University of Mobile Class of 2026 Celebrates Graduation, Rick Lance Awarded Doctor of Humane Letters
MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile Class of 2026 celebrated graduation as more than 300 graduates received degrees ranging from associate to doctoral at the ceremony held May 9. Dr. Charles Smith, president, congratulated graduates on this important milestone and welcomed guests.
“At the University of Mobile, graduation is not the finish line – it is the starting point of a life on mission,” said President Smith said at Cottage Hill Baptist Church where the ceremony – usually held outdoors on campus – was moved due to rain.
Dr. Rick Lance, executive director of the Alabama Baptist State Convention, delivered the commencement address based on Philippians 3:13-14, that reads, in part: “I press on toward the goal for the prize of the upward call of God in Christ Jesus.” He urged graduates to follow the instructions of the Apostle Paul in the race of life, likening life to an Olympic race.
“In the race of life, in trying to be an Olympian in life, the first thing you need to keep in mind is stay in the race. You are going to hit some rough times. It’s often human nature to give up and quit, because life can be difficult and it’s often a struggle. But stay in the race,” Lance said.
“Second, set the pace in the race of life. Because you’re running a marathon, not a sprint, and there’s a world of difference between the two.
“Third, seek God’s face. Paul said, ‘I’m pressing toward the mark, the goal line of the upward calling of God in Christ Jesus.’ If we don’t have goals in life, we are going to have an aimless, purposeless life.”
Finally, he said, show God’s grace.
“This is the starting point,” Lance told graduates. “Run the race. Stay in that race. Set the pace of life in accordance to your abilities and the leadership of God. Seek God’s face. That’s the goal. And along the way, make sure and show God’s grace.”
Lance Awarded Doctor of Humane Letters
Following his address, on behalf of the UM Board of Trustees, President Smith awarded Lance the Doctor of Humane Letters from the University of Mobile.
“Dr. Lance has served Alabama Baptists with doctrinal conviction, steady wisdom and a deep love and support for the local church. During his tenure, he has encouraged thousands of ministry leaders; he’s helped dozens of godly men and women serve here at the University of Mobile and he’s worked with thousands of churches to invest more the $50 million into the lives of students at the University of Mobile,” Smith said.
“Dr. Rick Lance embodies the mission we desire for our graduates — a life faithfully lived for Christ and poured out in service to others. His leadership has strengthened churches, encouraged pastors and advanced Great Commission work across Alabama and beyond. We are proud to honor him with this degree in recognition of his extraordinary ministry and lasting Kingdom impact.”
Lance has served as executive director of the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions since 1998 and leads the SBOM staff in assisting approximately 1 million Alabama Baptists in more than 3,200 churches with Great Commission ministries. Previously, he served as a pastor for 29 years, including 15 years at First Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa, Ala. Lance recently announced his retirement effective Jan. 31, 2027.
Faculty of the Year
The Faculty of the Year award was presented to Dr. Kathy Dunning, professor of accounting and dean of the Grace Pilot School of Business. Dunning, who served as mace bearer for graduation, was cited for more than three decades of leadership marked by unwavering integrity, vision and a deep commitment to Christ-centered excellence in the classroom and beyond.
In addition to her role as professor of accounting, she has served as UM’s Faculty Athletic Representative. Her investment in UM students and her leadership as academic dean has strengthened the impact of the Grace Pilot School of Business and positioned it for continued growth well into the future.
“We are profoundly grateful for Dr. Dunning’s faithful leadership and the legacy she is leaving at the University of Mobile as she moves into retirement,” President Smith said.
Alumni of the Year
The Dr. Lonnie Burnett Alumni of the Year award is named after past president Dr. Lonnie Burnett, the 5th president of the University of Mobile. It honors an alumnus of the University of Mobile who exemplifies the values of the university, lives with godly character and seeks to serve the Lord in all aspects of life.
The award was presented to 1996 graduate Jeff Jones, former drummer with Big Daddy Weave, a Dove-Award-winning Christian band that started on the UM campus. An entrepreneur, Jones launched “Living in Mobile,” a distinctive community-centered brand and storefront highlighting the beauty and businesses of Mobile. Today, he is a nationally recognized real estate professional with Keller Williams in Mobile, consistently ranking among the top agents and placing in the top 1% of Realtors in Mobile County over the years.
Weaver Awards
The university honors an outstanding graduating male and female senior for excellence in exemplifying the mission of the University of Mobile. Selection is made by vote of the faculty based on scholarship, Christian character, leadership and service. The awards are named for the founding president and first lady of then-Mobile College.
Receiving the William K. Weaver Jr. Excellence Award is Samuel Marshall Werry, Bachelor of Science in Biology, summa cum laude. Werry has been accepted into the medical sciences Ph.D. program at the University of South Alabama.
Receiving the Annie Boyd Parker Weaver Excellence Award is Madison Rose Lipke, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, summa cum laude. The Honors Program graduate also received the President’s Scholastic Award.
Following are members of the University of Mobile Class of 2026:
Alabama School of the Arts, Doctorate
Rosemary Jane Springs – Pensacola, Florida, Performance, Vocal, Alabama School of the Arts Achievement Award
Alexandra C. Trosper – Evanston Wyoming, Performance, Vocal, Area Award: Performance, Vocal
Celia Wallace College of Health Professions, School of Nurse Anesthesia, Doctor of Nurse Anesthesia Practice
Claire Copeland Barnett – Saraland, Alabama
Trenten Cole Burns – Columbus, Georgia
Carlton Lee Carpenter – Chatom, Alabama
Chelsea Marie Geter – Mobile, Alabama
Alyssa R. Hemmen – Wichita, Kansas
Victoria P. Johnson – Mobile, Alabama
Christopher G. Keeton – Hoover, Alabama
Hunter Louis Kerin – Fairhope, Alabama
Eden Alyse Marble – Mobile, Alabama
Mark D. Matthews – Spicewood, Texas
Grace A. McArdle – Mobile, Alabama
Nicholas Moncaleano – Gonzales, Louisiana
Marissa Mya Patel – Mobile, Alabama
William Thomas Thacker – Anderson, Alabama
Claire Collins Zieman – Mobile, Alabama
Celia Wallace College of Health Professions, School of Nursing, Doctor of Nursing Practice
Jessie Coleman Black – Mobile, Alabama
Hayley Jones Brooks – Bay Minette, Alabama
Tammy Wadsworth Brown – Chunchula, Alabama
Lorie A. Bush – Theodore, Alabama
Beverly Danielle Collier – Bay Minette, Alabama
Christy Brown Parmer – Saraland, Alabama
Nakia A. Rankin – Mobile, Alabama
Erika Shanovia Samuels – Mobile, Alabama
Ashley Jones Smith – Bay Minette, Alabama
Alabama School of the Arts, Master of Arts and Master of Music
Abigail R. Anderson – Mobile, Alabama, M.A., Musical Theatre
Lenjamin Cory Anderson II – Mobile, Alabama, M.M., Performance, Vocal, Area Award: Performance, Vocal
Reagan Faith Daniels – Troy, Alabama, M.A., Musical Theatre, Area Award: Musical Theatre
Nicholas Samuel Lewis – Troy, Alabama, M.M., Performance, Piano, Area Award: Performance, Piano
College of Arts and Sciences, Master of Arts
Lester W. Bell Jr. – Chickasaw, Alabama, Master of Arts, Marriage and Family Counseling
AnnaLaura Elizabeth Colbert – Bay Minette, Alabama, Master of Arts, Creative Practice, College of Arts and Sciences Achievement Award
Stacy L. Edwards – Daphne, Alabama, Master of Arts, Marriage and Family Counseling
Baleigh A. Essary – Mobile, Alabama, Master of Arts, Creative Practice
Brinkley P. Goff – Saraland, Alabama, Master of Arts, Marriage and Family Counseling
Dillon M. Helton – Mobile, Alabama, Master of Arts, History
Jacqueline Cassie Hoeft – Saraland, Alabama, Master of Arts, History, Area Award: History
Stefany Justiniano Nuñez – Santa Cruz, Bolivia, Master of Arts, Creative Practice, Area Award: Creative Practice
Emma K. Naqvi – Mobile, Alabama, Master of Arts, English, Area Award: English
Brandi Patrick – Daphne, Alabama, Master of Arts, Creative Practice
Katherine Hill Turner – Fairhope, Alabama, Master of Arts, Marriage and Family Counseling, Area Award: Marriage and Family Counseling
Bryley C. Walley – Athens, Alabama, Master of Arts, Creative Practice
Lillian Wheatley – Southside, Alabama, Master of Arts, Marriage and Family Counseling
College of Arts and Sciences, School of Christian Studies, Master of Arts
Thomas L. Ray – SIlverhill, Alabama, Master of Arts, Worship Leadership and Theology
Celia Wallace College of Health Professions, School of Health and Sports Science, Master of Athletic Training
Halie Renee Barger – Orange Beach, Alabama, Master of Athletic Training
Elizabeth Anne McCormack – Eastaboga, Alabama, Master of Athletic Training, Area Award: Master of Athletic Training
Kinley Grace Phillips – Chatom, Alabama, Master of Athletic Training
Jayson Isaac Sansom – Grady, Alabama, Master of Athletic Training
Celia Wallace College of Health Professions, School of Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing
Chelsey Lynn Alwell – Pollock, Louisiana, Family Nurse Practitioner
Allison C. Cole – Pensacola, Florida, Family Nurse Practitioner
Ashley Johnson Emmons – Bay Minette, Alabama, Family Nurse Practitioner
Vantrell T. Fox – Grand Bay, Alabama, Family Nurse Practitioner
Bailey Mae Garriga – Hurley, Mississippi, Family Nurse Practitioner
Courtney D. Hall – Citronelle, Alabama, Family Nurse Practitioner
Ashley Elizabeth Hardee – Mobile, Alabama, Family Nurse Practitioner
Aaron James Haycraft – Fairhope, Alabama, Family Nurse Practitioner
Jennifer Hanh Huynh – Mobile, Alabama, Family Nurse Practitioner
Jeri L. Jordan – Bossier City, Louisiana, Family Nurse Practitioner
Alexandra Audie Kelley – Prattville, Alabama, Family Nurse Practitioner
Madison Babette Lowe – Tuskegee, Alabama, Family Nurse Practitioner
Sonia Leigh Pierce – Ocean Springs, Mississippi, Family Nurse Practitioner
Michaela Dew Reynolds – Chatom, Alabama, Family Nurse Practitioner
Lashanda Michole Rudolph – Moss Point, Mississippi, Family Nurse Practitioner
Peyton Scott Jernigan – Lake Village, Arkansas, Family Nurse Practitioner
Dorothy L. Thorske – Saraland, Alabama, Family Nurse Practitioner
Jacinta Gavin Whitt – Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Family Nurse Practitioner
Grace Pilot School of Business, Master of Business Administration and Master of Science
Moses Angulo – Panama City, Panama, Master of Business Administration
Nicolas C. Barstad – Tullahoma, Tennessee, M.S., Leadership and Communication
Caiden Joseph Bennett – Pearlington, Mississippi, Master of Business Administration
Katharina Bopst – Stuttgart, Germany, Master of Business Administration
Emily C. Butts – Pell City, Alabama, M.S., Leadership and Communication
Jonathan Bryan Byrd Jr. – Monroeville, Alabama, Master of Business Administration
James D. Clark – Mobile, Alabama, M.S., Leadership and Communication, Area Award: M.S., Leadership and Communication
Brady P. Clarke – Saraland, Alabama, Master of Business Administration
Adam J. Cooke – Grove Hill, Alabama, Master of Business Administration
Emory Blaine Cooper – Gilbertown, Alabama, Master of Business Administration
Gabriela Eva West – Babylon, New York, M.S., Leadership and Communication
Youssef Fazazi Idrissi – Rabat, Morocco, Master of Business Administration
Elke Maria Fernández Bormann – Sevilla, Spain, M.S., Leadership and Communication
Alexandria Rae Godwin – Saraland, Alabama, Master of Business Administration
Jacob T. Harned – Springville, Alabama, Master of Business Administration
Jil Franziska Hellerforth – Luedenscheid, Germany, Master of Business Administration
Ellie Jane Hicks – Stella, Missouri, Master of Business Administration, Area Award: Master of Business Administration
Cierra Highland – Brooklyn, New York, Master of Business Administration
Laura Hrabovská – Marianka, Slovakia, Master of Business Administration
Jada A. Johnson – Nashville, Tennessee, Master of Business Administration
Cayson L. Langham – Bay Minette, Alabama, Master of Business Administration Grace Pilot School of Business Achievement Award
Michael A. McCrary – Daphne, Alabama, Master of Business Administration
Brady Ray Northam – Ashville, Alabama, Master of Business Administration
Miriam H. Oldacre – Cullman, Alabama, Master of Business Administration
Destiny E. Pettway – Mobile, Alabama, Master of Business Administration
Isabella Cameron Pierce – Mobile, Alabama, Master of Business Administration
Mariona Pontnou Ripol – Barcelona, Spain, Master of Business Administration
Robyn Hunter Reed – McIntosh, Alabama, Master of Business Administration
Shawn R. Rivers – Fairhope, Alabama, M.S., Leadership and Communication
Hamza Sabah – Amman, Jordan, Master of Business Administration
Emily M. Silbernagel – Mobile, Alabama, Master of Business Administration
Braylan T. Stringfellow – Grand Bay, Alabama, Master of Business Administration
Taylor Faye Vice – Wagarville, Alabama, Master of Business Administration
Connor West – Hatton, Alabama, Master of Business Administration
Elise Noelle Williams – Semmes, Alabama, Master of Business Administration
School of Education, Master of Arts, and Master of Education
Grace Elizabeth Atteberry – Cantonment, Florida, M.A., Alternative Elementary Education
Kayley Burgess Bossard – Atmore, Alabama, M.Ed., Instructional Design and Technology
Annya K. Garcia – Mobile, Alabama, M.A., Alternative Early Childhood Education
Georgette Byrd Mosley – Mount Vernon, Alabama, M.A., Alternative Early Childhood Education, Area Award: Alternative Early Childhood Education
Michelle L. Parmer – Irvington, Alabama, M.A., Alternative Early Childhood Education
Myrenda Howze Tisdale – Saraland, Alabama, M.A., Alternative Early Childhood Education
Preston R. Webb – Hendersonville, Tennessee, M.A., Alternative Elementary Education, Area Award: Alternative Elementary Education
Alabama School of the Arts, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Bachelor of Music, and Bachelor of Science
Kenneth Bernard Brandon – Mobile, Alabama, B.S., Worship Leadership and Music
Evan Stone Clymer – Defuniak Springs, Florida, B.S., Worship Leadership and Music
Kadence Denise Dedeaux – Perkinston, Mississippi, B.S., Production Technologies
Rebecca Claire Duncan – Lynn Haven, Florida, B.M., Performance, Vocal, Alabama School of the Arts Achievement Award, Area Award: Performance, Vocal
Camille Jordan Edgar – Deatsville, Alabama, B.S., Worship Leadership and Music
Jestavia T. Graham – Mobile, Alabama, B.M., Performance, Commercial Voice
Trevor J. Hawthorne – Jacksonville, Florida, B.S., Worship Leadership and Music
Nathan Jeffry Higginson – Gulf Shores, Alabama, B.S., Worship Leadership and Music, Area Award: Worship Leadership and Music, Music Business
Maggie Renae Kenyon – Trafford, Alabama, B.S., Worship Leadership and Music
Samuel Webster Lowery – Greenville, Alabama, B.S., Worship Leadership and Music
Logan Andrew Mitchell – Clanton, Alabama, B.F.A., Performance, Musical Theatre
Madison Jayne Mitchell – Crestview, Florida, B.S., Production Technologies
Benjamin Paul Naman – Mobile, Alabama, B.A., Music
Jonah James Nelson – Fairhope, Alabama, B.F.A., Performance, Musical Theatre
Clayton Russell – Deatsville, Alabama, B.S., Production Technologies, Area Award: Production Technologies
Jameson Georius Stephens – Auburn, Alabama, B.A., Music, Area Award: Music
Lyla Kae Stokes – Crestview, Florida, B.S., Worship Leadership and Music, Area Award: Worship Leadership and Music, Church Ministry
Chesed Noel Turner – Niceville, Florida, B.F.A., Performance, Musical Theatre
Bonner Patrick Welch – Ellisville, Mississippi, B.S., Worship Leadership and Music
John Mark Willard – Albany, Georgia, B.S., Worship Leadership and Music
College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, and Bachelor of Science
Alex Ray Abernathy – Barnesville, Georgia, B.S., Communication
Jacob Gary Wayne Arnold – Citronelle, Alabama, B.S., Sociology, Area Award: Sociology
Laura Hope Belk – Starkville, Mississippi, B.S., Communication
Ethan C. Blackwell – Saraland, Alabama, B.S., Organizational Leadership
Amanda K. Bream – Navarre, Florida, B.S., Communication
Ashlyn C. Broussard – Lafayette, Louisiana, B.S., Pre-Health Biology
Grace E. Bryant – Louisville, Kentucky, B.S., Communication, Area Award: Communication
Samuel Gregory-Harris Colbert – Bay Minette, Alabama, B.S., History, President’s Scholastic Award, Area Award: History
Lillie Ruth Conner – Spanish Fort, Alabama, B.S., Pre-Health Biology
Jennifer Lyn Cope – Pensacola, Florida, B.S., Pre-Health Biology
Breyton Scott Cornelus – Theodore, Alabama, B.S., Social Science, Area Award: Social Science
Erin E. Degruise – Bayou Blue, Louisiana, B.S., Pre-Health Biology, Area Award: Biology
Abigail R. Eddins – Theodore, Alabama, B.A., Art
Mallory N. Edwards – Mobile, Alabama, B.S., Criminology
Jaycie Gibbons – Leakesville, Mississippi, B.S., Communication
Sidney Clare Gipe – Stockbridge, Michigan, B.S., Marine Science
Gabriella Marie Gordon – Pensacola, Florida, B.A., Government and Law, Area Award: Government and Law
Tyler C. Grondin – Saraland, Alabama, B.S., History
Brea Lea Harris – Saraland, Alabama, B.A., English Language Arts, Area Award: English
Jaron Lebaron Harris – Mobile, Alabama, B.A., History
Kasi Jeliyah Harris – Eight Mile, Alabama, B.S., Sociology
Trace Kevin Hauck – Loranger, Louisiana, B.S., Pre-Health Biology
Regan Scott Hickman – Mobile, Alabama, B.S., Criminology, President’s Scholastic Award, Area Award: Criminology
Rebecca Joy Siew Hii – Mobile, Alabama, B.S., Communication
R.J. Hunt – Saraland, Alabama, B.S., Communication
William P. King – Loxley, Alabama, B.S., Government and Law
Lillie M. Lanham – Bay Minette, Alabama, B.S., Pre-Health Biology
Shameika M. Lee – Mobile, Alabama, B.S., Organizational Leadership, Area Award: Organizational Leadership
Michael-Christian A. Lopez – Satsuma, Alabama, B.S., Sociology
Amanda Marie Majors – Andalusia, Alabama, B.S., Communication
Gabriel T. May – Satsuma, Alabama, B.S., Sociology
Lindsey Marie Meza – San Luis, Arizona, B.S., Pre-Health Biology
James Douglas Monk – Dothan, Alabama, B.S., Marine Science
Lacee E. Moore – Mobile, Alabama, B.A., Psychology, Area Award: Psychology
Ashley Michelle Morsey – Dothan, Alabama, B.S., Psychology
April Nicholson – Mobile, Alabama, B.S., General Studies
Lydia R. Nicholson – Mobile, Alabama, B.S., Psychology
Emily C. Osborne – Niceville, Florida, B.S., Pre-Health Biology, College of Arts and Sciences Achievement Award
Ethan Norton O’Shea – Semmes, Alabama, B.S., History
Emily G. Otts – Hartford, Alabama, B.F.A., Studio Art, Area Award: Studio Art
Cory Reid Powell – Petal, Mississippi, B.S., Pre-Health Biology
Taylor Reese Prestridge – Hattiesburg, Mississippi, B.S., Mathematics, Area Award: Mathematics
Rebekah Noelle Ramirez – Creola, Alabama, B.F.A., Graphic Design, B.S., Criminology Area Award: Graphic Design
Landon T. Rice – Satsuma, Alabama, B.S., Pre-Health Biology
Victoria Mariana E’lise Richardson – Leroy, Alabama, B.S., Criminology
Ronald D. Simpkins – Elberta, Alabama, B.S., History
Susan Walker – Daphne, Alabama, B.S., Psychology
Jordan A. Ward – Atlanta, Georgia, B.S., Marine Science, Area Award: Marine Science
Arthur Terrell Watson III – Beauregard, Alabama, B.S., Mathematics
Samuel Marshall Werry – Madison, Alabama, B.S., Biology, William K.Weaver, Jr. Excellence Award
Joy Maidee Wilson – Mobile, Alabama, B.F.A., Studio Art
Trevor R. Wood – Foley, Alabama, B.S., History
Hallie Elizabeth Wriley – Millport, Alabama, B.S., Psychology
College of Arts and Sciences, School of Christian Studies, Bachelor of Arts, and Bachelor of Science
Yonan Hanna – Nazareth, Israel, B.A., Theological Studies
Dalton Grant Mathis – Dothan, Alabama, B.S., Christian Ministry
Jeffrey Lain McCollough – Opp, Alabama, B.S., Christian Ministry
Emma Dawn Owen – Mobile, Alabama, B.S., Christian Ministry, Area Award: Christian Ministry
Lorelei Nichole Seas – Jacksonville, Florida, B.S., Christian Ministry
Bryant Wheeler Story – Athens, Alabama, B.A., Theological Studies, Area Award: Theological Studies
Celia Wallace College of Health Professions, School of Health and Sports Science, Bachelor of Science
Mallory Erin Atchison – Semmes, Alabama, Kinesiology
Thomas M. Bell – Ashford, Alabama, Kinesiology, School of Health and Sports Science Achievement Award
Gabriel de Souza Cavalcanti – Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, Kinesiology
Jaden Paul Clinton – Biloxi, Mississippi, Kinesiology
Matthew David Dimmick – Mobile, Alabama, Sport Administration
Madison G. Frazier – Mobile, Alabama, Exercise Science
Breanna C. Green – Saraland, Alabama, Kinesiology
Dawson Foley Harrison – Centreville, Alabama, Kinesiology
Steven Edward Hazewinkel – Pensacola, Florida, Exercise Science, Area Award: Exercise Science
Madeline B. Houk – Pell City, Alabama, Exercise Science
Samuel D. Hughes – Birmingham, United Kingdom, Exercise Science
Isidro Alejandro Jimenez Rosario – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Kinesiology
Joseph A. Jones – Mobile, Alabama, Kinesiology
Kristian Leann McNeil – Semmes, Alabama, Kinesiology
Jerniyah K. Moore-Martin – Montgomery, Alabama, Kinesiology
Jarvis Emil Moss – Selma, Alabama, Kinesiology
Karolina Mrowiecova – Havirov, Czech Republic, Sport Administration
Luke Edgar Owers – Coker, Alabama, Exercise Science
Latifha Pascall – Marabella, Trinidad and Tobago, Kinesiology
Corrina N. Porch-Maxey – Indianapolis, Indiana, Kinesiology
Jamie Laniece Roberts – Mobile, Alabama, Exercise Science
Carla Saborido Diaz – Santiago de Compostela, Spain, Exercise Science
Jeb W. Scarbrough – Fairhope, Alabama, Sport Administration, Area Award: Sport Administration, Scholar Athlete Award
Madilyn G. Sheffield – Creola, Alabama, Kinesiology
Asia Seymone Thompson – Mobile, Alabama, Kinesiology
Samuel Felipe Vergara – Bogotá, Colombia, Kinesiology
Philmour Anthony Virgo – Wait-a-Bit, Trelawny, Jamaica, Kinesiology
Tahj Doughty White – New Orleans, Louisiana, Kinesiology
Henry Phillip Woodall – Athens, Alabama, Kinesiology, Area Award: Kinesiology
Celia Wallace College of Health Professions, School of Nursing, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Mallory L. Botos – Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Grayson Bradford Cannon – Deatsville, Alabama
Paige R. Conforto Montemayor – Carriere, Mississippi
Madison Culwell – Houston, Texas
Aniyah Jermaniece Dent – Dothan, Alabama
Chelsie Mofeu Tambang Dixon – Birmingham, Alabama
Sabryna L. Haynes – Orangeburg, South Carolina
LaMeshia M. Hunt – Jackson, Alabama
Lyndsey G. Jackson – Chunchula, Alabama
Quamichael Andreatta Kennedy – Mobile, Alabama
Kylie Autumn Koster – Mobile, Alabama
Reagan Leigh Lentz – Silverhill, Alabama
Meredith Anne Lewis – Mobile, Alabama
Hadley Lynn Little – Satsuma, Alabama
Samuel Josef Lockett – Centreville, Alabama
Kamirra Shykell Logan – Charlotte, North Carolina
Ethan S. Morton – Alabaster, Alabama
Jessica R. Mosley – Mobile, Alabama
Madison C. Northcutt – Saraland, Alabama
Zoey Breanna Powell – Mobile, Alabama
Brooke Mackenzie Rachel – Mobile, Alabama
Hannah M. Rigby – Theodore, Alabama
Sonja M. Rivera – Semmes, Alabama
Gabrielle K. Sheffield – Crestview, Florida, President’s Scholastic Award School of Nursing Achievement Award
Conner L. Shepard – Mobile, Alabama
Katelyn Redding Siler – Saraland, Alabama
Isabella F. Stracener – Summerdale, Alabama
Jailyn B. Swink – Irvington, Alabama
Sarah Katherine Taylor – Mobile, Alabama
Cierra Elizabeth Travis – Semmes, Alabama
Samuel Villalta – Los Angeles California
Kaylee Renae Williams – Daphne, Alabama
Grace Pilot School of Business, Bachelor of Science
Darlinton Aboagye – Kumasi, Ghana, Business Administration
Bryson L. Anderson – Frisco City, Alabama, Computer Information Systems
Kayla Marie Barren – Mobile, Alabama, Healthcare Management
Caiden Joseph Bennett – Pearlington, Mississippi, Business Administration
Jonah A. Blackwell – Saraland, Alabama, Computer Information Systems
Ashlyn C. Broussard – Lafayette, Louisiana, Integrated Marketing Communications
Andrew Reece Buck – Bay Minette, Alabama, Management
Jonathan Bryan Byrd Jr. – Monroeville, Alabama, Accounting
Mattie Danielle Chestang – McIntosh, Alabama, Digital Media and Advertising, Area Award: Digital Media and Advertising
Brady P. Clarke – Saraland, Alabama, Accounting
Joseph A. Collins – Wilmer, Alabama, Management
Emory Blaine Cooper – Gilbertown, Alabama, Accounting
Wyatt Ryan Dickson – Satsuma, Alabama, Healthcare Management
Rachel Celeste Dunaway – Ohatchee, Alabama, Integrated Marketing Communications, President’s Scholastic Award, Area Award: Integrated Marketing Communications
Leonardo Fiorotti Da Silva – Lisbon, Portugal, Management
Verd Fontaine – Roseau, Dominica, Integrated Marketing Communications
Christian Manuel Galarza Guilarte – Cochabamba, Bolivia, Management
Alexandria Rae Godwin – Saraland, Alabama, Accounting
Luke Augustine Graham – Ocean Springs, Mississippi , Management, President’s Scholastic Award, Grace Pilot School of Business Achievement Award, Area Award: Management
Abdullah Hamid – Islamabad, Pakistan, Computer Information Systems, Area Award: Computer Information Systems
Jacob T. Harned – Springville, Alabama, Accounting
Ellie Jane Hicks – Stella, Missouri , Management
Jenna Kristine Jiles, Birmingham, Alabama, Business Administration
Steven H. Johnson – Panama City Beach, Florida, Business Administration
Michael Ryan Kitchen – Madison, Alabama, Management
Cayson L. Langham – Bay Minette, Alabama, Business Administration, President’s Scholastic Award, Area Award: Finance
Madison Rose Lipke – Orange Beach, Alabama, Business Administration, Annie Boyd Parker Weaver Excellence Award, President’s Scholastic Award
Sam MacDonald – Fife, Scotland, Business Administration
Lais Tammy Masuda – São Paulo, Brazil, Management
Jared Michael Matthes – Daphne, Alabama, Management
Michael A. McCrary – Daphne, Alabama, Accounting, Area Award: Accounting
Joseph McMahon – Liverpool, United Kindgom, Management
Thiago Giri Rodrigues Mello – São Paulo, Brazil, Integrated Marketing Communications
Henrique Luro Teodoro Mendes – São Paulo, Brazil, Business Administration
Maribel Rivera Flores – Atlanta, Georgia, Business Administration
Dylan Luke Moran – Semmes, Alabama, Management
Trenton Thomas Moye – Chumuckla, Florida, Computer Information Systems, Area Award: Cybersecurity
Elijah Nicholson – Mobile, Alabama, Business Administration
Brady Ray Northam – Ashville, Alabama, Accounting
Miriam H. Oldacre – Cullman, Alabama, Management
Adarius T. Oliver – Evergreen, Alabama, Computer Information Systems
Destiny Marie Page – Mobile, Alabama, Healthcare Management
Trinity Ann Page – Mobile, Alabama, Computer Information Systems
Luis Perez – Caracas, Venezuela, Management
Destiny E. Pettway – Mobile, Alabama, Accounting
Isabella Cameron Pierce – Mobile, Alabama, Accounting, President’s Scholastic Award
Jackson Alan Price – Saraland, Alabama, Management
Olivia Faith Quiroz – Mandeville, Louisiana, Business Administration
Enrico Chicone Recchia – São Paulo, Brazil, Management
Joevonie Joshua Reid – Mobile, Alabama, Management
Santiago Reina Mendivelso – Bogota, Colombia, Business Administration, Area Award: Economics
Brooke Lindsey Schachle – Bay Minette, Alabama, Management
Izabella Patrycja Sikora – Fayette, Alabama, Healthcare Management
Emily M. Silbernagel – Mobile, Alabama, Healthcare Management, President’s Scholastic Award, Area Award: Healthcare Management
Ryan A. Squires – Citronelle, Alabama, Computer Information Systems
Braylan T. Stringfellow – Grand Bay, Alabama, Accounting
Terrance D.Trussell – Gautier, Mississippi, Business Administration, Post-Traditional Area Award
Taylor Faye Vice – Wagarville, Alabama, Accounting, President’s Scholastic Award
Colton Jack Vickers – Mobile, Alabama, Management
Bernardo Vidal – Lisbon, Portugal , Management
Princess Kimara Evon Ward – Evergreen, Alabama, Healthcare Management
Connor West – Hatton, Alabama, Healthcare Management
Joel Cian White – Essex, England, Management
Elise Noelle Williams – Semmes, Alabama, Accounting
School of Education, Bachelor of Science
Camryn H. Anderson – Creola, Alabama , Elementary Education
Kensley Lambert Cannon – Irvington, Alabama, Early Childhood Education, Area Award: Early Childhood and Elementary Education Elementary Education
Grace Elizabeth Chisholm – Mobile, Alabama, Early Childhood Education
Jessica Reed Davis – Saraland, Alabama, Child and Social Development
Madelynn G. Fleming – Mobile, Alabama, Child and Social Development
Madison Caroline Hill – Daphne, Alabama, Early Childhood Education, President’s Scholastic Award, Area Award: Early Childhood Education
Hayleigh Renee Hopper – Theodore, Alabama, Early Childhood Education, School of Education Achievement Award Elementary Education
Chamberlyn B. Lentz – Silverhill, Alabama, Child and Social Development
Denise T. Mauldin – Mobile, Alabama, Child and Social Development
Teylor Denise Odom – Evans, Georgia, Child and Social Development
Latonya R. Payne – Theodore, Alabama, Child and Social Development
Taylor Grace Sasser – Dothan, Alabama, Early Childhood Education
Hannah Victoria Elise Walters – Clanton, Alabama, Early Childhood Education
Kristen Alana Wright – Saraland, Alabama, Early Childhood Education
Mackenzie Brooke Yates – Gulf Shores, Alabama, Early Childhood Education
Celia Wallace College of Health Professions, School of Nursing, Associate Degree in Nursing
Skyler Nichole Barnes – Saraland, Alabama, President’s Scholastic Award, Area Award: Associate Degree in Nursing
Madison Paige Blackledge – Leroy, Alabama
Alyssa Michelle Dewberry – Mobile, Alabama
Caili Ruth Harborth – Montgomery, Alabama
Brooke Renee Houston – Saint Louis, Missouri
Emily K. Killcreas – Bay Minette, Alabama
Anna Faith Martinez – Mobile, Alabama
Ian D. May – Satsuma, Alabama
Halle Aladria Shepard – Citronelle, Alabama
Deidra P. Tatum – Lucedale, Mississippi
Raina Daisy Kollene White – Bayou La Batre, Alabama
About the University of Mobile
The University of Mobile is a Christ-centered university pursuing excellence “For Christ & His Kingdom.” With a vision to “Multiply Kingdom Leaders for the Glory of God and the Good of the World,” the university honors God by equipping students for their future professions in an environment where they are known.
The university was founded in 1961 and is affiliated with the Alabama Baptist State Convention. Located 10 miles north of Mobile, Alabama, on a campus of over 880 acres, UM offers associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in over 75 academic programs. Learn more at umobile.edu/um-info and connect with UM on social media @univofmobile, or call Enrollment Services at 1.800.WIN.RAMS or 251.442.2222.
Kathy Dean uses her passion for storytelling and “playing with words” to share the stories of people, place and purpose that make the University of Mobile unique. As associate vice president for university communications, she manages media relations, edits the TorchLight alumni magazine, and oversees university communications. A former award-winning journalist, she is a two-time recipient of the Baptist Communicators Association grand prize for feature writing. Kathy and her husband, Chuck, live with three extremely loud miniature schnauzers.