. Stringfellow – Grand Bay, Alabama, Master of Business Administration

Taylor Faye Vice – Wagarville, Alabama, Master of Business Administration

Connor West – Hatton, Alabama, Master of Business Administration

Elise Noelle Williams – Semmes, Alabama, Master of Business Administration

School of Education, Master of Arts, and Master of Education

Grace Elizabeth Atteberry – Cantonment, Florida, M.A., Alternative Elementary Education

Kayley Burgess Bossard – Atmore, Alabama, M.Ed., Instructional Design and Technology

Annya K. Garcia – Mobile, Alabama, M.A., Alternative Early Childhood Education

Georgette Byrd Mosley – Mount Vernon, Alabama, M.A., Alternative Early Childhood Education, Area Award: Alternative Early Childhood Education

Michelle L. Parmer – Irvington, Alabama, M.A., Alternative Early Childhood Education

Myrenda Howze Tisdale – Saraland, Alabama, M.A., Alternative Early Childhood Education

Preston R. Webb – Hendersonville, Tennessee, M.A., Alternative Elementary Education, Area Award: Alternative Elementary Education

Alabama School of the Arts, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Bachelor of Music, and Bachelor of Science

Kenneth Bernard Brandon – Mobile, Alabama, B.S., Worship Leadership and Music

Evan Stone Clymer – Defuniak Springs, Florida, B.S., Worship Leadership and Music

Kadence Denise Dedeaux – Perkinston, Mississippi, B.S., Production Technologies

Rebecca Claire Duncan – Lynn Haven, Florida, B.M., Performance, Vocal, Alabama School of the Arts Achievement Award, Area Award: Performance, Vocal

Camille Jordan Edgar – Deatsville, Alabama, B.S., Worship Leadership and Music

Jestavia T. Graham – Mobile, Alabama, B.M., Performance, Commercial Voice

Trevor J. Hawthorne – Jacksonville, Florida, B.S., Worship Leadership and Music

Nathan Jeffry Higginson – Gulf Shores, Alabama, B.S., Worship Leadership and Music, Area Award: Worship Leadership and Music, Music Business

Maggie Renae Kenyon – Trafford, Alabama, B.S., Worship Leadership and Music

Samuel Webster Lowery – Greenville, Alabama, B.S., Worship Leadership and Music

Logan Andrew Mitchell – Clanton, Alabama, B.F.A., Performance, Musical Theatre

Madison Jayne Mitchell – Crestview, Florida, B.S., Production Technologies

Benjamin Paul Naman – Mobile, Alabama, B.A., Music

Jonah James Nelson – Fairhope, Alabama, B.F.A., Performance, Musical Theatre

Clayton Russell – Deatsville, Alabama, B.S., Production Technologies, Area Award: Production Technologies

Jameson Georius Stephens – Auburn, Alabama, B.A., Music, Area Award: Music

Lyla Kae Stokes – Crestview, Florida, B.S., Worship Leadership and Music, Area Award: Worship Leadership and Music, Church Ministry

Chesed Noel Turner – Niceville, Florida, B.F.A., Performance, Musical Theatre

Bonner Patrick Welch – Ellisville, Mississippi, B.S., Worship Leadership and Music

John Mark Willard – Albany, Georgia, B.S., Worship Leadership and Music

College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, and Bachelor of Science

Alex Ray Abernathy – Barnesville, Georgia, B.S., Communication

Jacob Gary Wayne Arnold – Citronelle, Alabama, B.S., Sociology, Area Award: Sociology

Laura Hope Belk – Starkville, Mississippi, B.S., Communication

Ethan C. Blackwell – Saraland, Alabama, B.S., Organizational Leadership

Amanda K. Bream – Navarre, Florida, B.S., Communication

Ashlyn C. Broussard – Lafayette, Louisiana, B.S., Pre-Health Biology

Grace E. Bryant – Louisville, Kentucky, B.S., Communication, Area Award: Communication

Samuel Gregory-Harris Colbert – Bay Minette, Alabama, B.S., History, President’s Scholastic Award, Area Award: History

Lillie Ruth Conner – Spanish Fort, Alabama, B.S., Pre-Health Biology

Jennifer Lyn Cope – Pensacola, Florida, B.S., Pre-Health Biology

Breyton Scott Cornelus – Theodore, Alabama, B.S., Social Science, Area Award: Social Science

Erin E. Degruise – Bayou Blue, Louisiana, B.S., Pre-Health Biology, Area Award: Biology

Abigail R. Eddins – Theodore, Alabama, B.A., Art

Mallory N. Edwards – Mobile, Alabama, B.S., Criminology

Jaycie Gibbons – Leakesville, Mississippi, B.S., Communication

Sidney Clare Gipe – Stockbridge, Michigan, B.S., Marine Science

Gabriella Marie Gordon – Pensacola, Florida, B.A., Government and Law, Area Award: Government and Law

Tyler C. Grondin – Saraland, Alabama, B.S., History

Brea Lea Harris – Saraland, Alabama, B.A., English Language Arts, Area Award: English

Jaron Lebaron Harris – Mobile, Alabama, B.A., History

Kasi Jeliyah Harris – Eight Mile, Alabama, B.S., Sociology

Trace Kevin Hauck – Loranger, Louisiana, B.S., Pre-Health Biology

Regan Scott Hickman – Mobile, Alabama, B.S., Criminology, President’s Scholastic Award, Area Award: Criminology

Rebecca Joy Siew Hii – Mobile, Alabama, B.S., Communication

R.J. Hunt – Saraland, Alabama, B.S., Communication

William P. King – Loxley, Alabama, B.S., Government and Law

Lillie M. Lanham – Bay Minette, Alabama, B.S., Pre-Health Biology

Shameika M. Lee – Mobile, Alabama, B.S., Organizational Leadership, Area Award: Organizational Leadership

Michael-Christian A. Lopez – Satsuma, Alabama, B.S., Sociology

Amanda Marie Majors – Andalusia, Alabama, B.S., Communication

Gabriel T. May – Satsuma, Alabama, B.S., Sociology

Lindsey Marie Meza – San Luis, Arizona, B.S., Pre-Health Biology

James Douglas Monk – Dothan, Alabama, B.S., Marine Science

Lacee E. Moore – Mobile, Alabama, B.A., Psychology, Area Award: Psychology

Ashley Michelle Morsey – Dothan, Alabama, B.S., Psychology

April Nicholson – Mobile, Alabama, B.S., General Studies

Lydia R. Nicholson – Mobile, Alabama, B.S., Psychology

Emily C. Osborne – Niceville, Florida, B.S., Pre-Health Biology, College of Arts and Sciences Achievement Award

Ethan Norton O’Shea – Semmes, Alabama, B.S., History

Emily G. Otts – Hartford, Alabama, B.F.A., Studio Art, Area Award: Studio Art

Cory Reid Powell – Petal, Mississippi, B.S., Pre-Health Biology

Taylor Reese Prestridge – Hattiesburg, Mississippi, B.S., Mathematics, Area Award: Mathematics

Rebekah Noelle Ramirez – Creola, Alabama, B.F.A., Graphic Design, B.S., Criminology Area Award: Graphic Design

Landon T. Rice – Satsuma, Alabama, B.S., Pre-Health Biology

Victoria Mariana E’lise Richardson – Leroy, Alabama, B.S., Criminology

Ronald D. Simpkins – Elberta, Alabama, B.S., History

Susan Walker – Daphne, Alabama, B.S., Psychology

Jordan A. Ward – Atlanta, Georgia, B.S., Marine Science, Area Award: Marine Science

Arthur Terrell Watson III – Beauregard, Alabama, B.S., Mathematics

Samuel Marshall Werry – Madison, Alabama, B.S., Biology, William K.Weaver, Jr. Excellence Award

Joy Maidee Wilson – Mobile, Alabama, B.F.A., Studio Art

Trevor R. Wood – Foley, Alabama, B.S., History

Hallie Elizabeth Wriley – Millport, Alabama, B.S., Psychology

College of Arts and Sciences, School of Christian Studies, Bachelor of Arts, and Bachelor of Science

Yonan Hanna – Nazareth, Israel, B.A., Theological Studies

Dalton Grant Mathis – Dothan, Alabama, B.S., Christian Ministry

Jeffrey Lain McCollough – Opp, Alabama, B.S., Christian Ministry

Emma Dawn Owen – Mobile, Alabama, B.S., Christian Ministry, Area Award: Christian Ministry

Lorelei Nichole Seas – Jacksonville, Florida, B.S., Christian Ministry

Bryant Wheeler Story – Athens, Alabama, B.A., Theological Studies, Area Award: Theological Studies

Celia Wallace College of Health Professions, School of Health and Sports Science, Bachelor of Science

Mallory Erin Atchison – Semmes, Alabama, Kinesiology

Thomas M. Bell – Ashford, Alabama, Kinesiology, School of Health and Sports Science Achievement Award

Gabriel de Souza Cavalcanti – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, Kinesiology

Jaden Paul Clinton – Biloxi, Mississippi, Kinesiology

Matthew David Dimmick – Mobile, Alabama, Sport Administration

Madison G. Frazier – Mobile, Alabama, Exercise Science

Breanna C. Green – Saraland, Alabama, Kinesiology

Dawson Foley Harrison – Centreville, Alabama, Kinesiology

Steven Edward Hazewinkel – Pensacola, Florida, Exercise Science, Area Award: Exercise Science

Madeline B. Houk – Pell City, Alabama, Exercise Science

Samuel D. Hughes – Birmingham, United Kingdom, Exercise Science

Isidro Alejandro Jimenez Rosario – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Kinesiology

Joseph A. Jones – Mobile, Alabama, Kinesiology

Kristian Leann McNeil – Semmes, Alabama, Kinesiology

Jerniyah K. Moore-Martin – Montgomery, Alabama, Kinesiology

Jarvis Emil Moss – Selma, Alabama, Kinesiology

Karolina Mrowiecova – Havirov, Czech Republic, Sport Administration

Luke Edgar Owers – Coker, Alabama, Exercise Science

Latifha Pascall – Marabella, Trinidad and Tobago, Kinesiology

Corrina N. Porch-Maxey – Indianapolis, Indiana, Kinesiology

Jamie Laniece Roberts – Mobile, Alabama, Exercise Science

Carla Saborido Diaz – Santiago de Compostela, Spain, Exercise Science

Jeb W. Scarbrough – Fairhope, Alabama, Sport Administration, Area Award: Sport Administration, Scholar Athlete Award

Madilyn G. Sheffield – Creola, Alabama, Kinesiology

Asia Seymone Thompson – Mobile, Alabama, Kinesiology

Samuel Felipe Vergara – Bogotá, Colombia, Kinesiology

Philmour Anthony Virgo – Wait-a-Bit, Trelawny, Jamaica, Kinesiology

Tahj Doughty White – New Orleans, Louisiana, Kinesiology

Henry Phillip Woodall – Athens, Alabama, Kinesiology, Area Award: Kinesiology

Celia Wallace College of Health Professions, School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Mallory L. Botos – Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Grayson Bradford Cannon – Deatsville, Alabama

Paige R. Conforto Montemayor – Carriere, Mississippi

Madison Culwell – Houston, Texas

Aniyah Jermaniece Dent – Dothan, Alabama

Chelsie Mofeu Tambang Dixon – Birmingham, Alabama

Sabryna L. Haynes – Orangeburg, South Carolina

LaMeshia M. Hunt – Jackson, Alabama

Lyndsey G. Jackson – Chunchula, Alabama

Quamichael Andreatta Kennedy – Mobile, Alabama

Kylie Autumn Koster – Mobile, Alabama

Reagan Leigh Lentz – Silverhill, Alabama

Meredith Anne Lewis – Mobile, Alabama

Hadley Lynn Little – Satsuma, Alabama

Samuel Josef Lockett – Centreville, Alabama

Kamirra Shykell Logan – Charlotte, North Carolina

Ethan S. Morton – Alabaster, Alabama

Jessica R. Mosley – Mobile, Alabama

Madison C. Northcutt – Saraland, Alabama

Zoey Breanna Powell – Mobile, Alabama

Brooke Mackenzie Rachel – Mobile, Alabama

Hannah M. Rigby – Theodore, Alabama

Sonja M. Rivera – Semmes, Alabama

Gabrielle K. Sheffield – Crestview, Florida, President’s Scholastic Award School of Nursing Achievement Award

Conner L. Shepard – Mobile, Alabama

Katelyn Redding Siler – Saraland, Alabama

Isabella F. Stracener – Summerdale, Alabama

Jailyn B. Swink – Irvington, Alabama

Sarah Katherine Taylor – Mobile, Alabama

Cierra Elizabeth Travis – Semmes, Alabama

Samuel Villalta – Los Angeles California

Kaylee Renae Williams – Daphne, Alabama

Grace Pilot School of Business, Bachelor of Science

Darlinton Aboagye – Kumasi, Ghana, Business Administration

Bryson L. Anderson – Frisco City, Alabama, Computer Information Systems

Kayla Marie Barren – Mobile, Alabama, Healthcare Management

Caiden Joseph Bennett – Pearlington, Mississippi, Business Administration

Jonah A. Blackwell – Saraland, Alabama, Computer Information Systems

Ashlyn C. Broussard – Lafayette, Louisiana, Integrated Marketing Communications

Andrew Reece Buck – Bay Minette, Alabama, Management

Jonathan Bryan Byrd Jr. – Monroeville, Alabama, Accounting

Mattie Danielle Chestang – McIntosh, Alabama, Digital Media and Advertising, Area Award: Digital Media and Advertising

Brady P. Clarke – Saraland, Alabama, Accounting

Joseph A. Collins – Wilmer, Alabama, Management

Emory Blaine Cooper – Gilbertown, Alabama, Accounting

Wyatt Ryan Dickson – Satsuma, Alabama, Healthcare Management

Rachel Celeste Dunaway – Ohatchee, Alabama, Integrated Marketing Communications, President’s Scholastic Award, Area Award: Integrated Marketing Communications

Leonardo Fiorotti Da Silva – Lisbon, Portugal, Management

Verd Fontaine – Roseau, Dominica, Integrated Marketing Communications

Christian Manuel Galarza Guilarte – Cochabamba, Bolivia, Management

Alexandria Rae Godwin – Saraland, Alabama, Accounting

Luke Augustine Graham – Ocean Springs, Mississippi , Management, President’s Scholastic Award, Grace Pilot School of Business Achievement Award, Area Award: Management

Abdullah Hamid – Islamabad, Pakistan, Computer Information Systems, Area Award: Computer Information Systems

Jacob T. Harned – Springville, Alabama, Accounting

Ellie Jane Hicks – Stella, Missouri , Management

Jenna Kristine Jiles, Birmingham, Alabama, Business Administration

Steven H. Johnson – Panama City Beach, Florida, Business Administration

Michael Ryan Kitchen – Madison, Alabama, Management

Cayson L. Langham – Bay Minette, Alabama, Business Administration, President’s Scholastic Award, Area Award: Finance

Madison Rose Lipke – Orange Beach, Alabama, Business Administration, Annie Boyd Parker Weaver Excellence Award, President’s Scholastic Award

Sam MacDonald – Fife, Scotland, Business Administration

Lais Tammy Masuda – São Paulo, Brazil, Management

Jared Michael Matthes – Daphne, Alabama, Management

Michael A. McCrary – Daphne, Alabama, Accounting, Area Award: Accounting

Joseph McMahon – Liverpool, United Kindgom, Management

Thiago Giri Rodrigues Mello – São Paulo, Brazil, Integrated Marketing Communications

Henrique Luro Teodoro Mendes – São Paulo, Brazil, Business Administration

Maribel Rivera Flores – Atlanta, Georgia, Business Administration

Dylan Luke Moran – Semmes, Alabama, Management

Trenton Thomas Moye – Chumuckla, Florida, Computer Information Systems, Area Award: Cybersecurity

Elijah Nicholson – Mobile, Alabama, Business Administration

Brady Ray Northam – Ashville, Alabama, Accounting

Miriam H. Oldacre – Cullman, Alabama, Management

Adarius T. Oliver – Evergreen, Alabama, Computer Information Systems

Destiny Marie Page – Mobile, Alabama, Healthcare Management

Trinity Ann Page – Mobile, Alabama, Computer Information Systems

Luis Perez – Caracas, Venezuela, Management

Destiny E. Pettway – Mobile, Alabama, Accounting

Isabella Cameron Pierce – Mobile, Alabama, Accounting, President’s Scholastic Award

Jackson Alan Price – Saraland, Alabama, Management

Olivia Faith Quiroz – Mandeville, Louisiana, Business Administration

Enrico Chicone Recchia – São Paulo, Brazil, Management

Joevonie Joshua Reid – Mobile, Alabama, Management

Santiago Reina Mendivelso – Bogota, Colombia, Business Administration, Area Award: Economics

Brooke Lindsey Schachle – Bay Minette, Alabama, Management

Izabella Patrycja Sikora – Fayette, Alabama, Healthcare Management

Emily M. Silbernagel – Mobile, Alabama, Healthcare Management, President’s Scholastic Award, Area Award: Healthcare Management

Ryan A. Squires – Citronelle, Alabama, Computer Information Systems

Braylan T. Stringfellow – Grand Bay, Alabama, Accounting

Terrance D.Trussell – Gautier, Mississippi, Business Administration, Post-Traditional Area Award

Taylor Faye Vice – Wagarville, Alabama, Accounting, President’s Scholastic Award

Colton Jack Vickers – Mobile, Alabama, Management

Bernardo Vidal – Lisbon, Portugal , Management

Princess Kimara Evon Ward – Evergreen, Alabama, Healthcare Management

Connor West – Hatton, Alabama, Healthcare Management

Joel Cian White – Essex, England, Management

Elise Noelle Williams – Semmes, Alabama, Accounting

School of Education, Bachelor of Science

Camryn H. Anderson – Creola, Alabama , Elementary Education

Kensley Lambert Cannon – Irvington, Alabama, Early Childhood Education, Area Award: Early Childhood and Elementary Education Elementary Education

Grace Elizabeth Chisholm – Mobile, Alabama, Early Childhood Education

Jessica Reed Davis – Saraland, Alabama, Child and Social Development

Madelynn G. Fleming – Mobile, Alabama, Child and Social Development

Madison Caroline Hill – Daphne, Alabama, Early Childhood Education, President’s Scholastic Award, Area Award: Early Childhood Education

Hayleigh Renee Hopper – Theodore, Alabama, Early Childhood Education, School of Education Achievement Award Elementary Education

Chamberlyn B. Lentz – Silverhill, Alabama, Child and Social Development

Denise T. Mauldin – Mobile, Alabama, Child and Social Development

Teylor Denise Odom – Evans, Georgia, Child and Social Development

Latonya R. Payne – Theodore, Alabama, Child and Social Development

Taylor Grace Sasser – Dothan, Alabama, Early Childhood Education

Hannah Victoria Elise Walters – Clanton, Alabama, Early Childhood Education

Kristen Alana Wright – Saraland, Alabama, Early Childhood Education

Mackenzie Brooke Yates – Gulf Shores, Alabama, Early Childhood Education

Celia Wallace College of Health Professions, School of Nursing, Associate Degree in Nursing

Skyler Nichole Barnes – Saraland, Alabama, President’s Scholastic Award, Area Award: Associate Degree in Nursing

Madison Paige Blackledge – Leroy, Alabama

Alyssa Michelle Dewberry – Mobile, Alabama

Caili Ruth Harborth – Montgomery, Alabama

Brooke Renee Houston – Saint Louis, Missouri

Emily K. Killcreas – Bay Minette, Alabama

Anna Faith Martinez – Mobile, Alabama

Ian D. May – Satsuma, Alabama

Halle Aladria Shepard – Citronelle, Alabama

Deidra P. Tatum – Lucedale, Mississippi

Raina Daisy Kollene White – Bayou La Batre, Alabama

About the University of Mobile

The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.

The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um- info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.